Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Q2 2025 Earnings and Declares Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

Kearny Financial Corp. reports $6.6 million net income for Q1 2025, declares $0.11 cash dividend, and anticipates further margin growth.
Kearny Financial Corp. reported a net income of $6.6 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, an increase from the previous quarter's $6.6 million, reflecting growth in net interest income to $34.0 million, driven by an increase in loans and deposits. The company's net interest margin expanded to 1.90%, aided by a reduction in the cost of funds, and it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 21, 2025. Total assets reached $7.73 billion, with loans increasing to $5.85 billion and deposits rising to $5.71 billion. While non-interest income saw a 6.4% decrease primarily due to reduced gains from loan sales, non-interest expenses increased by 2.8% due to higher salary and occupancy costs. Kearny Financial remains confident in its performance despite market fluctuations, maintaining steady asset quality with non-performing assets at 0.49% of total assets.
- Quarter-over-quarter net income increased to $6.6 million, and earnings per share improved from $0.10 to $0.11, indicating positive financial growth.
- The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- Net interest income rose by $1.4 million, driven by an expansion in net interest margin, signaling improved operational efficiency and profitability.
- Total assets increased to $7.73 billion, reflecting a stable growth trajectory for the company's balance sheet.
- Net interest margin increased only marginally, indicating potential pressure on profitability in a competitive lending environment.
- Non-interest income decreased by 6.4%, driven by declines in loan sales and electronic banking fees, suggesting challenges in generating ancillary revenue streams.
- Non-interest expenses rose by 2.8% despite limited growth in revenue, raising concerns over cost management and operational efficiency.
What is Kearny Financial Corp.'s net income for Q1 2025?
Kearny Financial Corp. reported a net income of $6.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
When is the next dividend payment scheduled for Kearny Financial Corp.?
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share is payable on May 21, 2025.
How did Kearny Financial Corp.'s net interest income change in Q1 2025?
Net interest income increased by $1.4 million to $34.0 million compared to the previous quarter.
What drove the increase in Kearny Financial Corp.'s net interest margin?
The net interest margin expanded due to growth in loans and deposits and a decrease in the cost of funds.
What is the total asset value of Kearny Financial Corp. as of March 31, 2025?
Total assets were reported at $7.73 billion as of March 31, 2025, showing a minor increase since December 2024.
$KRNY insiders have traded $KRNY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MELVINA WONG-ZAZA purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $36,172
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KRNY stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,406,300 shares (+19.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,956,604
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,023,114 shares (-26.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,243,647
- INVESCO LTD. added 658,150 shares (+302.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,659,702
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 467,875 shares (-51.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,312,555
- RHINO INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC added 447,447 shares (+294.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,167,924
- FOURTHSTONE LLC added 307,431 shares (+439.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,176,611
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 284,000 shares (-8.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,010,720
Full Release
FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $6.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 7, 2025.
Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Quarter over quarter net interest income grew by $1.4 million, resulting in eight basis points of net interest margin expansion. Contributing to this expansion was growth in net loans and deposits, coupled with a 24 basis point decrease in our cost of funds. We anticipate continued strong margin expansion into the June quarter, the final of our 2025 fiscal year.”
Mr. Montanaro continued, “Despite recent fluctuations in US Treasury rates and broader market indices, our core business continues to perform exceedingly well and we are confident in our ability to sustain and enhance our performance in spite of the volatile environment.”
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $7.73 billion at March 31, 2025, a increase of $1.8 million from December 31, 2024.
Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $17.3 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2024.
Loans receivable totaled $5.85 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.4 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024, primarily reflecting growth in non-residential mortgage loans.
Deposits were $5.71 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $36.3 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by increases in interest bearing demand deposits and consumer savings deposits, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits. The decrease in non-interest bearing deposits was primarily attributable to a $29.3 million outflow from a single depositor who used the funds to finance the construction of a building. Excluding this single account, non-interest bearing deposits increased $14.9 million, or 2.5%.
Borrowings were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $45.0 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) overnight borrowings.
At March 31, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.42 billion, representing 31.3% of total assets.
Earnings
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin expanded eight basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 1.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase for the quarter was driven by the paydown of borrowings resulting from growth in lower cost deposits and broad based decreases in deposit rates, partially offset by reduced yields on interest-earning assets.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest income increased $1.4 million to $34.0 million from $32.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $511,000 and $685,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $226,000 and $288,000.
Non-Interest Income
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest income decreased $311,000, or 6.4%, to $4.6 million from $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in gain on sale of loans and electronic banking fees and charges.
Gain on sale of loans decreased $192,000 to $112,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from $304,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected a seasonal decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.
Electronic banking fees and charges decreased $102,000 to $391,000 for the quarter March 31, 2025 from $493,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected the absence of a non-recurring increase recorded in the prior period.
Non-Interest Expense
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $829,000, or 2.8%, to $30.4 million from $29.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits, net occupancy, advertising, and other expense.
Salary and benefits expense increased $121,000 to $17.7 million primarily driven by an increase of $546,000 in payroll taxes and employee benefits associated with the start of a new calendar year, partially offset by a $427,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation.
Net occupancy expense of premises increased $244,000 to $3.1 million primarily driven by seasonally higher snow removal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in repairs and other maintenance expenses.
Advertising and marketing expense increased $298,000 to $609,000. This increase was primarily due to higher advertising expenses across various formats, driven by marketing campaigns supporting our loan and deposit growth initiatives.
Other expense increased $225,000 primarily driven by a $37,000 provision for credit losses related to off balance sheet commitments compared to a reversal for credit losses on off balance sheet commitments of $116,000 recorded in the prior comparative period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods generally reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.
Income Taxes
Income tax expense totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.3% and 16.0%, respectively.
Asset Quality
The balance of non-performing assets remained steady at $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Net charge-offs totaled $368,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $573,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $366,000, compared to $107,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by the charge-offs described above.
The ACL was $44.5 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2,000 from $44.5 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.
Capital
For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.4%, to $11.58 while tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.80.
At March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $80.1 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $10.7 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $9.9 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.
At March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.31% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.
This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q3 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company
.
Category: Earnings
Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
Variance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
126,095
$
141,554
$
(15,459
)
-10.9
%
Securities available for sale
1,003,393
1,018,279
(14,886
)
-1.5
%
Securities held to maturity
124,859
127,266
(2,407
)
-1.9
%
Loans held-for-sale
6,187
5,695
492
8.6
%
Loans receivable
5,846,175
5,791,758
54,417
0.9
%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(44,455
)
(44,457
)
(2
)
-0.0
%
Net loans receivable
5,801,720
5,747,301
54,419
0.9
%
Premises and equipment
44,192
45,127
(935
)
-2.1
%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
62,261
64,443
(2,182
)
-3.4
%
Accrued interest receivable
28,521
27,772
749
2.7
%
Goodwill
113,525
113,525
—
—
%
Core deposit intangible
1,554
1,679
(125
)
-7.4
%
Bank owned life insurance
303,629
301,339
2,290
0.8
%
Deferred income taxes, net
52,913
53,325
(412
)
-0.8
%
Other assets
64,292
84,080
(19,788
)
-23.5
%
Total assets
$
7,733,141
$
7,731,385
$
1,756
0.0
%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
587,118
$
601,510
$
(14,392
)
-2.4
%
Interest-bearing
5,120,230
5,069,550
50,680
1.0
%
Total deposits
5,707,348
5,671,060
36,288
0.6
%
Borrowings
1,213,976
1,258,949
(44,973
)
-3.6
%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
19,981
17,986
1,995
11.1
%
Other liabilities
43,723
38,537
5,186
13.5
%
Total liabilities
6,985,028
6,986,532
(1,504
)
-0.0
%
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
646
646
—
—
%
Paid-in capital
494,131
494,092
39
0.0
%
Retained earnings
341,921
342,155
(234
)
-0.1
%
Unearned ESOP shares
(19,457
)
(19,943
)
486
2.4
%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(69,128
)
(72,097
)
2,969
4.1
%
Total stockholders' equity
748,113
744,853
3,260
0.4
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,733,141
$
7,731,385
$
1,756
0.0
%
Consolidated capital ratios
Equity to assets
9.67
%
9.63
%
0.04
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
(1)
8.31
%
8.27
%
0.04
%
Share data
Outstanding shares
64,580
64,580
—
—
%
Book value per share
$
11.58
$
11.53
$
0.05
0.4
%
Tangible book value per share
(2)
$
9.80
$
9.75
$
0.05
0.5
%
_________________________
(1)
Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
Variance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
Interest income
Loans
$
64,768
$
65,408
$
(640
)
-1.0
%
Taxable investment securities
12,738
13,803
(1,065
)
-7.7
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
55
59
(4
)
-6.8
%
Other interest-earning assets
1,773
2,215
(442
)
-20.0
%
Total interest income
79,334
81,485
(2,151
)
-2.6
%
Interest expense
Deposits
34,912
36,721
(1,809
)
-4.9
%
Borrowings
10,380
12,152
(1,772
)
-14.6
%
Total interest expense
45,292
48,873
(3,581
)
-7.3
%
Net interest income
34,042
32,612
1,430
4.4
%
Provision for credit losses
366
107
259
242.1
%
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
33,676
32,505
1,171
3.6
%
Non-interest income
Fees and service charges
573
627
(54
)
-8.6
%
Gain on sale of loans
112
304
(192
)
-63.2
%
Income from bank owned life insurance
2,617
2,619
(2
)
-0.1
%
Electronic banking fees and charges
391
493
(102
)
-20.7
%
Other income
869
830
39
4.7
%
Total non-interest income
4,562
4,873
(311
)
-6.4
%
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
17,700
17,579
121
0.7
%
Net occupancy expense of premises
3,075
2,831
244
8.6
%
Equipment and systems
3,921
3,892
29
0.7
%
Advertising and marketing
609
311
298
95.8
%
Federal deposit insurance premium
1,450
1,503
(53
)
-3.5
%
Directors' compensation
326
361
(35
)
-9.7
%
Other expense
3,309
3,084
225
7.3
%
Total non-interest expense
30,390
29,561
829
2.8
%
Income before income taxes
7,848
7,817
31
0.4
%
Income taxes
1,200
1,251
(51
)
-4.1
%
Net income
$
6,648
$
6,566
$
82
1.2
%
Net income per common share (EPS)
Basic
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
—
Diluted
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
0.01
Dividends declared
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
—
Cash dividends declared
$
6,933
$
6,933
$
—
Dividend payout ratio
104.3
%
105.6
%
-1.3
%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
62,548
62,443
105
Diluted
62,713
62,576
137
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
Variance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
$
5,805,045
$
5,762,053
$
42,992
0.7
%
Taxable investment securities
1,251,612
1,285,800
(34,188
)
-2.7
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
9,135
9,711
(576
)
-5.9
%
Other interest-earning assets
110,736
116,354
(5,618
)
-4.8
%
Total interest-earning assets
7,176,528
7,173,918
2,610
0.0
%
Non-interest-earning assets
457,206
459,982
(2,776
)
-0.6
%
Total assets
$
7,633,734
$
7,633,900
$
(166
)
-0.0
%
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,405,974
$
2,314,378
$
91,596
4.0
%
Savings
751,243
711,801
39,442
5.5
%
Certificates of deposit (retail)
1,215,767
1,216,948
(1,181
)
-0.1
%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)
730,612
730,773
(161
)
-0.0
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,103,596
4,973,900
129,696
2.6
%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,028,958
1,085,455
(56,497
)
-5.2
%
Other borrowings
93,389
156,522
(63,133
)
-40.3
%
Total borrowings
1,122,347
1,241,977
(119,630
)
-9.6
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,225,943
6,215,877
10,066
0.2
%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
602,647
604,915
(2,268
)
-0.4
%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
59,919
65,258
(5,339
)
-8.2
%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
662,566
670,173
(7,607
)
-1.1
%
Total liabilities
6,888,509
6,886,050
2,459
0.0
%
Stockholders' equity
745,225
747,850
(2,625
)
-0.4
%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,633,734
$
7,633,900
$
(166
)
-0.0
%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
115.27
%
115.41
%
-0.14
%
-0.1
%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
Variance
or Change
Average yield on interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
4.46
%
4.54
%
-0.08
%
Taxable investment securities
4.07
%
4.29
%
-0.22
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
(1)
2.43
%
2.42
%
0.01
%
Other interest-earning assets
6.40
%
7.62
%
-1.22
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.42
%
4.54
%
-0.12
%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
2.73
%
2.96
%
-0.23
%
Savings
1.30
%
1.29
%
0.01
%
Certificates of deposit (retail)
3.73
%
4.06
%
-0.33
%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)
2.58
%
2.70
%
-0.12
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.74
%
2.95
%
-0.21
%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3.63
%
3.78
%
-0.15
%
Other borrowings
4.41
%
4.88
%
-0.47
%
Total borrowings
3.70
%
3.91
%
-0.21
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.91
%
3.15
%
-0.24
%
Interest rate spread
(2)
1.51
%
1.39
%
0.12
%
Net interest margin
(3)
1.90
%
1.82
%
0.08
%
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)
0.24
%
0.26
%
-0.02
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.59
%
1.55
%
0.04
%
Efficiency ratio
(4)
78.72
%
78.86
%
-0.14
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.35
%
0.34
%
0.01
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
3.57
%
3.51
%
0.06
%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)
(5)
4.28
%
4.21
%
0.07
%
_________________________
(1)
The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)
Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)
Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
126,095
$
141,554
$
155,574
$
63,864
$
71,027
Securities available for sale
1,003,393
1,018,279
1,070,811
1,072,833
1,098,655
Securities held to maturity
124,859
127,266
132,256
135,742
139,643
Loans held-for-sale
6,187
5,695
8,866
6,036
4,117
Loans receivable
5,846,175
5,791,758
5,784,246
5,732,787
5,758,336
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(44,455
)
(44,457
)
(44,923
)
(44,939
)
(44,930
)
Net loans receivable
5,801,720
5,747,301
5,739,323
5,687,848
5,713,406
Premises and equipment
44,192
45,127
45,189
44,940
45,053
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
62,261
64,443
57,706
80,300
81,347
Accrued interest receivable
28,521
27,772
29,467
29,521
31,065
Goodwill
113,525
113,525
113,525
113,525
210,895
Core deposit intangible
1,554
1,679
1,805
1,931
2,057
Bank owned life insurance
303,629
301,339
300,186
297,874
296,493
Deferred income taxes, net
52,913
53,325
50,131
50,339
47,225
Other assets
64,292
84,080
67,540
98,708
100,989
Total assets
$
7,733,141
$
7,731,385
$
7,772,379
$
7,683,461
$
7,841,972
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
587,118
$
601,510
$
592,099
$
598,366
$
586,089
Interest-bearing
5,120,230
5,069,550
4,878,413
4,559,757
4,622,961
Total deposits
5,707,348
5,671,060
5,470,512
5,158,123
5,209,050
Borrowings
1,213,976
1,258,949
1,479,888
1,709,789
1,722,178
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes
19,981
17,986
17,824
17,409
17,387
Other liabilities
43,723
38,537
52,618
44,569
44,279
Total liabilities
6,985,028
6,986,532
7,020,842
6,929,890
6,992,894
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
646
646
646
644
644
Paid-in capital
494,131
494,092
493,523
493,680
493,187
Retained earnings
341,921
342,155
342,522
343,326
440,308
Unearned ESOP shares
(19,457
)
(19,943
)
(20,430
)
(20,916
)
(21,402
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(69,128
)
(72,097
)
(64,724
)
(63,163
)
(63,659
)
Total stockholders' equity
748,113
744,853
751,537
753,571
849,078
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,733,141
$
7,731,385
$
7,772,379
$
7,683,461
$
7,841,972
Consolidated capital ratios
Equity to assets
9.67
%
9.63
%
9.67
%
9.81
%
10.83
%
Tangible equity to tangible assets
(1)
8.31
%
8.27
%
8.31
%
8.43
%
8.34
%
Share data
Outstanding shares
64,580
64,580
64,580
64,434
64,437
Book value per share
$
11.58
$
11.53
$
11.64
$
11.70
$
13.18
Tangible book value per share
(2)
$
9.80
$
9.75
$
9.85
$
9.90
$
9.87
_________________________
(1)
Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)
Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Loan portfolio composition:
Commercial loans:
Multi-family mortgage
$
2,733,406
$
2,722,623
$
2,646,187
$
2,645,851
$
2,645,195
Nonresidential mortgage
988,074
950,194
950,771
948,075
965,539
Commercial business
140,224
135,740
145,984
142,747
147,326
Construction
174,722
176,704
227,327
209,237
229,457
Total commercial loans
4,036,426
3,985,261
3,970,269
3,945,910
3,987,517
One- to four-family residential mortgage
1,761,465
1,765,160
1,768,230
1,756,051
1,741,644
Consumer loans:
Home equity loans
49,699
47,101
44,741
44,104
42,731
Other consumer
2,859
2,778
2,965
2,685
3,198
Total consumer loans
52,558
49,879
47,706
46,789
45,929
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments
5,850,449
5,800,300
5,786,205
5,748,750
5,775,090
Unaccreted yield adjustments
(4,274
)
(8,542
)
(1,959
)
(15,963
)
(16,754
)
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments
5,846,175
5,791,758
5,784,246
5,732,787
5,758,336
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
(44,455
)
(44,457
)
(44,923
)
(44,939
)
(44,930
)
Net loans receivable
$
5,801,720
$
5,747,301
$
5,739,323
$
5,687,848
$
5,713,406
Asset quality:
Nonperforming assets:
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
Nonaccrual loans
37,683
37,697
39,854
39,882
39,546
Total nonperforming loans
37,683
37,697
39,854
39,882
39,546
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale
—
—
—
—
—
Other real estate owned
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming assets
$
37,683
$
37,697
$
39,854
$
39,882
$
39,546
Nonperforming loans (% total loans)
0.64
%
0.65
%
0.69
%
0.70
%
0.69
%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets)
0.49
%
0.49
%
0.51
%
0.52
%
0.50
%
Classified loans
$
125,790
$
132,216
$
119,534
$
118,700
$
115,772
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):
ACL to total loans
0.76
%
0.77
%
0.78
%
0.78
%
0.78
%
ACL to nonperforming loans
117.97
%
117.93
%
112.72
%
112.68
%
113.61
%
Net charge-offs
$
368
$
573
$
124
$
3,518
$
286
Average net charge-off rate (annualized)
0.03
%
0.04
%
0.01
%
0.25
%
0.02
%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Funding composition:
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
587,118
$
601,510
$
592,099
$
598,367
$
586,089
Interest-bearing demand
2,410,925
2,380,408
2,247,685
2,308,915
2,349,032
Savings
758,239
742,266
681,709
643,481
630,456
Certificates of deposit (retail)
1,218,479
1,213,887
1,215,746
1,199,127
1,235,261
Certificates of deposit (brokered)
732,587
732,989
733,273
408,234
408,212
Interest-bearing deposits
5,120,230
5,069,550
4,878,413
4,559,757
4,622,961
Total deposits
5,707,348
5,671,060
5,470,512
5,158,124
5,209,050
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,028,976
1,028,949
1,209,888
1,534,789
1,457,178
Overnight borrowings
185,000
230,000
270,000
175,000
265,000
Total borrowings
1,213,976
1,258,949
1,479,888
1,709,789
1,722,178
Total funding
$
6,921,324
$
6,930,009
$
6,950,400
$
6,867,913
$
6,931,228
Loans as a % of deposits
101.8
%
101.4
%
105.1
%
110.4
%
109.8
%
Deposits as a % of total funding
82.5
%
81.8
%
78.7
%
75.1
%
75.2
%
Borrowings as a % of total funding
17.5
%
18.2
%
21.3
%
24.9
%
24.8
%
Uninsured deposits:
Uninsured deposits (reported)
(1)
$
1,959,070
$
1,935,607
$
1,799,726
$
1,772,623
$
1,760,740
Uninsured deposits (adjusted)
(2)
$
799,238
$
797,721
$
773,375
$
764,447
$
718,026
_________________________
(1)
Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2)
Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Interest income
Loans
$
64,768
$
65,408
$
66,331
$
65,819
$
64,035
Taxable investment securities
12,738
13,803
14,384
14,802
15,490
Tax-exempt investment securities
55
59
71
80
85
Other interest-earning assets
1,773
2,215
2,466
2,289
2,475
Total interest income
79,334
81,485
83,252
82,990
82,085
Interest expense
Deposits
34,912
36,721
35,018
32,187
32,320
Borrowings
10,380
12,152
15,788
17,527
15,446
Total interest expense
45,292
48,873
50,806
49,714
47,766
Net interest income
34,042
32,612
32,446
33,276
34,319
Provision for credit losses
366
107
108
3,527
349
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
33,676
32,505
32,338
29,749
33,970
Non-interest income
Fees and service charges
573
627
635
580
657
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
112
304
200
111
(712
)
Income from bank owned life insurance
2,617
2,619
2,567
3,209
3,039
Electronic banking fees and charges
391
493
391
1,130
464
Other income
869
830
833
776
755
Total non-interest income
4,562
4,873
4,626
5,806
4,203
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
17,700
17,579
17,498
17,266
16,911
Net occupancy expense of premises
3,075
2,831
2,798
2,738
2,863
Equipment and systems
3,921
3,892
3,860
3,785
3,823
Advertising and marketing
609
311
342
480
387
Federal deposit insurance premium
1,450
1,503
1,563
1,532
1,429
Directors' compensation
326
361
361
360
360
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
97,370
—
Other expense
3,309
3,084
3,364
3,020
3,286
Total non-interest expense
30,390
29,561
29,786
126,551
29,059
Income (loss) before income taxes
7,848
7,817
7,178
(90,996
)
9,114
Income taxes
1,200
1,251
1,086
(917
)
1,717
Net income (loss)
$
6,648
$
6,566
$
6,092
$
(90,079
)
$
7,397
Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)
Basic
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
(1.45
)
$
0.12
Diluted
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
(1.45
)
$
0.12
Dividends declared
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.11
Cash dividends declared
$
6,933
$
6,933
$
6,896
$
6,903
$
6,844
Dividend payout ratio
104.3
%
105.6
%
113.2
%
-7.7
%
92.5
%
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
62,548
62,443
62,389
62,254
62,205
Diluted
62,713
62,576
62,420
62,330
62,211
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale
$
5,805,045
$
5,762,053
$
5,761,593
$
5,743,008
$
5,752,477
Taxable investment securities
1,251,612
1,285,800
1,314,945
1,343,541
1,382,064
Tax-exempt investment securities
9,135
9,711
12,244
13,737
14,614
Other interest-earning assets
110,736
116,354
131,981
128,257
125,155
Total interest-earning assets
7,176,528
7,173,918
7,220,763
7,228,543
7,274,310
Non-interest-earning assets
457,206
459,982
467,670
466,537
577,411
Total assets
$
7,633,734
$
7,633,900
$
7,688,433
$
7,695,080
$
7,851,721
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$
2,405,974
$
2,314,378
$
2,282,608
$
2,310,521
$
2,378,831
Savings
751,243
711,801
668,240
631,622
635,226
Certificates of deposit (retail)
1,215,767
1,216,948
1,203,770
1,208,101
1,257,362
Certificates of deposit (brokered)
730,612
730,773
551,819
405,697
448,151
Total interest-bearing deposits
5,103,596
4,973,900
4,706,437
4,555,941
4,719,570
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,028,958
1,085,455
1,325,583
1,507,192
1,428,801
Other borrowings
93,389
156,522
237,011
228,461
210,989
Total borrowings
1,122,347
1,241,977
1,562,594
1,735,653
1,639,790
Total interest-bearing liabilities
6,225,943
6,215,877
6,269,031
6,291,594
6,359,360
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
602,647
604,915
599,095
589,438
581,870
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
59,919
65,258
69,629
62,978
65,709
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities
662,566
670,173
668,724
652,416
647,579
Total liabilities
6,888,509
6,886,050
6,937,755
6,944,010
7,006,939
Stockholders' equity
745,225
747,850
750,678
751,070
844,782
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,633,734
$
7,633,900
$
7,688,433
$
7,695,080
$
7,851,721
Average interest-earning assets to average
interest-bearing liabilities
115.27
%
115.41
%
115.18
%
114.89
%
114.39
%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale
4.46
%
4.54
%
4.61
%
4.58
%
4.45
%
Taxable investment securities
4.07
%
4.29
%
4.38
%
4.41
%
4.48
%
Tax-exempt investment securities
(1)
2.43
%
2.42
%
2.32
%
2.32
%
2.32
%
Other interest-earning assets
6.40
%
7.62
%
7.47
%
7.14
%
7.91
%
Total interest-earning assets
4.42
%
4.54
%
4.61
%
4.59
%
4.51
%
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
2.73
%
2.96
%
3.13
%
3.06
%
3.08
%
Savings
1.30
%
1.29
%
1.05
%
0.63
%
0.46
%
Certificates of deposit (retail)
3.73
%
4.06
%
4.12
%
3.95
%
3.52
%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)
2.58
%
2.70
%
2.18
%
1.59
%
1.97
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
2.74
%
2.95
%
2.98
%
2.83
%
2.74
%
Borrowings:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3.63
%
3.78
%
3.82
%
3.86
%
3.55
%
Other borrowings
4.41
%
4.88
%
5.28
%
5.24
%
5.22
%
Total borrowings
3.70
%
3.91
%
4.04
%
4.04
%
3.77
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.91
%
3.15
%
3.24
%
3.16
%
3.00
%
Interest rate spread
(2)
1.51
%
1.39
%
1.37
%
1.43
%
1.51
%
Net interest margin
(3)
1.90
%
1.82
%
1.80
%
1.84
%
1.89
%
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.24
%
0.30
%
0.21
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.59
%
1.55
%
1.55
%
6.58
%
1.48
%
Efficiency ratio
(4)
78.72
%
78.86
%
80.35
%
323.81
%
75.43
%
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.35
%
0.34
%
0.32
%
-4.68
%
0.38
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
3.57
%
3.51
%
3.25
%
-47.97
%
3.50
%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)
(5)
4.28
%
4.21
%
3.89
%
3.33
%
4.68
%
_________________________
(1)
The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)
Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)
Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)
Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Adjusted net income:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
6,648
$
6,566
$
6,092
$
(90,079
)
$
7,397
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure
—
—
—
392
—
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
95,283
—
Adjusted net income
$
6,648
$
6,566
$
6,092
$
5,596
$
7,397
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
6,648
$
6,566
$
6,092
$
(90,079
)
$
7,397
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):
Provision for income taxes
1,200
1,251
1,086
(917
)
1,717
Provision for credit losses
366
107
108
3,527
349
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
8,214
$
7,924
$
7,286
$
(87,469
)
$
9,463
Adjusted earnings per share:
Weighted average common shares - basic
62,548
62,443
62,389
62,254
62,205
Weighted average common shares - diluted
62,713
62,576
62,420
62,330
62,211
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
(1.45
)
$
0.12
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
(1.45
)
$
0.12
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.11
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.12
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.11
$
0.10
$
0.10
$
0.09
$
0.12
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.12
$
(1.41
)
$
0.15
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)
$
0.13
$
0.13
$
0.12
$
(1.41
)
$
0.15
Adjusted return on average assets:
Total average assets
$
7,633,734
$
7,633,900
$
7,688,433
$
7,695,080
$
7,851,721
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.35
%
0.34
%
0.32
%
-4.68
%
0.38
%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.35
%
0.34
%
0.32
%
0.29
%
0.38
%
Adjusted return on average equity:
Total average equity
$
745,225
$
747,850
$
750,678
$
751,070
$
844,782
Return on average equity (GAAP)
3.57
%
3.51
%
3.25
%
-47.97
%
3.50
%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)
3.57
%
3.51
%
3.25
%
2.98
%
3.50
%
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)
March 31,
2025
December 31,
2024
September 30,
2024
June 30,
2024
March 31,
2024
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:
Total average equity
$
745,225
$
747,850
$
750,678
$
751,070
$
844,782
Less: average goodwill
(113,525
)
(113,525
)
(113,525
)
(113,525
)
(210,895
)
Less: average other intangible assets
(1,636
)
(1,761
)
(1,886
)
(2,006
)
(2,138
)
Total average tangible equity
$
630,064
$
632,564
$
635,267
$
635,539
$
631,749
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
4.28
%
4.21
%
3.89
%
3.33
%
4.68
%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
4.28
%
4.21
%
3.89
%
3.58
%
4.68
%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:
Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$
30,390
$
29,561
$
29,786
$
126,551
$
29,059
Non-recurring transactions:
Goodwill impairment
—
—
—
(97,370
)
—
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
30,390
$
29,561
$
29,786
$
29,181
$
29,059
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)
1.59
%
1.55
%
1.55
%
6.58
%
1.48
%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)
1.59
%
1.55
%
1.55
%
1.52
%
1.48
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio:
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
30,390
$
29,561
$
29,786
$
29,181
$
29,059
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
34,042
$
32,612
$
32,446
$
33,276
$
34,319
Total non-interest income (GAAP)
4,562
4,873
4,626
5,806
4,203
Non-recurring transactions:
Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure
—
—
—
392
—
Total revenue (non-GAAP)
$
38,604
$
37,485
$
37,072
$
39,474
$
38,522
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
78.72
%
78.86
%
80.35
%
323.81
%
75.43
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
78.72
%
78.86
%
80.35
%
73.92
%
75.43
%
For further information contact:
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or
Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500
