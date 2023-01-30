Kearny Financial (KRNY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Kearny Financial said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 7, 2023 will receive the payment on February 22, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the most recent share price of $9.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield was 4.65%. Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60, indicating it is retaining less than half of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.83%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.40% Upside

As of January 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kearny Financial is $11.39. The forecasts range from a low of $10.60 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 20.40% from its latest reported closing price of $9.46.

The projected annual revenue for Kearny Financial is $189MM, a decrease of 0.06%. The projected annual EPS is $0.79, an increase of 11.33%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kearny Financial. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 5.29%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:KRNY is 0.1159%, a decrease of 6.4251%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 51,096K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,759,105 shares representing 10.39% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,900,885 shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,306,885 shares, representing a decrease of 10.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Villere St Denis J & Co holds 3,201,762 shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,277,444 shares, representing a decrease of 2.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 8.43% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,528,555 shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,538,655 shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 1.11% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,986,377 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,033,109 shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KRNY by 15.76% over the last quarter.

Kearny Financial Background Information

Kearny Financial Corp. is the parent company of Kearny Bank which operates from its administrative headquarters in Fairfield, New Jersey, and a total of 49 retail branch offices located throughout northern and central New Jersey and Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York. At December 31, 2020, Kearny Financial Corp. had approximately $7.3 billion in total assets.

