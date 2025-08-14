Markets

KebNi AB Q2 Net Profit Rises

August 14, 2025 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KebNi reported that second quarter net profit was 2.39 million Swedish kronor compared to 1.66 million kronor, last year. Earnings per share before and after dilution was 0.01 kronor. EBITDA increased to 4.88 million kronor from 3.07 million kronor. Net sales were 33.68 million Swedish kronor, 9% growth year-on-year.

The company noted that the 134 million kronor order from Saab and new strategic partnerships reinforce its position in the defence sector and open new avenues for long-term growth.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.