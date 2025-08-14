KebNi AB Q2 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - KebNi reported that second quarter net profit was 2.39 million Swedish kronor compared to 1.66 million kronor, last year. Earnings per share before and after dilution was 0.01 kronor. EBITDA increased to 4.88 million kronor from 3.07 million kronor. Net sales were 33.68 million Swedish kronor, 9% growth year-on-year.

The company noted that the 134 million kronor order from Saab and new strategic partnerships reinforce its position in the defence sector and open new avenues for long-term growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.