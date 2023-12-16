Kearny Financial (KRNY) Price Target Increased by 6.90% to 7.91

The average one-year price target for Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) has been revised to 7.90 / share. This is an increase of 6.90% from the prior estimate of 7.40 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.32% from the latest reported closing price of 9.12 / share.

Kearny Financial Declares $0.11 Dividend

On October 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 8, 2023 received the payment on November 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $9.12 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.82%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.66%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.13 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.38%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 301 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kearny Financial. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 6.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNY is 0.06%, an increase of 4.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 47,714K shares. The put/call ratio of KRNY is 3.43, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,685K shares representing 10.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,466K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,469K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 2,875K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,047K shares, representing a decrease of 6.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 9.18% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,515K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,520K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 4.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,871K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kearny Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

