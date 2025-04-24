Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Q2 2025 Earnings and Declares Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

Kearny Financial Corp. reports $6.6 million net income for Q1 2025, declares $0.11 cash dividend, and anticipates further margin growth.

Kearny Financial Corp. reported a net income of $6.6 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, an increase from the previous quarter's $6.6 million, reflecting growth in net interest income to $34.0 million, driven by an increase in loans and deposits. The company's net interest margin expanded to 1.90%, aided by a reduction in the cost of funds, and it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 21, 2025. Total assets reached $7.73 billion, with loans increasing to $5.85 billion and deposits rising to $5.71 billion. While non-interest income saw a 6.4% decrease primarily due to reduced gains from loan sales, non-interest expenses increased by 2.8% due to higher salary and occupancy costs. Kearny Financial remains confident in its performance despite market fluctuations, maintaining steady asset quality with non-performing assets at 0.49% of total assets.

Quarter-over-quarter net income increased to $6.6 million, and earnings per share improved from $0.10 to $0.11, indicating positive financial growth.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net interest income rose by $1.4 million, driven by an expansion in net interest margin, signaling improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Total assets increased to $7.73 billion, reflecting a stable growth trajectory for the company's balance sheet.

Net interest margin increased only marginally, indicating potential pressure on profitability in a competitive lending environment.

Non-interest income decreased by 6.4%, driven by declines in loan sales and electronic banking fees, suggesting challenges in generating ancillary revenue streams.

Non-interest expenses rose by 2.8% despite limited growth in revenue, raising concerns over cost management and operational efficiency.

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $6.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.





The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 7, 2025.





Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Quarter over quarter net interest income grew by $1.4 million, resulting in eight basis points of net interest margin expansion. Contributing to this expansion was growth in net loans and deposits, coupled with a 24 basis point decrease in our cost of funds. We anticipate continued strong margin expansion into the June quarter, the final of our 2025 fiscal year.”





Mr. Montanaro continued, “Despite recent fluctuations in US Treasury rates and broader market indices, our core business continues to perform exceedingly well and we are confident in our ability to sustain and enhance our performance in spite of the volatile environment.”









Balance Sheet











Total assets were $7.73 billion at March 31, 2025, a increase of $1.8 million from December 31, 2024.



Total assets were $7.73 billion at March 31, 2025, a increase of $1.8 million from December 31, 2024.



Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $17.3 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2024.



Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $17.3 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2024.



Loans receivable totaled $5.85 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.4 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024, primarily reflecting growth in non-residential mortgage loans.



Loans receivable totaled $5.85 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.4 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024, primarily reflecting growth in non-residential mortgage loans.



Deposits were $5.71 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $36.3 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by increases in interest bearing demand deposits and consumer savings deposits, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits. The decrease in non-interest bearing deposits was primarily attributable to a $29.3 million outflow from a single depositor who used the funds to finance the construction of a building. Excluding this single account, non-interest bearing deposits increased $14.9 million, or 2.5%.



Deposits were $5.71 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $36.3 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by increases in interest bearing demand deposits and consumer savings deposits, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits. The decrease in non-interest bearing deposits was primarily attributable to a $29.3 million outflow from a single depositor who used the funds to finance the construction of a building. Excluding this single account, non-interest bearing deposits increased $14.9 million, or 2.5%.



Borrowings were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $45.0 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) overnight borrowings.



Borrowings were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $45.0 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) overnight borrowings.



At March 31, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.42 billion, representing 31.3% of total assets.











Earnings











Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin









Net interest margin expanded eight basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 1.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase for the quarter was driven by the paydown of borrowings resulting from growth in lower cost deposits and broad based decreases in deposit rates, partially offset by reduced yields on interest-earning assets.



Net interest margin expanded eight basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 1.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase for the quarter was driven by the paydown of borrowings resulting from growth in lower cost deposits and broad based decreases in deposit rates, partially offset by reduced yields on interest-earning assets.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest income increased $1.4 million to $34.0 million from $32.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $511,000 and $685,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $226,000 and $288,000.









Non-Interest Income









For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest income decreased $311,000, or 6.4%, to $4.6 million from $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in gain on sale of loans and electronic banking fees and charges.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest income decreased $311,000, or 6.4%, to $4.6 million from $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in gain on sale of loans and electronic banking fees and charges.



Gain on sale of loans decreased $192,000 to $112,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from $304,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected a seasonal decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.



Gain on sale of loans decreased $192,000 to $112,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from $304,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected a seasonal decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.



Electronic banking fees and charges decreased $102,000 to $391,000 for the quarter March 31, 2025 from $493,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected the absence of a non-recurring increase recorded in the prior period.













Non-Interest Expense









For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $829,000, or 2.8%, to $30.4 million from $29.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits, net occupancy, advertising, and other expense.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $829,000, or 2.8%, to $30.4 million from $29.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits, net occupancy, advertising, and other expense.



Salary and benefits expense increased $121,000 to $17.7 million primarily driven by an increase of $546,000 in payroll taxes and employee benefits associated with the start of a new calendar year, partially offset by a $427,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation.



Salary and benefits expense increased $121,000 to $17.7 million primarily driven by an increase of $546,000 in payroll taxes and employee benefits associated with the start of a new calendar year, partially offset by a $427,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation.



Net occupancy expense of premises increased $244,000 to $3.1 million primarily driven by seasonally higher snow removal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in repairs and other maintenance expenses.



Net occupancy expense of premises increased $244,000 to $3.1 million primarily driven by seasonally higher snow removal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in repairs and other maintenance expenses.



Advertising and marketing expense increased $298,000 to $609,000. This increase was primarily due to higher advertising expenses across various formats, driven by marketing campaigns supporting our loan and deposit growth initiatives.



Advertising and marketing expense increased $298,000 to $609,000. This increase was primarily due to higher advertising expenses across various formats, driven by marketing campaigns supporting our loan and deposit growth initiatives.



Other expense increased $225,000 primarily driven by a $37,000 provision for credit losses related to off balance sheet commitments compared to a reversal for credit losses on off balance sheet commitments of $116,000 recorded in the prior comparative period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods generally reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.













Income Taxes









Income tax expense totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.3% and 16.0%, respectively.















Asset Quality











The balance of non-performing assets remained steady at $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.



The balance of non-performing assets remained steady at $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.



Net charge-offs totaled $368,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $573,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



Net charge-offs totaled $368,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $573,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $366,000, compared to $107,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by the charge-offs described above.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $366,000, compared to $107,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by the charge-offs described above.



The ACL was $44.5 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2,000 from $44.5 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.











Capital











For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.4%, to $11.58 while tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.80.



For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.4%, to $11.58 while tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.80.



At March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $80.1 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $10.7 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $9.9 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.



At March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $80.1 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $10.7 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $9.9 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.



At March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.31% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.











This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q3 2025 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.







Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company



.





Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis

























Kearny Financial Corp.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)



















(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,





Except Per Share Data)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









Variance









or Change









Variance









or Change Pct.













Assets



























Cash and cash equivalents





$





126,095









$





141,554









$





(15,459





)





-10.9





%









Securities available for sale









1,003,393













1,018,279













(14,886





)





-1.5





%









Securities held to maturity









124,859













127,266













(2,407





)





-1.9





%









Loans held-for-sale









6,187













5,695













492









8.6





%









Loans receivable









5,846,175













5,791,758













54,417









0.9





%









Less: allowance for credit losses on loans









(44,455





)









(44,457





)









(2





)





-0.0





%









Net loans receivable









5,801,720













5,747,301













54,419









0.9





%









Premises and equipment









44,192













45,127













(935





)





-2.1





%









Federal Home Loan Bank stock









62,261













64,443













(2,182





)





-3.4





%









Accrued interest receivable









28,521













27,772













749









2.7





%









Goodwill









113,525













113,525













—









—





%









Core deposit intangible









1,554













1,679













(125





)





-7.4





%









Bank owned life insurance









303,629













301,339













2,290









0.8





%









Deferred income taxes, net









52,913













53,325













(412





)





-0.8





%









Other assets









64,292













84,080













(19,788





)





-23.5





%









Total assets





$





7,733,141









$





7,731,385









$





1,756









0.0





%



































Liabilities



























Deposits:

























Non-interest-bearing





$





587,118









$





601,510









$





(14,392





)





-2.4





%









Interest-bearing









5,120,230













5,069,550













50,680









1.0





%









Total deposits









5,707,348













5,671,060













36,288









0.6





%









Borrowings









1,213,976













1,258,949













(44,973





)





-3.6





%









Advance payments by borrowers for taxes









19,981













17,986













1,995









11.1





%









Other liabilities









43,723













38,537













5,186









13.5





%









Total liabilities









6,985,028













6,986,532













(1,504





)





-0.0





%



































Stockholders' Equity



























Common stock









646













646













—









—





%









Paid-in capital









494,131













494,092













39









0.0





%









Retained earnings









341,921













342,155













(234





)





-0.1





%









Unearned ESOP shares









(19,457





)









(19,943





)









486









2.4





%









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(69,128





)









(72,097





)









2,969









4.1





%









Total stockholders' equity









748,113













744,853













3,260









0.4





%









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





7,733,141









$





7,731,385









$





1,756









0.0





%



































Consolidated capital ratios



























Equity to assets









9.67





%









9.63





%









0.04





%













Tangible equity to tangible assets



(1)











8.31





%









8.27





%









0.04





%







































Share data



























Outstanding shares









64,580













64,580













—









—





%









Book value per share





$





11.58









$





11.53









$





0.05









0.4





%









Tangible book value per share



(2)







$





9.80









$





9.75









$





0.05









0.5





%









_________________________













(1)





Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.









(2)





Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.































Kearny Financial Corp.









Consolidated Statements of Income









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



















(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,





Except Per Share Data)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









Variance





or Change









Variance









or Change Pct.













Interest income



























Loans





$





64,768









$





65,408









$





(640





)





-1.0





%









Taxable investment securities









12,738













13,803













(1,065





)





-7.7





%









Tax-exempt investment securities









55













59













(4





)





-6.8





%









Other interest-earning assets









1,773













2,215













(442





)





-20.0





%









Total interest income









79,334













81,485













(2,151





)





-2.6





%



































Interest expense



























Deposits









34,912













36,721













(1,809





)





-4.9





%









Borrowings









10,380













12,152













(1,772





)





-14.6





%









Total interest expense









45,292













48,873













(3,581





)





-7.3





%











Net interest income











34,042













32,612













1,430









4.4





%









Provision for credit losses









366













107













259









242.1





%











Net interest income after provision for credit losses











33,676













32,505













1,171









3.6





%



































Non-interest income



























Fees and service charges









573













627













(54





)





-8.6





%









Gain on sale of loans









112













304













(192





)





-63.2





%









Income from bank owned life insurance









2,617













2,619













(2





)





-0.1





%









Electronic banking fees and charges









391













493













(102





)





-20.7





%









Other income









869













830













39









4.7





%









Total non-interest income









4,562













4,873













(311





)





-6.4





%



































Non-interest expense



























Salaries and employee benefits









17,700













17,579













121









0.7





%









Net occupancy expense of premises









3,075













2,831













244









8.6





%









Equipment and systems









3,921













3,892













29









0.7





%









Advertising and marketing









609













311













298









95.8





%









Federal deposit insurance premium









1,450













1,503













(53





)





-3.5





%









Directors' compensation









326













361













(35





)





-9.7





%









Other expense









3,309













3,084













225









7.3





%









Total non-interest expense









30,390













29,561













829









2.8





%











Income before income taxes











7,848













7,817













31









0.4





%









Income taxes









1,200













1,251













(51





)





-4.1





%











Net income







$





6,648









$





6,566









$





82









1.2





%



































Net income per common share (EPS)



























Basic





$





0.11









$





0.11









$





—

















Diluted





$





0.11









$





0.10









$





0.01











































Dividends declared



























Cash dividends declared per common share





$





0.11









$





0.11









$





—

















Cash dividends declared





$





6,933









$





6,933









$





—

















Dividend payout ratio









104.3





%









105.6





%









-1.3





%







































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding



























Basic









62,548













62,443













105

















Diluted









62,713













62,576













137































Kearny Financial Corp.









Average Balance Sheet Data









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



























(Dollars in Thousands)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









Variance





or Change









Variance









or Change Pct.













Assets



























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans receivable, including loans held for sale





$





5,805,045









$





5,762,053









$





42,992









0.7





%









Taxable investment securities









1,251,612













1,285,800













(34,188





)





-2.7





%









Tax-exempt investment securities









9,135













9,711













(576





)





-5.9





%









Other interest-earning assets









110,736













116,354













(5,618





)





-4.8





%









Total interest-earning assets









7,176,528













7,173,918













2,610









0.0





%









Non-interest-earning assets









457,206













459,982













(2,776





)





-0.6





%









Total assets





$





7,633,734









$





7,633,900









$





(166





)





-0.0





%



































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Interest-bearing demand





$





2,405,974









$





2,314,378









$





91,596









4.0





%









Savings









751,243













711,801













39,442









5.5





%









Certificates of deposit (retail)









1,215,767













1,216,948













(1,181





)





-0.1





%









Certificates of deposit (brokered)









730,612













730,773













(161





)





-0.0





%









Total interest-bearing deposits









5,103,596













4,973,900













129,696









2.6





%









Borrowings:

























Federal Home Loan Bank advances









1,028,958













1,085,455













(56,497





)





-5.2





%









Other borrowings









93,389













156,522













(63,133





)





-40.3





%









Total borrowings









1,122,347













1,241,977













(119,630





)





-9.6





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities









6,225,943













6,215,877













10,066









0.2





%









Non-interest-bearing liabilities:

























Non-interest-bearing deposits









602,647













604,915













(2,268





)





-0.4





%









Other non-interest-bearing liabilities









59,919













65,258













(5,339





)





-8.2





%









Total non-interest-bearing liabilities









662,566













670,173













(7,607





)





-1.1





%









Total liabilities









6,888,509













6,886,050













2,459









0.0





%









Stockholders' equity









745,225













747,850













(2,625





)





-0.4





%









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





7,633,734









$





7,633,900









$





(166





)





-0.0





%

































Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities









115.27





%









115.41





%









-0.14





%





-0.1





%























Kearny Financial Corp.









Performance Ratio Highlights









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended





















March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









Variance





or Change













Average yield on interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable, including loans held for sale





4.46





%





4.54





%





-0.08





%









Taxable investment securities





4.07





%





4.29





%





-0.22





%









Tax-exempt investment securities



(1)







2.43





%





2.42





%





0.01





%









Other interest-earning assets





6.40





%





7.62





%





-1.22





%









Total interest-earning assets





4.42





%





4.54





%





-0.12





%































Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:





















Interest-bearing demand





2.73





%





2.96





%





-0.23





%









Savings





1.30





%





1.29





%





0.01





%









Certificates of deposit (retail)





3.73





%





4.06





%





-0.33





%









Certificates of deposit (brokered)





2.58





%





2.70





%





-0.12





%









Total interest-bearing deposits





2.74





%





2.95





%





-0.21





%









Borrowings:





















Federal Home Loan Bank advances





3.63





%





3.78





%





-0.15





%









Other borrowings





4.41





%





4.88





%





-0.47





%









Total borrowings





3.70





%





3.91





%





-0.21





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities





2.91





%





3.15





%





-0.24





%





























Interest rate spread



(2)







1.51





%





1.39





%





0.12





%









Net interest margin



(3)







1.90





%





1.82





%





0.08





%





























Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)





0.24





%





0.26





%





-0.02





%









Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)





1.59





%





1.55





%





0.04





%





























Efficiency ratio



(4)







78.72





%





78.86





%





-0.14





%





























Return on average assets (annualized)





0.35





%





0.34





%





0.01





%









Return on average equity (annualized)





3.57





%





3.51





%





0.06





%









Return on average tangible equity (annualized)



(5)







4.28





%





4.21





%





0.07





%









_________________________













(1)





The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.









(2)





Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.









(3)





Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









(4)





Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.









(5)





Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.























Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis

























Kearny Financial Corp.









Consolidated Balance Sheets







































(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,





Except Per Share Data)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024

















(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Unaudited)









(Audited)









(Unaudited)













Assets































Cash and cash equivalents





$





126,095









$





141,554









$





155,574









$





63,864









$





71,027













Securities available for sale









1,003,393













1,018,279













1,070,811













1,072,833













1,098,655













Securities held to maturity









124,859













127,266













132,256













135,742













139,643













Loans held-for-sale









6,187













5,695













8,866













6,036













4,117













Loans receivable









5,846,175













5,791,758













5,784,246













5,732,787













5,758,336













Less: allowance for credit losses on loans









(44,455





)









(44,457





)









(44,923





)









(44,939





)









(44,930





)









Net loans receivable









5,801,720













5,747,301













5,739,323













5,687,848













5,713,406













Premises and equipment









44,192













45,127













45,189













44,940













45,053













Federal Home Loan Bank stock









62,261













64,443













57,706













80,300













81,347













Accrued interest receivable









28,521













27,772













29,467













29,521













31,065













Goodwill









113,525













113,525













113,525













113,525













210,895













Core deposit intangible









1,554













1,679













1,805













1,931













2,057













Bank owned life insurance









303,629













301,339













300,186













297,874













296,493













Deferred income taxes, net









52,913













53,325













50,131













50,339













47,225













Other assets









64,292













84,080













67,540













98,708













100,989













Total assets





$





7,733,141









$





7,731,385









$





7,772,379









$





7,683,461









$





7,841,972











































Liabilities































Deposits:





























Non-interest-bearing





$





587,118









$





601,510









$





592,099









$





598,366









$





586,089













Interest-bearing









5,120,230













5,069,550













4,878,413













4,559,757













4,622,961













Total deposits









5,707,348













5,671,060













5,470,512













5,158,123













5,209,050













Borrowings









1,213,976













1,258,949













1,479,888













1,709,789













1,722,178













Advance payments by borrowers for taxes









19,981













17,986













17,824













17,409













17,387













Other liabilities









43,723













38,537













52,618













44,569













44,279













Total liabilities









6,985,028













6,986,532













7,020,842













6,929,890













6,992,894











































Stockholders' Equity































Common stock









646













646













646













644













644













Paid-in capital









494,131













494,092













493,523













493,680













493,187













Retained earnings









341,921













342,155













342,522













343,326













440,308













Unearned ESOP shares









(19,457





)









(19,943





)









(20,430





)









(20,916





)









(21,402





)









Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(69,128





)









(72,097





)









(64,724





)









(63,163





)









(63,659





)









Total stockholders' equity









748,113













744,853













751,537













753,571













849,078













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





7,733,141









$





7,731,385









$





7,772,379









$





7,683,461









$





7,841,972











































Consolidated capital ratios































Equity to assets









9.67





%









9.63





%









9.67





%









9.81





%









10.83





%









Tangible equity to tangible assets



(1)











8.31





%









8.27





%









8.31





%









8.43





%









8.34





%







































Share data































Outstanding shares









64,580













64,580













64,580













64,434













64,437













Book value per share





$





11.58









$





11.53









$





11.64









$





11.70









$





13.18













Tangible book value per share



(2)







$





9.80









$





9.75









$





9.85









$





9.90









$





9.87













_________________________













(1)





Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.









(2)





Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.































Kearny Financial Corp.









Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights









(Unaudited)







































(Dollars in Thousands)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024













Loan portfolio composition:































Commercial loans:





























Multi-family mortgage





$





2,733,406









$





2,722,623









$





2,646,187









$





2,645,851









$





2,645,195













Nonresidential mortgage









988,074













950,194













950,771













948,075













965,539













Commercial business









140,224













135,740













145,984













142,747













147,326













Construction









174,722













176,704













227,327













209,237













229,457













Total commercial loans









4,036,426













3,985,261













3,970,269













3,945,910













3,987,517













One- to four-family residential mortgage









1,761,465













1,765,160













1,768,230













1,756,051













1,741,644













Consumer loans:





























Home equity loans









49,699













47,101













44,741













44,104













42,731













Other consumer









2,859













2,778













2,965













2,685













3,198













Total consumer loans









52,558













49,879













47,706













46,789













45,929













Total loans, excluding yield adjustments









5,850,449













5,800,300













5,786,205













5,748,750













5,775,090













Unaccreted yield adjustments









(4,274





)









(8,542





)









(1,959





)









(15,963





)









(16,754





)









Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments









5,846,175













5,791,758













5,784,246













5,732,787













5,758,336













Less: allowance for credit losses on loans









(44,455





)









(44,457





)









(44,923





)









(44,939





)









(44,930





)









Net loans receivable





$





5,801,720









$





5,747,301









$





5,739,323









$





5,687,848









$





5,713,406











































Asset quality:































Nonperforming assets:





























Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due





$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—









$





—













Nonaccrual loans









37,683













37,697













39,854













39,882













39,546













Total nonperforming loans









37,683













37,697













39,854













39,882













39,546













Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale









—













—













—













—













—













Other real estate owned









—













—













—













—













—













Total nonperforming assets





$





37,683









$





37,697









$





39,854









$





39,882









$





39,546









































Nonperforming loans (% total loans)









0.64





%









0.65





%









0.69





%









0.70





%









0.69





%









Nonperforming assets (% total assets)









0.49





%









0.49





%









0.51





%









0.52





%









0.50





%





































Classified loans





$





125,790









$





132,216









$





119,534









$





118,700









$





115,772









































Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):





























ACL to total loans









0.76





%









0.77





%









0.78





%









0.78





%









0.78





%









ACL to nonperforming loans









117.97





%









117.93





%









112.72





%









112.68





%









113.61





%









Net charge-offs





$





368









$





573









$





124









$





3,518









$





286













Average net charge-off rate (annualized)









0.03





%









0.04





%









0.01





%









0.25





%









0.02





%























Kearny Financial Corp.









Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights









(Unaudited)



















(Dollars in Thousands)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024













Funding composition:































Deposits:





























Non-interest-bearing deposits





$





587,118









$





601,510









$





592,099









$





598,367









$





586,089













Interest-bearing demand









2,410,925













2,380,408













2,247,685













2,308,915













2,349,032













Savings









758,239













742,266













681,709













643,481













630,456













Certificates of deposit (retail)









1,218,479













1,213,887













1,215,746













1,199,127













1,235,261













Certificates of deposit (brokered)









732,587













732,989













733,273













408,234













408,212













Interest-bearing deposits









5,120,230













5,069,550













4,878,413













4,559,757













4,622,961













Total deposits









5,707,348













5,671,060













5,470,512













5,158,124













5,209,050









































Borrowings:





























Federal Home Loan Bank advances









1,028,976













1,028,949













1,209,888













1,534,789













1,457,178













Overnight borrowings









185,000













230,000













270,000













175,000













265,000













Total borrowings









1,213,976













1,258,949













1,479,888













1,709,789













1,722,178









































Total funding





$





6,921,324









$





6,930,009









$





6,950,400









$





6,867,913









$





6,931,228









































Loans as a % of deposits









101.8





%









101.4





%









105.1





%









110.4





%









109.8





%









Deposits as a % of total funding









82.5





%









81.8





%









78.7





%









75.1





%









75.2





%









Borrowings as a % of total funding









17.5





%









18.2





%









21.3





%









24.9





%









24.8





%







































Uninsured deposits:































Uninsured deposits (reported)



(1)







$





1,959,070









$





1,935,607









$





1,799,726









$





1,772,623









$





1,760,740













Uninsured deposits (adjusted)



(2)







$





799,238









$





797,721









$





773,375









$





764,447









$





718,026













_________________________













(1)





Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.









(2)





Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.































Kearny Financial Corp.









Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)









(Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended











(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,





Except Per Share Data)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024













Interest income































Loans





$





64,768









$





65,408









$





66,331









$





65,819









$





64,035













Taxable investment securities









12,738













13,803













14,384













14,802













15,490













Tax-exempt investment securities









55













59













71













80













85













Other interest-earning assets









1,773













2,215













2,466













2,289













2,475













Total interest income









79,334













81,485













83,252













82,990













82,085











































Interest expense































Deposits









34,912













36,721













35,018













32,187













32,320













Borrowings









10,380













12,152













15,788













17,527













15,446













Total interest expense









45,292













48,873













50,806













49,714













47,766















Net interest income











34,042













32,612













32,446













33,276













34,319













Provision for credit losses









366













107













108













3,527













349















Net interest income after provision for credit losses











33,676













32,505













32,338













29,749













33,970











































Non-interest income































Fees and service charges









573













627













635













580













657













Gain (loss) on sale of loans









112













304













200













111













(712





)









Income from bank owned life insurance









2,617













2,619













2,567













3,209













3,039













Electronic banking fees and charges









391













493













391













1,130













464













Other income









869













830













833













776













755













Total non-interest income









4,562













4,873













4,626













5,806













4,203











































Non-interest expense































Salaries and employee benefits









17,700













17,579













17,498













17,266













16,911













Net occupancy expense of premises









3,075













2,831













2,798













2,738













2,863













Equipment and systems









3,921













3,892













3,860













3,785













3,823













Advertising and marketing









609













311













342













480













387













Federal deposit insurance premium









1,450













1,503













1,563













1,532













1,429













Directors' compensation









326













361













361













360













360













Goodwill impairment









—













—













—













97,370













—













Other expense









3,309













3,084













3,364













3,020













3,286













Total non-interest expense









30,390













29,561













29,786













126,551













29,059















Income (loss) before income taxes











7,848













7,817













7,178













(90,996





)









9,114













Income taxes









1,200













1,251













1,086













(917





)









1,717















Net income (loss)







$





6,648









$





6,566









$





6,092









$





(90,079





)





$





7,397











































Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)































Basic





$





0.11









$





0.11









$





0.10









$





(1.45





)





$





0.12













Diluted





$





0.11









$





0.10









$





0.10









$





(1.45





)





$





0.12











































Dividends declared































Cash dividends declared per common share





$





0.11









$





0.11









$





0.11









$





0.11









$





0.11













Cash dividends declared





$





6,933









$





6,933









$





6,896









$





6,903









$





6,844













Dividend payout ratio









104.3





%









105.6





%









113.2





%









-7.7





%









92.5





%







































Weighted average number of common shares outstanding































Basic









62,548













62,443













62,389













62,254













62,205













Diluted









62,713













62,576













62,420













62,330













62,211



























Kearny Financial Corp.









Average Balance Sheet Data









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended











(Dollars in Thousands)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024













Assets































Interest-earning assets:





























Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale





$





5,805,045









$





5,762,053









$





5,761,593









$





5,743,008









$





5,752,477













Taxable investment securities









1,251,612













1,285,800













1,314,945













1,343,541













1,382,064













Tax-exempt investment securities









9,135













9,711













12,244













13,737













14,614













Other interest-earning assets









110,736













116,354













131,981













128,257













125,155













Total interest-earning assets









7,176,528













7,173,918













7,220,763













7,228,543













7,274,310













Non-interest-earning assets









457,206













459,982













467,670













466,537













577,411













Total assets





$





7,633,734









$





7,633,900









$





7,688,433









$





7,695,080









$





7,851,721











































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity































Interest-bearing liabilities:





























Deposits:





























Interest-bearing demand





$





2,405,974









$





2,314,378









$





2,282,608









$





2,310,521









$





2,378,831













Savings









751,243













711,801













668,240













631,622













635,226













Certificates of deposit (retail)









1,215,767













1,216,948













1,203,770













1,208,101













1,257,362













Certificates of deposit (brokered)









730,612













730,773













551,819













405,697













448,151













Total interest-bearing deposits









5,103,596













4,973,900













4,706,437













4,555,941













4,719,570













Borrowings:





























Federal Home Loan Bank advances









1,028,958













1,085,455













1,325,583













1,507,192













1,428,801













Other borrowings









93,389













156,522













237,011













228,461













210,989













Total borrowings









1,122,347













1,241,977













1,562,594













1,735,653













1,639,790













Total interest-bearing liabilities









6,225,943













6,215,877













6,269,031













6,291,594













6,359,360













Non-interest-bearing liabilities:





























Non-interest-bearing deposits









602,647













604,915













599,095













589,438













581,870













Other non-interest-bearing liabilities









59,919













65,258













69,629













62,978













65,709













Total non-interest-bearing liabilities









662,566













670,173













668,724













652,416













647,579













Total liabilities









6,888,509













6,886,050













6,937,755













6,944,010













7,006,939













Stockholders' equity









745,225













747,850













750,678













751,070













844,782













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





7,633,734









$





7,633,900









$





7,688,433









$





7,695,080









$





7,851,721









































Average interest-earning assets to average





interest-bearing liabilities









115.27





%









115.41





%









115.18





%









114.89





%









114.39





%























Kearny Financial Corp.









Performance Ratio Highlights

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024













Average yield on interest-earning assets:































Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale





4.46





%





4.54





%





4.61





%





4.58





%





4.45





%









Taxable investment securities





4.07





%





4.29





%





4.38





%





4.41





%





4.48





%









Tax-exempt investment securities



(1)







2.43





%





2.42





%





2.32





%





2.32





%





2.32





%









Other interest-earning assets





6.40





%





7.62





%





7.47





%





7.14





%





7.91





%









Total interest-earning assets





4.42





%





4.54





%





4.61





%





4.59





%





4.51





%







































Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:































Deposits:





























Interest-bearing demand





2.73





%





2.96





%





3.13





%





3.06





%





3.08





%









Savings





1.30





%





1.29





%





1.05





%





0.63





%





0.46





%









Certificates of deposit (retail)





3.73





%





4.06





%





4.12





%





3.95





%





3.52





%









Certificates of deposit (brokered)





2.58





%





2.70





%





2.18





%





1.59





%





1.97





%









Total interest-bearing deposits





2.74





%





2.95





%





2.98





%





2.83





%





2.74





%









Borrowings:





























Federal Home Loan Bank advances





3.63





%





3.78





%





3.82





%





3.86





%





3.55





%









Other borrowings





4.41





%





4.88





%





5.28





%





5.24





%





5.22





%









Total borrowings





3.70





%





3.91





%





4.04





%





4.04





%





3.77





%









Total interest-bearing liabilities





2.91





%





3.15





%





3.24





%





3.16





%





3.00





%





































Interest rate spread



(2)







1.51





%





1.39





%





1.37





%





1.43





%





1.51





%









Net interest margin



(3)







1.90





%





1.82





%





1.80





%





1.84





%





1.89





%





































Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)





0.24





%





0.26





%





0.24





%





0.30





%





0.21





%









Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)





1.59





%





1.55





%





1.55





%





6.58





%





1.48





%





































Efficiency ratio



(4)







78.72





%





78.86





%





80.35





%





323.81





%





75.43





%





































Return on average assets (annualized)





0.35





%





0.34





%





0.32





%





-4.68





%





0.38





%









Return on average equity (annualized)





3.57





%





3.51





%





3.25





%





-47.97





%





3.50





%









Return on average tangible equity (annualized)



(5)







4.28





%





4.21





%





3.89





%





3.33





%





4.68





%









_________________________













(1)





The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.









(2)





Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.









(3)





Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.









(4)





Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.









(5)





Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





















The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.



















Kearny Financial Corp.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended











(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,





Except Per Share Data)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024













Adjusted net income:































Net income (loss) (GAAP)





$





6,648









$





6,566









$





6,092









$





(90,079





)





$





7,397













Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:





























Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure









—













—













—













392













—













Goodwill impairment









—













—













—













95,283













—













Adjusted net income





$





6,648









$





6,566









$





6,092









$





5,596









$





7,397











































Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:































Net income (loss) (GAAP)





$





6,648









$





6,566









$





6,092









$





(90,079





)





$





7,397













Adjustments to net income (GAAP):





























Provision for income taxes









1,200













1,251













1,086













(917





)









1,717













Provision for credit losses









366













107













108













3,527













349













Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)





$





8,214









$





7,924









$





7,286









$





(87,469





)





$





9,463











































Adjusted earnings per share:































Weighted average common shares - basic









62,548













62,443













62,389













62,254













62,205













Weighted average common shares - diluted









62,713













62,576













62,420













62,330













62,211









































Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)





$





0.11









$





0.11









$





0.10









$





(1.45





)





$





0.12













Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)





$





0.11









$





0.10









$





0.10









$





(1.45





)





$





0.12









































Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)





$





0.11









$





0.11









$





0.10









$





0.09









$





0.12













Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)





$





0.11









$





0.10









$





0.10









$





0.09









$





0.12











































Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:































Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic





(non-GAAP)





$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.12









$





(1.41





)





$





0.15













Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted





(non-GAAP)





$





0.13









$





0.13









$





0.12









$





(1.41





)





$





0.15











































Adjusted return on average assets:































Total average assets





$





7,633,734









$





7,633,900









$





7,688,433









$





7,695,080









$





7,851,721









































Return on average assets (GAAP)









0.35





%









0.34





%









0.32





%









-4.68





%









0.38





%









Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)









0.35





%









0.34





%









0.32





%









0.29





%









0.38





%







































Adjusted return on average equity:































Total average equity





$





745,225









$





747,850









$





750,678









$





751,070









$





844,782









































Return on average equity (GAAP)









3.57





%









3.51





%









3.25





%









-47.97





%









3.50





%









Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)









3.57





%









3.51





%









3.25





%









2.98





%









3.50





%























Kearny Financial Corp.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP









(Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended











(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,





Except Per Share Data)







March 31,









2025









December 31,









2024









September 30,









2024









June 30,









2024









March 31,









2024













Adjusted return on average tangible equity:































Total average equity





$





745,225









$





747,850









$





750,678









$





751,070









$





844,782













Less: average goodwill









(113,525





)









(113,525





)









(113,525





)









(113,525





)









(210,895





)









Less: average other intangible assets









(1,636





)









(1,761





)









(1,886





)









(2,006





)









(2,138





)









Total average tangible equity





$





630,064









$





632,564









$





635,267









$





635,539









$





631,749









































Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)









4.28





%









4.21





%









3.89





%









3.33





%









4.68





%









Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)









4.28





%









4.21





%









3.89





%









3.58





%









4.68





%







































Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:































Non-interest expense (GAAP)





$





30,390









$





29,561









$





29,786









$





126,551









$





29,059













Non-recurring transactions:





























Goodwill impairment









—













—













—













(97,370





)









—













Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)





$





30,390









$





29,561









$





29,786









$





29,181









$





29,059









































Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)









1.59





%









1.55





%









1.55





%









6.58





%









1.48





%









Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)









1.59





%









1.55





%









1.55





%









1.52





%









1.48





%







































Adjusted efficiency ratio:































Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)





$





30,390









$





29,561









$





29,786









$





29,181









$





29,059









































Net interest income (GAAP)





$





34,042









$





32,612









$





32,446









$





33,276









$





34,319













Total non-interest income (GAAP)









4,562













4,873













4,626













5,806













4,203













Non-recurring transactions:





























Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure









—













—













—













392













—













Total revenue (non-GAAP)





$





38,604









$





37,485









$





37,072









$





39,474









$





38,522









































Efficiency ratio (GAAP)









78.72





%









78.86





%









80.35





%









323.81





%









75.43





%









Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)









78.72





%









78.86





%









80.35





%









73.92





%









75.43





%













For further information contact:





Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or





Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





Kearny Financial Corp.





(973) 244-4500



