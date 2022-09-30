KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) investors are sitting on a loss of 11% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to feel disappointed if you buy a stock that goes down. But sometimes a share price fall can have more to do with market conditions than the performance of the specific business. The KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) share price is down 11% in the last year. But that actually beats the market decline of 20%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on KE Holdings because we don't have a long term history to look at.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Given that KE Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

KE Holdings' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 29%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock is down just 11% over twelve months, which is not bad all things considered. So it's fair to say the weak revenue was no surprise to shareholders. It seems some people think the business stock will become profitable - the question is when

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NYSE:BEKE Earnings and Revenue Growth September 30th 2022

KE Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the broader market dropped 20% over the year, the fact that KE Holdings shareholders were down 11% isn't so bad. Unfortunately for shareholders, the share price momentum hasn't improved much with the stock down 9.4% in around 90 days. Momentum traders would generally avoid a stock if the share price is in a downtrend. We prefer keep an eye on the trends in business metrics like revenue or EPS. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with KE Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

