Kearny Financial (KRNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 02, 2021

Kearny Financial (KRNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 02, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRNY was $11.35, representing a -4.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.84 and a 64.25% increase over the 52 week low of $6.91.

KRNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). KRNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRNY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.