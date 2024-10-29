BofA upgraded KE Holdings (BEKE) to Buy from Neutral with a $28 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BEKE:
- KE Holdings upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA
- KE Holdings falls -12.2%
- KE Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish
- KE Holdings call buyer realizes 16% same-day gains
- KE Holdings price target raised to $24 from $21 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.