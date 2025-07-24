Kearny Financial Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY):

Earnings: $6.77 million in Q4 vs. -$90.08 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.11 in Q4 vs. -$1.45 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kearny Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.77 million or $0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.15 per share

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.