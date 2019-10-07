Kearny Financial (KRNY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.20, changing hands as high as $13.23 per share. Kearny Financial Corp shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRNY's low point in its 52 week range is $11.26 per share, with $14.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.16.

