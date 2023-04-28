Kearny Financial (KRNY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Kearny Financial said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.72%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.16%, the lowest has been 0.83%, and the highest has been 5.73%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.92 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.78 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.71. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.57%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kearny Financial. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRNY is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.14% to 51,166K shares. The put/call ratio of KRNY is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.69% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kearny Financial is 9.44. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents an increase of 22.69% from its latest reported closing price of 7.69.

The projected annual revenue for Kearny Financial is 189MM, an increase of 4.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,747K shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,759K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 8.36% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,599K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,901K shares, representing a decrease of 8.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 3,117K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,202K shares, representing a decrease of 2.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 72,506.86% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,524K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 2,044K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,697K shares, representing an increase of 16.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Kearny Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

