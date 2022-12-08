Keadby 3 becomes first UK carbon capture power station to win planning permission

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Keadby 3 Carbon Capture Power Station in northern England has become the UK's first carbon capture and storage (CCS) project to receive planning permission.

The project is backed by Britain's SSE Thermal, part of SSE SSE.L, and Norwegian energy firm Equinor EQNR.OL.

The proposed plant in North Lincolnshire has received a Development Consent Order following an extensive period of consultation, SSE said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

