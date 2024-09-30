KE Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on KE Holdings.

Looking at options history for KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $382,960 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $2,926,444.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $31.0 for KE Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for KE Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across KE Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $15.0 to $31.0, over the past month.

KE Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.05 $0.87 $0.88 $31.00 $880.0K 0 10.0K BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.8 $7.6 $7.6 $15.00 $456.0K 6.5K 611 BEKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.5 $6.45 $6.5 $16.00 $390.0K 3.2K 881 BEKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.9 $5.1 $26.00 $255.0K 0 500 BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.75 $7.6 $7.61 $15.00 $219.7K 6.5K 1.6K

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2023, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

Where Is KE Holdings Standing Right Now? With a volume of 23,266,582, the price of BEKE is up 9.12% at $21.82. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for KE Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

