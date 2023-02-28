Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades Anywhere Real Estate (HOUS)

On February 28, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded their outlook for Anywhere Real Estate from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 76.57% Upside

As of February 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Anywhere Real Estate is $10.51. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $13.12. The average price target represents an increase of 76.57% from its latest reported closing price of $5.95.

The projected annual revenue for Anywhere Real Estate is $6,761MM, a decrease of 2.13%. The projected annual EPS is $1.44.

What are large shareholders doing?

Angelo Gordon & Co. holds 9,476K shares representing 8.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,062K shares, representing an increase of 4.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 16.56% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,114K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,382K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 30.61% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 6,544K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,580K shares, representing a decrease of 61.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 54.50% over the last quarter.

LLSCX - Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund holds 6,507K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,357K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,345K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOUS by 9.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Anywhere Real Estate. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOUS is 0.11%, a decrease of 16.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.16% to 137,660K shares. The put/call ratio of HOUS is 2.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

Anywhere Real Estate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.