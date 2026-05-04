Kearny Financial About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (KRNY)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/6/26, Kearny Financial Corp (Symbol: KRNY) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.11, payable on 5/20/26. As a percentage of KRNY's recent stock price of $8.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.37%, so look for shares of Kearny Financial Corp to trade 1.37% lower — all else being equal — when KRNY shares open for trading on 5/6/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from KRNY is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.47% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of KRNY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KRNY's low point in its 52 week range is $5.76 per share, with $8.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.06.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KRNY makes up 1.34% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding KRNY).

In Monday trading, Kearny Financial Corp shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.