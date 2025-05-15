KE Holdings Inc. Reports Significant Year-Over-Year Revenue and Transaction Growth in Q1 2025

KE Holdings Inc. reported strong Q1 2025 financial results, highlighting a 42.4% revenue increase and significant growth in housing transactions.

KE Holdings Inc. (Beike), a major player in housing transactions and services, reported significant financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a gross transaction value (GTV) of RMB843.7 billion (US$116.3 billion), up 34% year-over-year. The company’s net revenues reached RMB23.3 billion (US$3.2 billion), marking a 42.4% increase, and net income rose dramatically by 97.9% to RMB855 million (US$118 million). Beike's active stores and agents also saw year-over-year increases of 29.6% and 23.0%, respectively. Chairman and CEO Stanley Peng highlighted the effectiveness of their growth strategy, emphasizing the strength of their housing transaction services. Looking ahead, the company plans to invest in AI technologies while adopting a more cautious approach to other investments to ensure sustainable development for shareholders.

Potential Positives

Gross transaction value (GTV) experienced a significant increase of 34.0% year-over-year, reaching RMB843.7 billion (US$116.3 billion).

Net revenues rose by 42.4% year-over-year to RMB23.3 billion (US$3.2 billion), indicating strong business growth.

Net income surged by 97.9% year-over-year to RMB855 million (US$118 million), demonstrating improved profitability.

The number of active stores and agents increased notably by 29.6% and 23.0% year-over-year, respectively, reflecting the expansion of the company's operational footprint and market presence.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin decreased to 20.7% in the first quarter of 2025 from 25.2% in the same period of 2024, indicating reduced profitability.

Although net income increased significantly, adjusted net income remained relatively flat year-over-year, which may raise concerns about the company's operational efficiency.

Cash used in operating activities increased significantly to RMB3.97 billion, highlighting potential liquidity issues.

FAQ

What were KE Holdings' first quarter 2025 earnings results?

KE Holdings reported a net income of RMB855 million, a 97.9% increase year-over-year, with net revenues of RMB23.3 billion.

How much did the gross transaction value increase?

The gross transaction value (GTV) increased by 34.0% year-over-year to RMB843.7 billion in Q1 2025.

What changes occurred in KE Holdings' active agents during Q1 2025?

The number of active agents grew to 490,862, marking a 23.0% increase year-over-year.

What is the status of KE Holdings' share repurchase program?

The share repurchase program allows up to US$3 billion in buybacks, with approximately US$1.76 billion repurchased to date.

How did the home rental services perform in Q1 2025?

Home rental services revenue soared 93.8% year-over-year to RMB5.1 billion, driven by increased rental units.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



BEIJING, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“



Beike



” or the “



Company



”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Business and Financial Highlights for the First Quarter 2025











Gross transaction value (GTV)





1



was RMB843.7 billion (US$116.3 billion), an increase of 34.0% year-over-year.



GTV of existing home transactions



was RMB580.3 billion (US$80.0 billion), an increase of 28.1% year-over-year.



GTV of new home transactions



was RMB232.2 billion (US$32.0 billion), an increase of 53.0% year-over-year.



was RMB843.7 billion (US$116.3 billion), an increase of 34.0% year-over-year. was RMB580.3 billion (US$80.0 billion), an increase of 28.1% year-over-year. was RMB232.2 billion (US$32.0 billion), an increase of 53.0% year-over-year.





Net revenues



were RMB23.3 billion (US$3.2 billion), an increase of 42.4% year-over-year.



were RMB23.3 billion (US$3.2 billion), an increase of 42.4% year-over-year.





Net income



was RMB855 million (US$118 million), an increase of 97.9% year-over-year.



Adjusted net income





2



was RMB1,393 million (US$192 million), relatively flat year-over-year.



was RMB855 million (US$118 million), an increase of 97.9% year-over-year. was RMB1,393 million (US$192 million), relatively flat year-over-year.





Number of stores



was 56,849 as of March 31, 2025, a 28.6% increase from one year ago.



Number of active stores





3



was 55,210 as of March 31, 2025, a 29.6% increase from one year ago.



was 56,849 as of March 31, 2025, a 28.6% increase from one year ago. was 55,210 as of March 31, 2025, a 29.6% increase from one year ago.





Number of agents



was 550,290 as of March 31, 2025, a 24.3% increase from one year ago.



Number of active agents





4



was 490,862 as of March 31, 2025, a 23.0% increase from one year ago.



was 550,290 as of March 31, 2025, a 24.3% increase from one year ago. was 490,862 as of March 31, 2025, a 23.0% increase from one year ago.





Mobile monthly active users (MAU)





5



averaged 44.5 million in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 47.7 million in the same period of 2024.







Mr. Stanley Yongdong Peng, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Beike, commented, “Building on the stable market performance and the continued effectiveness of our growth strategy, our business maintained strong growth in the first quarter, with our total transaction value increasing by 34.0% year-over-year and net revenues rising by 42.4%. Our housing transaction services continue to significantly outperform the market. Our platform continually empowers more industry partners, with the numbers of active stores and agents increasing notably by 29.6% and 23.0% year-over-year, respectively, and with improvements in both agent and store efficiency. Our home renovation and furnishing services saw steady revenue growth, achieving a record high in contribution margin, with initial progress in improving customer experience and operational efficiency. The home rental services managed over 500,000 units by the end of the first quarter, with ongoing improvements in operational capabilities. We are also advancing our AI applications, deploying multiple intelligent tools on both the C-end and B-end, enhancing customer experience and boosting service efficiency.”





“Looking ahead, we are confident in the long-term development of our Company under the ‘One Body, Three Wings’ strategy and will continue to invest firmly in AI applications. At the same time, we will be more prudent in other types of investments this year, focusing on the return on investment to strengthen the foundation for safe operations and ensure that shareholders who support the Company’s long-term vision can benefit from our sustainable development,” concluded Mr. Peng.





Mr. Tao Xu, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Beike, added, “In the first quarter, the market performance was very stable, continuing the positive impact resulting from the policies implemented in September last year. National new home sales remained relatively flat year-over-year in the first quarter, better than the substantial year-over-year decline in the same period last year, and the existing home market remained at a high level in activity.





For performance in the first quarter, our net revenues reached RMB23.3 billion, up 42.4% year-over-year. Net revenues from existing home transaction services reached RMB6.9 billion in Q1, up 20.0% year-over-year. Net revenues from new home transaction services reached RMB8.1 billion in Q1, up 64.2% year-over-year. Net revenues from non-housing transaction services grew by 46.2% year-over-year, accounted for 35.9% of total net revenues. Among these, net revenues from home rental services reached a record high of RMB5.1 billion, up 93.8% year-over-year. Our operational efficiency further improved. The operating expenses in the first quarter were RMB4.2 billion, down 31.3% quarter-over-quarter. The profitability also improved. The net income in the first quarter reached RMB855 million, up 97.9% year-on-year. The adjusted net income reached RMB1,393 million.





With robust cash reserves, we continued to reward our shareholders who have grown with us. In the first quarter, we allocated approximately US$139 million to share repurchases, and the repurchased shares accounted for approximately 0.6% of the Company’s total issued shares at the end of 2024.





We will continue to support long-term business development by fully backing our ‘One Body, Three Wings’ strategic initiatives and actively exploring the AI technology.”







First Quarter 2025 Financial Results











Net Revenues











Net revenues



increased by 42.4% to RMB23.3 billion (US$3.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB16.4 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase of total GTV and the expansion of home rental business. Total GTV increased by 34.0% to RMB843.7 billion (US$116.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB629.9 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to the sustained growth of existing home transaction market and the Company’s enhanced capabilities in market coverage.









Net revenues from existing home transaction services



were RMB6.9 billion (US$0.9 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, increased by 20.0% from RMB5.7 billion in the same period of 2024. GTV of existing home transactions increased by 28.1% to RMB580.3 billion (US$80.0 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB453.2 billion in the same period of 2024. The higher growth rate in GTV compared to net revenues in existing home transaction services was primarily attributable to a) a higher contribution from GTV of existing home transaction services served by connected agents on the Company’s platform, for which revenue is recorded on a net basis from platform service, franchise service and other value-added services, while for GTV served by



Lianjia



brand, the revenue is recorded on a gross commission revenue basis, and b) a lower proportion of GTV from existing home rental transaction services as of total existing home transaction services, which has a higher commission rate than existing home sales transaction services.









Among that,



(i) commission revenue



was RMB5.6 billion (US$0.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, increased by 20.5% from RMB4.6 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase of GTV of existing home transactions served by



Lianjia



stores of 23.6% to RMB221.4 billion (US$30.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB179.2 billion in the same period of 2024; and











(ii) revenues derived from platform service, franchise service and other value-added services



, which are mostly charged to connected stores and agents on the Company’s platform increased by 17.6% to RMB1.3 billion (US$0.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB1.1 billion in the same period of 2024, mainly due to an increase of GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents on the Company’s platform of 31.0% to RMB358.9 billion (US$49.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB274.0 billion in the same period of 2024, partially offset by incentive-based reductions in platform service and franchise service fees for connected stores.











Net revenues from new home transaction services



increased by 64.2% to RMB8.1 billion (US$1.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB4.9 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the increase of GTV of new home transactions of 53.0% to RMB232.2 billion (US$32.0 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB151.8 billion in the same period of 2024. Among that, the GTV of new home transactions facilitated on



Beike



platform through connected agents, dedicated sales team with the expertise on new home transaction services and other sales channels increased by 58.3% to RMB192.0 billion (US$26.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB121.3 billion in the same period of 2024, and the GTV of new home transactions served by



Lianjia



brand increased by 32.1% to RMB40.3 billion (US$5.5 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB30.5 billion in the same period of 2024.











Net revenues from home renovation and furnishing



increased by 22.3% to RMB2.9 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB2.4 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase in home renovation orders referred by home transaction services.











Net revenues from home rental services



increased by 93.8% to RMB5.1 billion (US$0.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB2.6 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to the increase of the number of rental units under the



Carefree Rent



model.











Net revenues from emerging and other services



were RMB350 million (US$48 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB700 million in the same period of 2024.















Cost of Revenues











Total cost of revenues



increased by 51.0% to RMB18.5 billion (US$2.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB12.3 billion in the same period of 2024.









Commission – split.



The Company’s cost of revenues for commissions to connected agents and other sales channels increased by 66.6% to RMB5.7 billion (US$0.8 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, from RMB3.4 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from new home transaction services derived from transactions facilitated through connected agents and other sales channels.











Commission and compensation – internal.



The Company’s cost of revenues for internal commission and compensation increased by 33.1% to RMB4.8 billion (US$0.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB3.6 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily due to an increase in the net revenues from existing and new home transactions derived from transactions facilitated through



Lianjia



agents and the increase in fixed compensation costs mainly driven by the increased number of



Lianjia



agents and improved benefits for them.















Cost of home renovation and furnishing.



The Company’s cost of revenues for home renovation and furnishing increased by 18.8% to RMB2.0 billion (US$0.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB1.7 billion in the same period of 2024, which was in line with the growth of net revenues from home renovation and furnishing.











Cost of home rental services.



The Company’s cost of revenues for home rental services increased by 91.3% to RMB4.7 billion (US$0.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB2.5 billion in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to the growth of net revenues from home rental services.











Cost related to stores.



The Company’s cost related to stores increased by 4.6% to RMB717 million (US$99 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB685 million in the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to the increased number of



Lianjia



stores.















Other costs.



The Company’s other costs increased to RMB0.5 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB0.4 billion in the same period of 2024, mainly due to the increased tax and surcharges in line with the increased net revenues and an increase in provision and funding costs of financial services.















Gross Profit











Gross profit



increased by 17.0% to RMB4.8 billion (US$0.7 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB4.1 billion in the same period of 2024. Gross margin decreased to 20.7% in the first quarter of 2025 from 25.2% in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a) a lower proportion of net revenues from existing home transaction services with a relatively higher contribution margin than other revenues streams, and b) a lower contribution margin of existing home transaction services led by the increased fix compensation costs as percentage of net revenues from existing home transaction services.









Income from Operations











Total operating expenses



were RMB4.2 billion (US$0.6 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB4.1 billion in the same period of 2024.









General and administrative expenses



were RMB1.9 billion (US$0.3 billion) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB2.0 billion in the same period of 2024, mainly due to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses.











Sales and marketing expenses



increased by 9.2% to RMB1.8 billion (US$0.2 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB1.6 billion in the same period of 2024, mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses for home renovation and furnishing business.











Research and development expenses



increased by 24.9% to RMB584 million (US$80 million) in the first quarter of 2025 from RMB467 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the increased headcount of research and development personnel and the increased technical service costs.













Income from operations



was RMB591 million (US$81million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB12 million in the same period of 2024.



Operating margin



was 2.5% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 0.1% in the same period of 2024, primarily due to the improved operating leverage, compared to the same period of 2024.







Adjusted income from operations





6



was RMB1,148 million (US$158 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB960 million in the same period of 2024.



Adjusted operating margin





7



was 4.9% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to 5.9% in the same period of 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA





8



was RMB1,842 million (US$254 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB1,666 million in the same period of 2024.









Net Income











Net income



was RMB855 million (US$118 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB432 million in the same period of 2024.







Adjusted net income



was RMB1,393 million (US$192 million) in the first quarter of 2025, relatively flat compared to RMB1,392 million in the same period of 2024.









Net Income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s Ordinary Shareholders











Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders



was RMB856 million (US$118 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB432 million in the same period of 2024.







Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders





9



was RMB1,393 million (US$192 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB1,392 million in the same period of 2024.









Net Income per ADS











Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders





10



were RMB0.76 (US$0.10) and RMB0.73 (US$0.10) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, compared to RMB0.38 and RMB0.37 in the same period of 2024, respectively.







Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders





11



were RMB1.24 (US$0.17) and RMB1.19 (US$0.16) in the first quarter of 2025, respectively, compared to RMB1.21 and RMB1.18 in the same period of 2024, respectively.









Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-Term Investments









As of March 31, 2025, the combined balance of the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments amounted to RMB54.8 billion (US$7.6 billion).







Share Repurchase Program







As previously disclosed, the Company established a share repurchase program in August 2022 and upsized and extended it in August 2023 and August 2024, under which the Company may purchase up to US$3 billion of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs until August 31, 2025, subject to obtaining another general unconditional mandate for the repurchase from the shareholders of the Company at the next annual general meeting to continue its share repurchase after the expiry of the existing share repurchase mandate granted by the annual general meeting held on June 14, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, the Company in aggregate has purchased approximately 116.6 million ADSs (representing approximately 349.9 million Class A ordinary shares) on the New York Stock Exchange with a total consideration of approximately US$1,764.8 million under this share repurchase program since its launch.







Exchange Rate







This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“



US$



”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2025, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial information contained in this earnings release.







Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The Company uses adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and formulating its business plan. Beike believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its net income (loss). Beike also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in formulating its business plan. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses that have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business.





The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit, net income (loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. Beike encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.



Adjusted income (loss) from operations



is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement.



Adjusted operating margin



is defined as adjusted income (loss) from operations as a percentage of net revenues.



Adjusted net income (loss)



is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of investments, and (v) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments.



Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders



is defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of investments, (v) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (vi) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders.



Adjusted EBITDA



is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) income tax expense, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment, (v) interest income, net, (vi) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, and (vii) impairment of investments.



Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders



is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.





Please see the “



Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results



” included in this press release for a full reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its respective comparable GAAP measure.







About KE Holdings Inc.







KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates



Lianjia



, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its



Beike



platform. With more than 23 years of operating experience through



Lianjia



since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of



Lianjia



pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release, as well as Beike’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Beike may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “



SEC



”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “



Hong Kong Stock Exchange



”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about KE Holdings Inc.’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Beike’s goals and strategies; Beike’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Beike’s ability to empower services and facilitate transactions on



Beike



platform; competition in the industry in which Beike operates; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the industry; Beike’s ability to protect the Company’s systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; Beike’s dependence on the integrity of brokerage brands, stores and agents on the Company’s platform; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in KE Holdings Inc.’s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and KE Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For more information, please visit:



https://investors.ke.com



.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





In China:





KE Holdings Inc.





Investor Relations





Siting Li





E-mail: ir@ke.com





Piacente Financial Communications





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail: ke@tpg-ir.com





In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



ke@tpg-ir.com







Source: KE Holdings Inc.



















KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)





























As of









December 31,













As of









March 31,





















2024













2025





















RMB













RMB













US$













































ASSETS





































Current assets



































Cash and cash equivalents









11,442,965









12,772,700









1,760,125









Restricted cash









8,858,449









10,145,685









1,398,113









Short-term investments









41,317,700









31,876,941









4,392,760









Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB147,330 and RMB162,302 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively









2,835,527









2,073,051









285,674









Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB1,636,163 and RMB1,643,867 as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively









5,497,989









5,139,299









708,214









Amounts due from and prepayments to related parties









379,218









390,196









53,770









Loan receivables from related parties









18,797









194,086









26,746









Prepayments, receivables and other assets









6,252,700









7,573,610









1,043,672











Total current assets













76,603,345













70,165,568













9,669,074













Non-current assets



































Property, plant and equipment, net









2,400,211









2,427,395









334,504









Right-of-use assets









23,366,879









23,536,212









3,243,377









Long-term investments, net









23,790,106









27,618,510









3,805,932









Intangible assets, net









857,635









823,140









113,432









Goodwill









4,777,420









4,777,420









658,346









Long-term loan receivables from related parties









131,410









19,360









2,668









Other non-current assets









1,222,277









1,244,856









171,546











Total non-current assets













56,545,938













60,446,893













8,329,805













TOTAL ASSETS













133,149,283













130,612,461













17,998,879

























KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)

































As of









December 31,













As of









March 31,

























2024













2025

























RMB













RMB













US$

































































LIABILITIES





































Current liabilities







































Accounts payable









9,492,629









7,868,788









1,084,348









Amounts due to related parties









391,446









427,753









58,946









Employee compensation and welfare payable









8,414,472









5,226,229









720,194









Customer deposits payable









6,078,623









7,452,000









1,026,913









Income taxes payable









1,028,735









823,746









113,515









Short-term borrowings









288,280









182,010









25,082









Lease liabilities current portion









13,729,701









13,579,265









1,871,273









Contract liabilities and deferred revenue









6,051,867









6,583,215









907,191









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









7,268,505









10,618,658









1,463,290











Total current liabilities













52,744,258













52,761,664













7,270,752













Non-current liabilities



































Deferred tax liabilities









317,697









317,697









43,780









Lease liabilities non-current portion









8,636,770









8,579,296









1,182,259









Other non-current liabilities









2,563









2,465









340











Total non-current liabilities













8,957,030













8,899,458













1,226,379













TOTAL LIABILITIES













61,701,288













61,661,122













8,497,131

























KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)

































As of









December 31,













As of









March 31,

























2024













2025





























RMB













RMB













US$













































SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY









































KE Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity







































Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value; 25,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, comprising of 24,114,698,720 Class A ordinary shares and 885,301,280 Class B ordinary shares. 3,479,616,986 Class A ordinary shares issued and 3,337,567,403 Class A ordinary shares outstanding



(1)



as of December 31, 2024; 3,477,710,889 Class A ordinary shares issued and 3,346,161,732 Class A ordinary shares outstanding



(1)



as of March 31, 2025; and 145,413,446 and 144,042,476 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively)









461













460













63













Treasury shares









(949,410





)









(462,581





)









(63,745





)









Additional paid-in capital









72,460,562













68,618,103













9,455,827













Statutory reserves









926,972













926,972













127,740













Accumulated other comprehensive income









609,112













616,892













85,010













Accumulated deficit









(1,723,881





)









(868,114





)









(119,629





)











Total KE Holdings Inc. shareholders' equity

















71,323,816

















68,831,732

















9,485,266















Non-controlling interests









124,179













119,607













16,482















TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















71,447,995

















68,951,339

















9,501,748

















TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY













133,149,283

















130,612,461

















17,998,879















(1) Excluding the Class A ordinary shares registered in the name of the depositary bank for future issuance of ADSs upon the exercise or vesting of awards granted under our share incentive plans and the Class A ordinary shares repurchased but not cancelled in the form of ADSs.



















KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)

























For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025

















RMB













RMB













US$









































Net revenues































Existing home transaction services





5,727,030













6,870,407













946,767













New home transaction services





4,916,515













8,074,995













1,112,764













Home renovation and furnishing





2,408,848













2,945,443













405,893













Home rental services





2,625,203













5,087,776













701,114













Emerging and other services





699,718













349,726













48,194















Total net revenues









16,377,314

















23,328,347

















3,214,732

















Cost of revenues































Commission-split





(3,418,179





)









(5,693,140





)









(784,536





)









Commission and compensation-internal





(3,620,949





)









(4,818,277





)









(663,976





)









Cost of home renovation and furnishing





(1,671,718





)









(1,985,956





)









(273,672





)









Cost of home rental services





(2,480,497





)









(4,746,056





)









(654,024





)









Cost related to stores





(685,047





)









(716,809





)









(98,779





)









Others





(378,838





)









(547,217





)









(75,408





)











Total cost of revenues







(1)











(12,255,228









)













(18,507,455









)













(2,550,395









)













Gross profit









4,122,086

















4,820,892

















664,337

















Operating expenses































Sales and marketing expenses



(1)







(1,623,737





)









(1,772,957





)









(244,320





)









General and administrative expenses



(1)







(2,019,195





)









(1,873,760





)









(258,211





)









Research and development expenses



(1)







(467,300





)









(583,610





)









(80,424





)











Total operating expenses









(4,110,232









)













(4,230,327









)













(582,955









)













Income from operations









11,854

















590,565

















81,382















Interest income, net





309,675













268,568













37,010













Share of results of equity investees





(4,086





)









7,345













1,012













Fair value changes in investments, net





7,765













110,486













15,225













Impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using measurement alternative





(6,147





)









-













-













Foreign currency exchange loss





(17,748





)









(39,633





)









(5,462





)









Other income, net





537,638













445,447













61,384















Income before income tax expense









838,951

















1,382,778

















190,551















Income tax expense





(406,829





)









(527,455





)









(72,685





)











Net income









432,122

















855,323

















117,866





























KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Continued)









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)

























For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025

















RMB













RMB













US$







































Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders





(348





)









444













61















Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.









431,774

















855,767

















117,927

















Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders









431,774

















855,767

















117,927













































Net income









432,122

















855,323

















117,866















Currency translation adjustments





36,335













(23,695





)









(3,265





)









Unrealized gains on available-for-sale investments, net of reclassification





25,331













31,475













4,337















Total comprehensive income









493,788

















863,103

















118,938















Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders





(348





)









444













61















Comprehensive income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.









493,440

















863,547

















118,999

















Comprehensive income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders









493,440

















863,547

















118,999





























KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Continued)









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)

























For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025

















RMB













RMB













US$









































Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted































—Basic





3,439,606,429









3,362,716,016









3,362,716,016









—Diluted





3,541,861,506









3,522,002,071









3,522,002,071







































Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net income per ADS, basic and diluted































—Basic





1,146,535,476









1,120,905,339









1,120,905,339









—Diluted





1,180,620,502









1,174,000,690









1,174,000,690







































Net income per share attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders































—Basic





0.13









0.25









0.03









—Diluted





0.12









0.24









0.03







































Net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders































—Basic





0.38









0.76









0.10









—Diluted





0.37









0.73









0.10







































(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:











Cost of revenues





124,433









109,558









15,097









Sales and marketing expenses





47,303









45,295









6,242









General and administrative expenses





577,134









331,203









45,641









Research and development expenses





44,510









41,113









5,666



















































KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)

























For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025

















RMB













RMB













US$









































Income from operations









11,854

















590,565

















81,382















Share-based compensation expenses





793,380













527,169













72,646













Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement





154,293













29,883













4,118















Adjusted income from operations









959,527

















1,147,617

















158,146













































Net income









432,122

















855,323

















117,866















Share-based compensation expenses





793,380













527,169













72,646













Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement





154,293













29,883













4,118













Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration





13,191













(13,084





)









(1,803





)









Impairment of investments





6,147













-













-













Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments





(6,916





)









(6,494





)









(895





)











Adjusted net income









1,392,217

















1,392,797

















191,932













































Net income









432,122

















855,323

















117,866















Income tax expense





406,829













527,455













72,685













Share-based compensation expenses





793,380













527,169













72,646













Amortization of intangible assets





158,506













35,171













4,847













Depreciation of property, plant and equipment





165,169













178,254













24,564













Interest income, net





(309,675





)









(268,568





)









(37,010





)









Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration





13,191













(13,084





)









(1,803





)









Impairment of investments





6,147













-













-















Adjusted EBITDA









1,665,669

















1,841,720

















253,795













































Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders









431,774

















855,767

















117,927















Share-based compensation expenses





793,380













527,169













72,646













Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement





154,293













29,883













4,118













Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration





13,191













(13,084





)









(1,803





)









Impairment of investments





6,147













-













-













Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments





(6,916





)









(6,494





)









(895





)









Effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders





(7





)









(7





)









(1





)











Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders









1,391,862

















1,393,234

















191,992





























KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Continued)









(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)

























For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025

















RMB













RMB













US$









































Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net income per ADS, basic and diluted































—Basic





1,146,535,476









1,120,905,339









1,120,905,339









—Diluted





1,180,620,502









1,174,000,690









1,174,000,690







































Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating adjusted net income per ADS, basic and diluted































—Basic





1,146,535,476









1,120,905,339









1,120,905,339









—Diluted





1,180,620,502









1,174,000,690









1,174,000,690







































Net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders































—Basic





0.38









0.76









0.10









—Diluted





0.37









0.73









0.10







































Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders































—Basic





0.83









0.48









0.07









—Diluted





0.81









0.46









0.06







































Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders































—Basic





1.21









1.24









0.17









—Diluted





1.18









1.19









0.16



















































KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS









(All amounts in thousands)

























For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025

















RMB













RMB













US$







































Net cash used in operating activities





(2,108,532





)









(3,965,271





)









(546,429





)









Net cash provided by investing activities





1,290,426













6,285,669













866,188













Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





(252,538





)









261,073













35,977













Effect of exchange rate change on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





(3,505





)









35,500













4,892















Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash









(1,074,149









)













2,616,971

















360,628















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period





25,857,461













20,301,414













2,797,610















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period









24,783,312

















22,918,385

















3,158,238





























KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION MEASURE









(All amounts in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025





















RMB













RMB













US$













Existing home transaction services



































Net revenues









5,727,030













6,870,407













946,767













Commission and compensation









(3,180,925





)









(4,252,291





)









(585,981





)









Contribution









2,546,105













2,618,116













360,786















New home transaction services



































Net revenues









4,916,515













8,074,995













1,112,764













Commission and compensation









(3,821,103





)









(6,185,772





)









(852,422





)









Contribution









1,095,412













1,889,223













260,342















Home renovation and furnishing



































Net revenues









2,408,848













2,945,443













405,893













Material costs, commission and compensation









(1,671,718





)









(1,985,956





)









(273,672





)









Contribution









737,130













959,487













132,221















Home rental services



































Net revenues









2,625,203













5,087,776













701,114













Property leasing costs, commission and compensation









(2,480,497





)









(4,746,056





)









(654,024





)









Contribution









144,706













341,720













47,090















Emerging and other services



































Net revenues









699,718













349,726













48,194













Commission and compensation









(37,100





)









(73,354





)









(10,109





)









Contribution









662,618













276,372













38,085



























KE Holdings Inc.









UNAUDITED SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION MEASURE (Continued)









(All amounts in thousands)





























For the Three Months Ended





















March 31,









2024













March 31,









2025













March 31,









2025





















RMB













RMB













US$













Reconciliation of profit



































Cost related to stores









(685,047





)









(716,809





)









(98,779





)









Other costs









(378,838





)









(547,217





)









(75,408





)











Amounts not allocated to segment:



































Sales and marketing expenses









(1,623,737





)









(1,772,957





)









(244,320





)









General and administrative expenses









(2,019,195





)









(1,873,760





)









(258,211





)









Research and development expenses









(467,300





)









(583,610





)









(80,424





)











Total operating expenses













(4,110,232









)













(4,230,327









)













(582,955









)













Income from operations













11,854

















590,565

















81,382

































1



GTV for a given period is calculated as the total value of all transactions which the Company facilitated on the Company’s platform and evidenced by signed contracts as of the end of the period, including the value of the existing home transactions, new home transactions, home renovation and furnishing and emerging and other services (excluding home rental services), and including transactions that are contracted but pending closing at the end of the relevant period. For the avoidance of doubt, for transactions that failed to close afterwards, the corresponding GTV represented by these transactions will be deducted accordingly.







2



Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of investments, and (v) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.







3



Based on our accumulated operational experience, we have introduced the operating metrics of number of active stores and number of active agents on our platform, which can better reflect the operational activeness of stores and agents on our platform.





“Active stores” as of a given date is defined as stores on our platform excluding the stores which (i) have not facilitated any housing transaction during the preceding 60 days, (ii) do not have any agent who has engaged in any critical steps in housing transactions (including but not limited to introducing new properties, attracting new customers and conducting property showings) during the preceding seven days, or (iii) have not been visited by any agent during the preceding 14 days. The number of active stores was 42,593 as of March 31, 2024.







4



“Active agents” as of a given date is defined as agents on our platform excluding the agents who (i) delivered notice to leave but have not yet completed the exit procedures, (ii) have not engaged in any critical steps in housing transactions (including but not limited to introducing new properties, attracting new customers and conducting property showings) during the preceding 30 days, or (iii) have not participated in facilitating any housing transaction during the preceding three months. The number of active agents was 399,159 as of March 31, 2024.







5



“Mobile monthly active users” or “mobile MAU” are to the sum of (i) the number of accounts that have accessed our platform through our



Beike



or



Lianjia



mobile app (with duplication eliminated) at least once during a month, and (ii) the number of Weixin users that have accessed our platform through our Weixin Mini Programs at least once during a month. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile MAUs for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.







6



Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.







7



Adjusted operating margin is adjusted income (loss) from operations as a percentage of net revenues.







8



Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) income tax expense, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment, (v) interest income, net, (vi) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, and (vii) impairment of investments. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.







9



Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of investments, (v) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (vi) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.







10



ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.







11



Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.



