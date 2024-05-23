News & Insights

KE Holdings Reports Diverse Q1 2024 Results

May 23, 2024 — 06:10 am EDT

KE Holdings, Inc. Class A (HK:2423) has released an update.

KE Holdings Inc., a leader in the housing transaction and service industry, has reported a mixed first quarter in 2024 with a significant 35.2% year-over-year decrease in gross transaction value, yet also saw an increase in the number of stores and agents. Despite the downturn in transaction volumes, the company managed to record a net income of RMB432 million. The report highlights the resilience of KE Holdings amid challenging market conditions, signaling caution to shareholders and investors dealing in company securities.

