Kearny Financial (KRNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 01, 2021

Kearny Financial (KRNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 01, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KRNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.07, the dividend yield is 3.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRNY was $13.07, representing a -5.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.77 and a 89.15% increase over the 52 week low of $6.91.

KRNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). KRNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7.

