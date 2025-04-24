KEARNY FINANCIAL Earnings Results: $KRNY Reports Quarterly Earnings

KEARNY FINANCIAL ($KRNY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.11 per share, beating estimates of $0.11 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $38,600,000, beating estimates of $37,131,570 by $1,468,430.
KEARNY FINANCIAL Insider Trading Activity
KEARNY FINANCIAL insiders have traded $KRNY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MELVINA WONG-ZAZA purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $36,172
KEARNY FINANCIAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of KEARNY FINANCIAL stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,406,300 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,956,604
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,023,114 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,243,647
- INVESCO LTD. added 658,150 shares (+302.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,659,702
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 467,875 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,312,555
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 447,447 shares (+294.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,167,924
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 307,431 shares (+439.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,176,611
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 284,000 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,010,720
