Kearny Financial (KRNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 01, 2020

Kearny Financial (KRNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 01, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KRNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KRNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.89, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRNY was $7.89, representing a -45.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.40 and a 9.2% increase over the 52 week low of $7.23.

KRNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC). KRNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports KRNY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.85%, compared to an industry average of -16.4%.

