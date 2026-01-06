KE vs. GRMN: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products sector might want to consider either Kimball Electronics (KE) or Garmin (GRMN). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Kimball Electronics has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Garmin has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that KE has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

KE currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.97, while GRMN has a forward P/E of 23.24. We also note that KE has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. GRMN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15.

Another notable valuation metric for KE is its P/B ratio of 1.2. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, GRMN has a P/B of 4.62.

These metrics, and several others, help KE earn a Value grade of A, while GRMN has been given a Value grade of D.

KE sticks out from GRMN in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that KE is the better option right now.

