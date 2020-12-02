Dividends
KRNY

Kearny Financial (KRNY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Kearny Financial (KRNY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KRNY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KRNY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.08, the dividend yield is 3.17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KRNY was $10.08, representing a -29.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.25 and a 45.88% increase over the 52 week low of $6.91.

KRNY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). KRNY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KRNY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KRNY

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular