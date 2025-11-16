KE Holdings (SEHK:2423) Price Target Decreased by 13.24% to 51.98

The average one-year price target for KE Holdings (SEHK:2423) has been revised to HK$51.98 / share. This is a decrease of 13.24% from the prior estimate of HK$59.91 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$39.39 to a high of HK$68.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.33% from the latest reported closing price of HK$44.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 87.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2423 is 0.49%, an increase of 34.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 371.94% to 101,876K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 40,855K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company.

PRIJX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund holds 10,977K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,990K shares , representing an increase of 63.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2423 by 126.05% over the last quarter.

BGEHX - Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund Class 2 holds 6,599K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,022K shares , representing an increase of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2423 by 13.20% over the last quarter.

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 5,734K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 5,616K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 99.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2423 by 54,353.95% over the last quarter.

