Kearny Financial (KRNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

Kearny Financial (KRNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.73, the dividend yield is 3.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRNY was $13.73, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.88 and a 66.22% increase over the 52 week low of $8.26.

KRNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). KRNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.9.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the krny Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KRNY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KRNY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 4.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KRNY at 0.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.