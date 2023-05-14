KEC INTERNATIONAL (NSE:KEC) Price Target Increased by 8.16% to 540.74

The average one-year price target for KEC INTERNATIONAL (NSE:KEC) has been revised to 540.74 / share. This is an increase of 8.16% from the prior estimate of 499.95 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 377.74 to a high of 654.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.21% from the latest reported closing price of 513.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in KEC INTERNATIONAL. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KEC is 0.12%, an increase of 0.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 8,553K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,648K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,641K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KEC by 13.77% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,554K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,190K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,159K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEC by 4.72% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 894K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund holds 784K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 936K shares, representing a decrease of 19.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KEC by 4.48% over the last quarter.

