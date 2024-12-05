News & Insights

Keck Seng Announces Change in Share Registrar

December 05, 2024 — 03:38 am EST

Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) (HK:0184) has released an update.

Keck Seng Investments (Hong Kong) Limited will change its share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 1, 2025. This transition means all share transfer applications and uncollected share certificates must be directed to the new office from the effective date. Investors should note this change to ensure smooth handling of their stock transactions with the company.

