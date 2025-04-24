Stocks
KRNY

Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Q2 2025 Earnings and Declares Cash Dividend of $0.11 Per Share

April 24, 2025 — 08:42 am EDT

Kearny Financial Corp. reports $6.6 million net income for Q1 2025, declares $0.11 cash dividend, and anticipates further margin growth.

Kearny Financial Corp. reported a net income of $6.6 million for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, an increase from the previous quarter's $6.6 million, reflecting growth in net interest income to $34.0 million, driven by an increase in loans and deposits. The company's net interest margin expanded to 1.90%, aided by a reduction in the cost of funds, and it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 21, 2025. Total assets reached $7.73 billion, with loans increasing to $5.85 billion and deposits rising to $5.71 billion. While non-interest income saw a 6.4% decrease primarily due to reduced gains from loan sales, non-interest expenses increased by 2.8% due to higher salary and occupancy costs. Kearny Financial remains confident in its performance despite market fluctuations, maintaining steady asset quality with non-performing assets at 0.49% of total assets.

Potential Positives

  • Quarter-over-quarter net income increased to $6.6 million, and earnings per share improved from $0.10 to $0.11, indicating positive financial growth.
  • The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
  • Net interest income rose by $1.4 million, driven by an expansion in net interest margin, signaling improved operational efficiency and profitability.
  • Total assets increased to $7.73 billion, reflecting a stable growth trajectory for the company's balance sheet.

Potential Negatives

  • Net interest margin increased only marginally, indicating potential pressure on profitability in a competitive lending environment.
  • Non-interest income decreased by 6.4%, driven by declines in loan sales and electronic banking fees, suggesting challenges in generating ancillary revenue streams.
  • Non-interest expenses rose by 2.8% despite limited growth in revenue, raising concerns over cost management and operational efficiency.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.


$KRNY Insider Trading Activity

$KRNY insiders have traded $KRNY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KRNY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MELVINA WONG-ZAZA purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $36,172

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KRNY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KRNY stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $6.6 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on May 21, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 7, 2025.



Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Quarter over quarter net interest income grew by $1.4 million, resulting in eight basis points of net interest margin expansion. Contributing to this expansion was growth in net loans and deposits, coupled with a 24 basis point decrease in our cost of funds. We anticipate continued strong margin expansion into the June quarter, the final of our 2025 fiscal year.”



Mr. Montanaro continued, “Despite recent fluctuations in US Treasury rates and broader market indices, our core business continues to perform exceedingly well and we are confident in our ability to sustain and enhance our performance in spite of the volatile environment.”





Balance Sheet





  • Total assets were $7.73 billion at March 31, 2025, a increase of $1.8 million from December 31, 2024.


  • Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $17.3 million, or 1.5%, from December 31, 2024.


  • Loans receivable totaled $5.85 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $54.4 million, or 0.9%, from December 31, 2024, primarily reflecting growth in non-residential mortgage loans.


  • Deposits were $5.71 billion at March 31, 2025, an increase of $36.3 million, or 0.6%, from December 31, 2024. This increase was primarily driven by increases in interest bearing demand deposits and consumer savings deposits, partially offset by a decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits. The decrease in non-interest bearing deposits was primarily attributable to a $29.3 million outflow from a single depositor who used the funds to finance the construction of a building. Excluding this single account, non-interest bearing deposits increased $14.9 million, or 2.5%.


  • Borrowings were $1.21 billion at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $45.0 million, or 3.6%, from December 31, 2024, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) overnight borrowings.


  • At March 31, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.42 billion, representing 31.3% of total assets.





Earnings





Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin




  • Net interest margin expanded eight basis points from the quarter ended December 31, 2024 to 1.90% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase for the quarter was driven by the paydown of borrowings resulting from growth in lower cost deposits and broad based decreases in deposit rates, partially offset by reduced yields on interest-earning assets.


  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net interest income increased $1.4 million to $34.0 million from $32.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $511,000 and $685,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $226,000 and $288,000.




Non-Interest Income




  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest income decreased $311,000, or 6.4%, to $4.6 million from $4.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by decreases in gain on sale of loans and electronic banking fees and charges.


  • Gain on sale of loans decreased $192,000 to $112,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 from $304,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected a seasonal decrease in the volume of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.


  • Electronic banking fees and charges decreased $102,000 to $391,000 for the quarter March 31, 2025 from $493,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The decrease largely reflected the absence of a non-recurring increase recorded in the prior period.






Non-Interest Expense




  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $829,000, or 2.8%, to $30.4 million from $29.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits, net occupancy, advertising, and other expense.


  • Salary and benefits expense increased $121,000 to $17.7 million primarily driven by an increase of $546,000 in payroll taxes and employee benefits associated with the start of a new calendar year, partially offset by a $427,000 non-recurring decrease in stock-based compensation.


  • Net occupancy expense of premises increased $244,000 to $3.1 million primarily driven by seasonally higher snow removal expenses, partially offset by a decrease in repairs and other maintenance expenses.


  • Advertising and marketing expense increased $298,000 to $609,000. This increase was primarily due to higher advertising expenses across various formats, driven by marketing campaigns supporting our loan and deposit growth initiatives.


  • Other expense increased $225,000 primarily driven by a $37,000 provision for credit losses related to off balance sheet commitments compared to a reversal for credit losses on off balance sheet commitments of $116,000 recorded in the prior comparative period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods generally reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.






Income Taxes




  • Income tax expense totaled $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 compared to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, resulting in an effective tax rate of 15.3% and 16.0%, respectively.







Asset Quality





  • The balance of non-performing assets remained steady at $37.7 million, or 0.49% of total assets, at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.


  • Net charge-offs totaled $368,000, or 0.03% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $573,000, or 0.04% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.


  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $366,000, compared to $107,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The provision for credit loss expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 was primarily driven by the charge-offs described above.


  • The ACL was $44.5 million, or 0.76% of total loans, at March 31, 2025, a decrease of $2,000 from $44.5 million, or 0.77% of total loans, at December 31, 2024.





Capital





  • For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.4%, to $11.58 while tangible book value per share increased $0.05, or 0.5%, to $9.80.


  • At March 31, 2025, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $80.1 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $10.7 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $9.9 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.


  • At March 31, 2025, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.31% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.





Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Unaudited)


(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,


Except Per Share Data)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

Variance




or Change

Variance




or Change Pct.


Assets




Cash and cash equivalents
$
126,095

$
141,554

$
(15,459
)
-10.9
%

Securities available for sale

1,003,393


1,018,279


(14,886
)
-1.5
%

Securities held to maturity

124,859


127,266


(2,407
)
-1.9
%

Loans held-for-sale

6,187


5,695


492

8.6
%

Loans receivable

5,846,175


5,791,758


54,417

0.9
%

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(44,455
)

(44,457
)

(2
)
-0.0
%

Net loans receivable

5,801,720


5,747,301


54,419

0.9
%

Premises and equipment

44,192


45,127


(935
)
-2.1
%

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

62,261


64,443


(2,182
)
-3.4
%

Accrued interest receivable

28,521


27,772


749

2.7
%

Goodwill

113,525


113,525







%

Core deposit intangible

1,554


1,679


(125
)
-7.4
%

Bank owned life insurance

303,629


301,339


2,290

0.8
%

Deferred income taxes, net

52,913


53,325


(412
)
-0.8
%

Other assets

64,292


84,080


(19,788
)
-23.5
%

Total assets
$
7,733,141

$
7,731,385

$
1,756

0.0
%







Liabilities




Deposits:




Non-interest-bearing
$
587,118

$
601,510

$
(14,392
)
-2.4
%

Interest-bearing

5,120,230


5,069,550


50,680

1.0
%

Total deposits

5,707,348


5,671,060


36,288

0.6
%

Borrowings

1,213,976


1,258,949


(44,973
)
-3.6
%

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes

19,981


17,986


1,995

11.1
%

Other liabilities

43,723


38,537


5,186

13.5
%

Total liabilities

6,985,028


6,986,532


(1,504
)
-0.0
%







Stockholders' Equity




Common stock

646


646







%

Paid-in capital

494,131


494,092


39

0.0
%

Retained earnings

341,921


342,155


(234
)
-0.1
%

Unearned ESOP shares

(19,457
)

(19,943
)

486

2.4
%

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(69,128
)

(72,097
)

2,969

4.1
%

Total stockholders' equity

748,113


744,853


3,260

0.4
%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,733,141

$
7,731,385

$
1,756

0.0
%







Consolidated capital ratios




Equity to assets

9.67
%

9.63
%

0.04
%

Tangible equity to tangible assets

(1)

8.31
%

8.27
%

0.04
%







Share data




Outstanding shares

64,580


64,580







%

Book value per share
$
11.58

$
11.53

$
0.05

0.4
%

Tangible book value per share

(2)
$
9.80

$
9.75

$
0.05

0.5
%


_________________________













(1)
Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(2)
Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Consolidated Statements of Income




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,


Except Per Share Data)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

Variance


or Change

Variance




or Change Pct.


Interest income




Loans
$
64,768

$
65,408

$
(640
)
-1.0
%

Taxable investment securities

12,738


13,803


(1,065
)
-7.7
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

55


59


(4
)
-6.8
%

Other interest-earning assets

1,773


2,215


(442
)
-20.0
%

Total interest income

79,334


81,485


(2,151
)
-2.6
%







Interest expense




Deposits

34,912


36,721


(1,809
)
-4.9
%

Borrowings

10,380


12,152


(1,772
)
-14.6
%

Total interest expense

45,292


48,873


(3,581
)
-7.3
%


Net interest income

34,042


32,612


1,430

4.4
%

Provision for credit losses

366


107


259

242.1
%


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

33,676


32,505


1,171

3.6
%







Non-interest income




Fees and service charges

573


627


(54
)
-8.6
%

Gain on sale of loans

112


304


(192
)
-63.2
%

Income from bank owned life insurance

2,617


2,619


(2
)
-0.1
%

Electronic banking fees and charges

391


493


(102
)
-20.7
%

Other income

869


830


39

4.7
%

Total non-interest income

4,562


4,873


(311
)
-6.4
%







Non-interest expense




Salaries and employee benefits

17,700


17,579


121

0.7
%

Net occupancy expense of premises

3,075


2,831


244

8.6
%

Equipment and systems

3,921


3,892


29

0.7
%

Advertising and marketing

609


311


298

95.8
%

Federal deposit insurance premium

1,450


1,503


(53
)
-3.5
%

Directors' compensation

326


361


(35
)
-9.7
%

Other expense

3,309


3,084


225

7.3
%

Total non-interest expense

30,390


29,561


829

2.8
%


Income before income taxes

7,848


7,817


31

0.4
%

Income taxes

1,200


1,251


(51
)
-4.1
%


Net income
$
6,648

$
6,566

$
82

1.2
%







Net income per common share (EPS)




Basic
$
0.11

$
0.11

$




Diluted
$
0.11

$
0.10

$
0.01








Dividends declared




Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.11

$
0.11

$




Cash dividends declared
$
6,933

$
6,933

$




Dividend payout ratio

104.3
%

105.6
%

-1.3
%







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding




Basic

62,548


62,443


105


Diluted

62,713


62,576


137































































































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Average Balance Sheet Data




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended




(Dollars in Thousands)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

Variance


or Change

Variance




or Change Pct.


Assets




Interest-earning assets:




Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
$
5,805,045

$
5,762,053

$
42,992

0.7
%

Taxable investment securities

1,251,612


1,285,800


(34,188
)
-2.7
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

9,135


9,711


(576
)
-5.9
%

Other interest-earning assets

110,736


116,354


(5,618
)
-4.8
%

Total interest-earning assets

7,176,528


7,173,918


2,610

0.0
%

Non-interest-earning assets

457,206


459,982


(2,776
)
-0.6
%

Total assets
$
7,633,734

$
7,633,900

$
(166
)
-0.0
%







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Interest-bearing liabilities:




Deposits:




Interest-bearing demand
$
2,405,974

$
2,314,378

$
91,596

4.0
%

Savings

751,243


711,801


39,442

5.5
%

Certificates of deposit (retail)

1,215,767


1,216,948


(1,181
)
-0.1
%

Certificates of deposit (brokered)

730,612


730,773


(161
)
-0.0
%

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,103,596


4,973,900


129,696

2.6
%

Borrowings:




Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,028,958


1,085,455


(56,497
)
-5.2
%

Other borrowings

93,389


156,522


(63,133
)
-40.3
%

Total borrowings

1,122,347


1,241,977


(119,630
)
-9.6
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,225,943


6,215,877


10,066

0.2
%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:




Non-interest-bearing deposits

602,647


604,915


(2,268
)
-0.4
%

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

59,919


65,258


(5,339
)
-8.2
%

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

662,566


670,173


(7,607
)
-1.1
%

Total liabilities

6,888,509


6,886,050


2,459

0.0
%

Stockholders' equity

745,225


747,850


(2,625
)
-0.4
%

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,633,734

$
7,633,900

$
(166
)
-0.0
%






Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

115.27
%

115.41
%

-0.14
%
-0.1
%





















































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Performance Ratio Highlights




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

Variance


or Change


Average yield on interest-earning assets:



Loans receivable, including loans held for sale
4.46
%
4.54
%
-0.08
%

Taxable investment securities
4.07
%
4.29
%
-0.22
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

(1)
2.43
%
2.42
%
0.01
%

Other interest-earning assets
6.40
%
7.62
%
-1.22
%

Total interest-earning assets
4.42
%
4.54
%
-0.12
%






Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:



Deposits:



Interest-bearing demand
2.73
%
2.96
%
-0.23
%

Savings
1.30
%
1.29
%
0.01
%

Certificates of deposit (retail)
3.73
%
4.06
%
-0.33
%

Certificates of deposit (brokered)
2.58
%
2.70
%
-0.12
%

Total interest-bearing deposits
2.74
%
2.95
%
-0.21
%

Borrowings:



Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3.63
%
3.78
%
-0.15
%

Other borrowings
4.41
%
4.88
%
-0.47
%

Total borrowings
3.70
%
3.91
%
-0.21
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.91
%
3.15
%
-0.24
%





Interest rate spread

(2)
1.51
%
1.39
%
0.12
%

Net interest margin

(3)
1.90
%
1.82
%
0.08
%





Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)
0.24
%
0.26
%
-0.02
%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.59
%
1.55
%
0.04
%





Efficiency ratio

(4)
78.72
%
78.86
%
-0.14
%





Return on average assets (annualized)
0.35
%
0.34
%
0.01
%

Return on average equity (annualized)
3.57
%
3.51
%
0.06
%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized)

(5)
4.28
%
4.21
%
0.07
%


_________________________

























(1)
The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2)
Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4)
Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5)
Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.











Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Consolidated Balance Sheets







(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,


Except Per Share Data)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)


Assets





Cash and cash equivalents
$
126,095

$
141,554

$
155,574

$
63,864

$
71,027

Securities available for sale

1,003,393


1,018,279


1,070,811


1,072,833


1,098,655

Securities held to maturity

124,859


127,266


132,256


135,742


139,643

Loans held-for-sale

6,187


5,695


8,866


6,036


4,117

Loans receivable

5,846,175


5,791,758


5,784,246


5,732,787


5,758,336

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(44,455
)

(44,457
)

(44,923
)

(44,939
)

(44,930
)

Net loans receivable

5,801,720


5,747,301


5,739,323


5,687,848


5,713,406

Premises and equipment

44,192


45,127


45,189


44,940


45,053

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

62,261


64,443


57,706


80,300


81,347

Accrued interest receivable

28,521


27,772


29,467


29,521


31,065

Goodwill

113,525


113,525


113,525


113,525


210,895

Core deposit intangible

1,554


1,679


1,805


1,931


2,057

Bank owned life insurance

303,629


301,339


300,186


297,874


296,493

Deferred income taxes, net

52,913


53,325


50,131


50,339


47,225

Other assets

64,292


84,080


67,540


98,708


100,989

Total assets
$
7,733,141

$
7,731,385

$
7,772,379

$
7,683,461

$
7,841,972








Liabilities





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing
$
587,118

$
601,510

$
592,099

$
598,366

$
586,089

Interest-bearing

5,120,230


5,069,550


4,878,413


4,559,757


4,622,961

Total deposits

5,707,348


5,671,060


5,470,512


5,158,123


5,209,050

Borrowings

1,213,976


1,258,949


1,479,888


1,709,789


1,722,178

Advance payments by borrowers for taxes

19,981


17,986


17,824


17,409


17,387

Other liabilities

43,723


38,537


52,618


44,569


44,279

Total liabilities

6,985,028


6,986,532


7,020,842


6,929,890


6,992,894








Stockholders' Equity





Common stock

646


646


646


644


644

Paid-in capital

494,131


494,092


493,523


493,680


493,187

Retained earnings

341,921


342,155


342,522


343,326


440,308

Unearned ESOP shares

(19,457
)

(19,943
)

(20,430
)

(20,916
)

(21,402
)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(69,128
)

(72,097
)

(64,724
)

(63,163
)

(63,659
)

Total stockholders' equity

748,113


744,853


751,537


753,571


849,078

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,733,141

$
7,731,385

$
7,772,379

$
7,683,461

$
7,841,972








Consolidated capital ratios





Equity to assets

9.67
%

9.63
%

9.67
%

9.81
%

10.83
%

Tangible equity to tangible assets

(1)

8.31
%

8.27
%

8.31
%

8.43
%

8.34
%








Share data





Outstanding shares

64,580


64,580


64,580


64,434


64,437

Book value per share
$
11.58

$
11.53

$
11.64

$
11.70

$
13.18

Tangible book value per share

(2)
$
9.80

$
9.75

$
9.85

$
9.90

$
9.87


_________________________













(1)
Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.

(2)
Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights




(Unaudited)







(Dollars in Thousands)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


Loan portfolio composition:





Commercial loans:





Multi-family mortgage
$
2,733,406

$
2,722,623

$
2,646,187

$
2,645,851

$
2,645,195

Nonresidential mortgage

988,074


950,194


950,771


948,075


965,539

Commercial business

140,224


135,740


145,984


142,747


147,326

Construction

174,722


176,704


227,327


209,237


229,457

Total commercial loans

4,036,426


3,985,261


3,970,269


3,945,910


3,987,517

One- to four-family residential mortgage

1,761,465


1,765,160


1,768,230


1,756,051


1,741,644

Consumer loans:





Home equity loans

49,699


47,101


44,741


44,104


42,731

Other consumer

2,859


2,778


2,965


2,685


3,198

Total consumer loans

52,558


49,879


47,706


46,789


45,929

Total loans, excluding yield adjustments

5,850,449


5,800,300


5,786,205


5,748,750


5,775,090

Unaccreted yield adjustments

(4,274
)

(8,542
)

(1,959
)

(15,963
)

(16,754
)

Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments

5,846,175


5,791,758


5,784,246


5,732,787


5,758,336

Less: allowance for credit losses on loans

(44,455
)

(44,457
)

(44,923
)

(44,939
)

(44,930
)

Net loans receivable
$
5,801,720

$
5,747,301

$
5,739,323

$
5,687,848

$
5,713,406








Asset quality:





Nonperforming assets:





Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due
$



$



$



$



$



Nonaccrual loans

37,683


37,697


39,854


39,882


39,546

Total nonperforming loans

37,683


37,697


39,854


39,882


39,546

Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale




















Other real estate owned




















Total nonperforming assets
$
37,683

$
37,697

$
39,854

$
39,882

$
39,546







Nonperforming loans (% total loans)

0.64
%

0.65
%

0.69
%

0.70
%

0.69
%

Nonperforming assets (% total assets)

0.49
%

0.49
%

0.51
%

0.52
%

0.50
%







Classified loans
$
125,790

$
132,216

$
119,534

$
118,700

$
115,772







Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):





ACL to total loans

0.76
%

0.77
%

0.78
%

0.78
%

0.78
%

ACL to nonperforming loans

117.97
%

117.93
%

112.72
%

112.68
%

113.61
%

Net charge-offs
$
368

$
573

$
124

$
3,518

$
286

Average net charge-off rate (annualized)

0.03
%

0.04
%

0.01
%

0.25
%

0.02
%






















































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights




(Unaudited)


(Dollars in Thousands)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


Funding composition:





Deposits:





Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
587,118

$
601,510

$
592,099

$
598,367

$
586,089

Interest-bearing demand

2,410,925


2,380,408


2,247,685


2,308,915


2,349,032

Savings

758,239


742,266


681,709


643,481


630,456

Certificates of deposit (retail)

1,218,479


1,213,887


1,215,746


1,199,127


1,235,261

Certificates of deposit (brokered)

732,587


732,989


733,273


408,234


408,212

Interest-bearing deposits

5,120,230


5,069,550


4,878,413


4,559,757


4,622,961

Total deposits

5,707,348


5,671,060


5,470,512


5,158,124


5,209,050







Borrowings:





Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,028,976


1,028,949


1,209,888


1,534,789


1,457,178

Overnight borrowings

185,000


230,000


270,000


175,000


265,000

Total borrowings

1,213,976


1,258,949


1,479,888


1,709,789


1,722,178







Total funding
$
6,921,324

$
6,930,009

$
6,950,400

$
6,867,913

$
6,931,228







Loans as a % of deposits

101.8
%

101.4
%

105.1
%

110.4
%

109.8
%

Deposits as a % of total funding

82.5
%

81.8
%

78.7
%

75.1
%

75.2
%

Borrowings as a % of total funding

17.5
%

18.2
%

21.3
%

24.9
%

24.8
%








Uninsured deposits:





Uninsured deposits (reported)

(1)
$
1,959,070

$
1,935,607

$
1,799,726

$
1,772,623

$
1,760,740

Uninsured deposits (adjusted)

(2)
$
799,238

$
797,721

$
773,375

$
764,447

$
718,026


_________________________













(1)
Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.

(2)
Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)




(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,


Except Per Share Data)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


Interest income





Loans
$
64,768

$
65,408

$
66,331

$
65,819

$
64,035

Taxable investment securities

12,738


13,803


14,384


14,802


15,490

Tax-exempt investment securities

55


59


71


80


85

Other interest-earning assets

1,773


2,215


2,466


2,289


2,475

Total interest income

79,334


81,485


83,252


82,990


82,085








Interest expense





Deposits

34,912


36,721


35,018


32,187


32,320

Borrowings

10,380


12,152


15,788


17,527


15,446

Total interest expense

45,292


48,873


50,806


49,714


47,766


Net interest income

34,042


32,612


32,446


33,276


34,319

Provision for credit losses

366


107


108


3,527


349


Net interest income after provision for credit losses

33,676


32,505


32,338


29,749


33,970








Non-interest income





Fees and service charges

573


627


635


580


657

Gain (loss) on sale of loans

112


304


200


111


(712
)

Income from bank owned life insurance

2,617


2,619


2,567


3,209


3,039

Electronic banking fees and charges

391


493


391


1,130


464

Other income

869


830


833


776


755

Total non-interest income

4,562


4,873


4,626


5,806


4,203








Non-interest expense





Salaries and employee benefits

17,700


17,579


17,498


17,266


16,911

Net occupancy expense of premises

3,075


2,831


2,798


2,738


2,863

Equipment and systems

3,921


3,892


3,860


3,785


3,823

Advertising and marketing

609


311


342


480


387

Federal deposit insurance premium

1,450


1,503


1,563


1,532


1,429

Directors' compensation

326


361


361


360


360

Goodwill impairment













97,370





Other expense

3,309


3,084


3,364


3,020


3,286

Total non-interest expense

30,390


29,561


29,786


126,551


29,059


Income (loss) before income taxes

7,848


7,817


7,178


(90,996
)

9,114

Income taxes

1,200


1,251


1,086


(917
)

1,717


Net income (loss)
$
6,648

$
6,566

$
6,092

$
(90,079
)
$
7,397








Net income (loss) per common share (EPS)





Basic
$
0.11

$
0.11

$
0.10

$
(1.45
)
$
0.12

Diluted
$
0.11

$
0.10

$
0.10

$
(1.45
)
$
0.12








Dividends declared





Cash dividends declared per common share
$
0.11

$
0.11

$
0.11

$
0.11

$
0.11

Cash dividends declared
$
6,933

$
6,933

$
6,896

$
6,903

$
6,844

Dividend payout ratio

104.3
%

105.6
%

113.2
%

-7.7
%

92.5
%








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding





Basic

62,548


62,443


62,389


62,254


62,205

Diluted

62,713


62,576


62,420


62,330


62,211
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Average Balance Sheet Data




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

(Dollars in Thousands)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


Assets





Interest-earning assets:





Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale
$
5,805,045

$
5,762,053

$
5,761,593

$
5,743,008

$
5,752,477

Taxable investment securities

1,251,612


1,285,800


1,314,945


1,343,541


1,382,064

Tax-exempt investment securities

9,135


9,711


12,244


13,737


14,614

Other interest-earning assets

110,736


116,354


131,981


128,257


125,155

Total interest-earning assets

7,176,528


7,173,918


7,220,763


7,228,543


7,274,310

Non-interest-earning assets

457,206


459,982


467,670


466,537


577,411

Total assets
$
7,633,734

$
7,633,900

$
7,688,433

$
7,695,080

$
7,851,721








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Interest-bearing liabilities:





Deposits:





Interest-bearing demand
$
2,405,974

$
2,314,378

$
2,282,608

$
2,310,521

$
2,378,831

Savings

751,243


711,801


668,240


631,622


635,226

Certificates of deposit (retail)

1,215,767


1,216,948


1,203,770


1,208,101


1,257,362

Certificates of deposit (brokered)

730,612


730,773


551,819


405,697


448,151

Total interest-bearing deposits

5,103,596


4,973,900


4,706,437


4,555,941


4,719,570

Borrowings:





Federal Home Loan Bank advances

1,028,958


1,085,455


1,325,583


1,507,192


1,428,801

Other borrowings

93,389


156,522


237,011


228,461


210,989

Total borrowings

1,122,347


1,241,977


1,562,594


1,735,653


1,639,790

Total interest-bearing liabilities

6,225,943


6,215,877


6,269,031


6,291,594


6,359,360

Non-interest-bearing liabilities:





Non-interest-bearing deposits

602,647


604,915


599,095


589,438


581,870

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

59,919


65,258


69,629


62,978


65,709

Total non-interest-bearing liabilities

662,566


670,173


668,724


652,416


647,579

Total liabilities

6,888,509


6,886,050


6,937,755


6,944,010


7,006,939

Stockholders' equity

745,225


747,850


750,678


751,070


844,782

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
7,633,734

$
7,633,900

$
7,688,433

$
7,695,080

$
7,851,721







Average interest-earning assets to average


interest-bearing liabilities

115.27
%

115.41
%

115.18
%

114.89
%

114.39
%
































































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Performance Ratio Highlights




Three Months Ended



March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


Average yield on interest-earning assets:





Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale
4.46
%
4.54
%
4.61
%
4.58
%
4.45
%

Taxable investment securities
4.07
%
4.29
%
4.38
%
4.41
%
4.48
%

Tax-exempt investment securities

(1)
2.43
%
2.42
%
2.32
%
2.32
%
2.32
%

Other interest-earning assets
6.40
%
7.62
%
7.47
%
7.14
%
7.91
%

Total interest-earning assets
4.42
%
4.54
%
4.61
%
4.59
%
4.51
%








Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:





Deposits:





Interest-bearing demand
2.73
%
2.96
%
3.13
%
3.06
%
3.08
%

Savings
1.30
%
1.29
%
1.05
%
0.63
%
0.46
%

Certificates of deposit (retail)
3.73
%
4.06
%
4.12
%
3.95
%
3.52
%

Certificates of deposit (brokered)
2.58
%
2.70
%
2.18
%
1.59
%
1.97
%

Total interest-bearing deposits
2.74
%
2.95
%
2.98
%
2.83
%
2.74
%

Borrowings:





Federal Home Loan Bank advances
3.63
%
3.78
%
3.82
%
3.86
%
3.55
%

Other borrowings
4.41
%
4.88
%
5.28
%
5.24
%
5.22
%

Total borrowings
3.70
%
3.91
%
4.04
%
4.04
%
3.77
%

Total interest-bearing liabilities
2.91
%
3.15
%
3.24
%
3.16
%
3.00
%







Interest rate spread

(2)
1.51
%
1.39
%
1.37
%
1.43
%
1.51
%

Net interest margin

(3)
1.90
%
1.82
%
1.80
%
1.84
%
1.89
%







Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)
0.24
%
0.26
%
0.24
%
0.30
%
0.21
%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)
1.59
%
1.55
%
1.55
%
6.58
%
1.48
%







Efficiency ratio

(4)
78.72
%
78.86
%
80.35
%
323.81
%
75.43
%







Return on average assets (annualized)
0.35
%
0.34
%
0.32
%
-4.68
%
0.38
%

Return on average equity (annualized)
3.57
%
3.51
%
3.25
%
-47.97
%
3.50
%

Return on average tangible equity (annualized)

(5)
4.28
%
4.21
%
3.89
%
3.33
%
4.68
%


_________________________





























(1)
The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.

(2)
Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)
Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4)
Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

(5)
Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.




The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.


Kearny Financial Corp.




Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,


Except Per Share Data)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


Adjusted net income:





Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
6,648

$
6,566

$
6,092

$
(90,079
)
$
7,397

Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:





Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure













392





Goodwill impairment













95,283





Adjusted net income
$
6,648

$
6,566

$
6,092

$
5,596

$
7,397








Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:





Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
6,648

$
6,566

$
6,092

$
(90,079
)
$
7,397

Adjustments to net income (GAAP):





Provision for income taxes

1,200


1,251


1,086


(917
)

1,717

Provision for credit losses

366


107


108


3,527


349

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
$
8,214

$
7,924

$
7,286

$
(87,469
)
$
9,463








Adjusted earnings per share:





Weighted average common shares - basic

62,548


62,443


62,389


62,254


62,205

Weighted average common shares - diluted

62,713


62,576


62,420


62,330


62,211







Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)
$
0.11

$
0.11

$
0.10

$
(1.45
)
$
0.12

Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)
$
0.11

$
0.10

$
0.10

$
(1.45
)
$
0.12







Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.11

$
0.11

$
0.10

$
0.09

$
0.12

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.11

$
0.10

$
0.10

$
0.09

$
0.12








Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:





Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic


(non-GAAP)
$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.12

$
(1.41
)
$
0.15

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted


(non-GAAP)
$
0.13

$
0.13

$
0.12

$
(1.41
)
$
0.15








Adjusted return on average assets:





Total average assets
$
7,633,734

$
7,633,900

$
7,688,433

$
7,695,080

$
7,851,721







Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.35
%

0.34
%

0.32
%

-4.68
%

0.38
%

Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.35
%

0.34
%

0.32
%

0.29
%

0.38
%








Adjusted return on average equity:





Total average equity
$
745,225

$
747,850

$
750,678

$
751,070

$
844,782







Return on average equity (GAAP)

3.57
%

3.51
%

3.25
%

-47.97
%

3.50
%

Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)

3.57
%

3.51
%

3.25
%

2.98
%

3.50
%






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































Kearny Financial Corp.




Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP




(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,


Except Per Share Data)

March 31,




2025

December 31,




2024

September 30,




2024

June 30,




2024

March 31,




2024


Adjusted return on average tangible equity:





Total average equity
$
745,225

$
747,850

$
750,678

$
751,070

$
844,782

Less: average goodwill

(113,525
)

(113,525
)

(113,525
)

(113,525
)

(210,895
)

Less: average other intangible assets

(1,636
)

(1,761
)

(1,886
)

(2,006
)

(2,138
)

Total average tangible equity
$
630,064

$
632,564

$
635,267

$
635,539

$
631,749







Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

4.28
%

4.21
%

3.89
%

3.33
%

4.68
%

Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

4.28
%

4.21
%

3.89
%

3.58
%

4.68
%








Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:





Non-interest expense (GAAP)
$
30,390

$
29,561

$
29,786

$
126,551

$
29,059

Non-recurring transactions:





Goodwill impairment













(97,370
)




Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
30,390

$
29,561

$
29,786

$
29,181

$
29,059







Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP)

1.59
%

1.55
%

1.55
%

6.58
%

1.48
%

Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP)

1.59
%

1.55
%

1.55
%

1.52
%

1.48
%








Adjusted efficiency ratio:





Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)
$
30,390

$
29,561

$
29,786

$
29,181

$
29,059







Net interest income (GAAP)
$
34,042

$
32,612

$
32,446

$
33,276

$
34,319

Total non-interest income (GAAP)

4,562


4,873


4,626


5,806


4,203

Non-recurring transactions:





Net effect of bank-owned life insurance restructure













392





Total revenue (non-GAAP)
$
38,604

$
37,485

$
37,072

$
39,474

$
38,522







Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

78.72
%

78.86
%

80.35
%

323.81
%

75.43
%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

78.72
%

78.86
%

80.35
%

73.92
%

75.43
%




