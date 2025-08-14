Kebni And Aimpoint Forge Technical Collaboration On Advanced Sensing Integration

(RTTNews) - Kebni AB (KEBNI_B.ST), on Thursday, said it has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Aimpoint AB to explore the integration of Kebni's SensAItion IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) into a future Aimpoint application.

While the specific use case remains confidential, the partnership marks a strategic milestone for Kebni, expanding its reach into new application domains. The collaboration positions Kebni's SensAItion platform as a potential enabler in next-generation targeting or stabilization systems.

The agreement does not include any volume commitments or production contracts, and is not expected to have a material financial impact in the near term. However, it serves as a strategic reference point for Kebni's inertial sensing capabilities.

"Our close, and now formalized, partnership validates the strength of Kebni's technology and engineering expertise. While the collaboration is in its early stages, it opens up exciting opportunities for Kebni," said Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO of Kebni.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.