KE Holdings Inc. Reports Q1 2024 Financial Dip

May 24, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE) has released an update.

KE Holdings Inc., a leading housing transaction platform, reported a decline in its Q1 2024 financial results, with gross transaction value and net revenues falling by 35.2% and 19.2% year-over-year, respectively. Despite the market downturn, the company saw a rise in home renovation and furnishing GTV and continued to expand its number of stores and agents. KE Holdings Inc. remains focused on enhancing customer experience and driving long-term growth through its ‘one-stop residential services platform’ strategy.

