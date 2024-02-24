KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BEKE) Price Target Increased by 31.55% to 22.63

The average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:BEKE) has been revised to 22.63 / share. This is an increase of 31.55% from the prior estimate of 17.20 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.52 to a high of 29.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.03% from the latest reported closing price of 14.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 498 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 0.94%, a decrease of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.58% to 527,093K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 33,627K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,166K shares, representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 10.42% over the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 29,225K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,665K shares, representing a decrease of 4.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 10.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,807K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,799K shares, representing an increase of 10.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 84.33% over the last quarter.

CoreView Capital Management holds 16,078K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,796K shares, representing an increase of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 11.77% over the last quarter.

Krane Funds Advisors holds 14,782K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,690K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 6.81% over the last quarter.

KE Holdings Background Information

E Holdings Inc. is the leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 18 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

