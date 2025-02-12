KE Holdings Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BEKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for KE Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $63,786, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $3,845,938.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.0 to $25.0 for KE Holdings over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for KE Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of KE Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

KE Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $22.00 $720.0K 9.6K 11.4K BEKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.6 $22.00 $720.0K 9.6K 9.4K BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $22.00 $710.0K 9.6K 6.8K BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.3 $22.00 $658.4K 9.6K 0 BEKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $22.00 $326.5K 9.6K 12.3K

About KE Holdings

KE Holdings, or Beike, is a large residential real estate sales and rental brokerage company in China. Founded in 2001, the company operates through self-owned Lianjia stores in Beijing and Shanghai and connected third-party agencies including franchise brand Deyou in other cities, with commissions charged on existing-home and new-home transactions. Leveraging an online-offline hybrid model, Beike also attract clients through its namesake online marketplace. The company tapped into home renovation services by acquiring Shengdu Home Decoration in 2022. As of the end of 2023, Beike's cofounders collectively control the company, while Tencent and its affiliates share 8% of voting power.

In light of the recent options history for KE Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of KE Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 5,028,848, the BEKE's price is up by 5.19%, now at $20.48. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

