Markets

Kebni And Aimpoint Forge Technical Collaboration On Advanced Sensing Integration

August 14, 2025 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Kebni AB (KEBNI_B.ST), on Thursday, said it has entered into a technical collaboration agreement with Aimpoint AB to explore the integration of Kebni's SensAItion IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) into a future Aimpoint application.

While the specific use case remains confidential, the partnership marks a strategic milestone for Kebni, expanding its reach into new application domains. The collaboration positions Kebni's SensAItion platform as a potential enabler in next-generation targeting or stabilization systems.

The agreement does not include any volume commitments or production contracts, and is not expected to have a material financial impact in the near term. However, it serves as a strategic reference point for Kebni's inertial sensing capabilities.

"Our close, and now formalized, partnership validates the strength of Kebni's technology and engineering expertise. While the collaboration is in its early stages, it opens up exciting opportunities for Kebni," said Torbjörn Saxmo, CEO of Kebni.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.