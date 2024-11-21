KE Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2024 Growth

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A ( (BEKE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A presented to its investors.

KE Holdings Inc., also known as Beike, is a prominent platform integrating online and offline services for housing transactions and services, primarily operating in China’s real estate sector with a focus on existing and new home sales, home rentals, and home renovation.

In the third quarter of 2024, KE Holdings Inc. reported significant financial growth, highlighted by a 26.8% increase in net revenues, reaching RMB22.6 billion. The company also noted a 12.5% year-over-year increase in gross transaction value, showcasing its robust growth strategy across various business lines.

Key financial metrics from the report include a net income of RMB1,168 million and an adjusted net income of RMB1,782 million. The company saw considerable growth in its new home transaction services, with revenue increasing by 30.9%, and home rental services that surged by 118.4%. The expansion in the number of stores and agents contributed to this growth, with a 12.1% increase in store numbers and an 11.0% increase in agents.

The company remains committed to sustainable growth and enhancing customer satisfaction through strategic initiatives. KE Holdings Inc. continues to focus on strengthening its capabilities in home renovation, furnishing, and rental services. The management is optimistic about future market recovery, supported by favorable government policies.

Looking ahead, KE Holdings Inc. aims to maintain its growth momentum by focusing on strategic business expansion and operational efficiency, ensuring a stable and sustainable growth trajectory in the coming quarters.

