Kearny Financial (KRNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Kearny Financial (KRNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KRNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KRNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.08, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRNY was $10.08, representing a -29.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.25 and a 45.88% increase over the 52 week low of $6.91.

KRNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). KRNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRNY Dividend History page.

