Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Advance In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Kearny Financial Corp. (KRNY) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $9.51 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $6.09 million, or $0.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kearny Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $11.89 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Kearny Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.51 Mln. vs. $6.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.10 last year.

Total interest income: $82.51 Mln. vs $83.25 Mln. last year.

Total Non-interest income: $5.85 Mln. vs $4.63 Mln. last year.

