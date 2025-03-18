KE Holdings Inc. Reports Q4 and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results, Announces Final Cash Dividend

News & Insights

KE Holdings Inc. reported increased gross transaction value and revenue, despite a decline in net income, and announced a cash dividend.

KE Holdings Inc. (Beike) reported its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The company achieved a gross transaction value (GTV) of RMB 3.35 trillion (US$458.9 billion) for 2024, marking a 6.6% year-over-year increase, with notable growth in existing home transactions but a decline in new home transactions. Net revenues for the year rose 20.2% to RMB 93.5 billion (US$12.8 billion), while net income decreased to RMB 4.08 billion (US$559 million), reflecting a drop from the previous year. The fourth quarter saw a substantial rise in GTV to RMB 1.14 trillion (US$156.7 billion) and net revenues increasing by 54.1%. Despite positive revenue growth, net income for the quarter fell to RMB 577 million (US$79 million) due to higher taxes and expenses. Additionally, the company announced a final cash dividend of US$0.12 per ordinary share. CEO Stanley Peng emphasized the company's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance service efficiency and customer experiences in China's evolving real estate market.

Potential Positives

  • Gross transaction value (GTV) increased by 6.6% year-over-year to RMB3,349.4 billion (US$458.9 billion) in fiscal year 2024, indicating steady demand in the housing market.
  • Net revenues for 2024 reached a historic high of RMB93.5 billion (US$12.8 billion), up 20.2% year-over-year, showcasing effective business growth strategies.
  • The Company recorded significant growth in home rental services, with net revenues increasing by 135.0% year-over-year to RMB14.3 billion (US$2.0 billion), highlighting an expanding service portfolio.
  • Announcement of a final cash dividend of approximately US$0.4 billion reaffirms the Company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by 30.8% year-over-year for the fiscal year 2024, indicating a significant drop in profitability.
  • Adjusted net income also declined by 26.4% year-over-year for the same period, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining earnings.
  • The gross margin fell from 27.9% in 2023 to 24.6% in 2024, reflecting increased costs relative to revenues, which could impact future financial performance.

FAQ

What were KE Holdings' total net revenues for 2024?

KE Holdings reported total net revenues of RMB93.5 billion (US$12.8 billion) for the year 2024, a 20.2% increase year-over-year.

How did the gross transaction value change in 2024?

The gross transaction value (GTV) increased by 6.6% year-over-year to RMB3,349.4 billion (US$458.9 billion) in 2024.

What was notable about KE Holdings' cash dividend announcement?

KE Holdings announced a final cash dividend of US$0.12 per ordinary share, totaling approximately US$0.4 billion, to be paid in April 2025.

How many active agents did KE Holdings have at the end of 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, KE Holdings had 445,271 active agents, an increase of 12.1% year-over-year.

What growth did KE Holdings experience in mobile monthly active users?

Mobile monthly active users averaged 43.2 million in Q4 2024, remaining relatively stable compared to the same period in 2023.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“

Beike

” or the “

Company

”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and also announced a final cash dividend.




Business and Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024





  • Gross transaction value (GTV)


    1


    in 2024

    was RMB3,349.4 billion (US$458.9 billion), an increase of 6.6% year-over-year.

    GTV of existing home transactions

    was RMB2,246.5 billion (US$307.8 billion), an increase of 10.8% year-over-year.

    GTV of new home transactions

    was RMB970.0 billion (US$132.9 billion), a decrease of 3.3% year-over-year.

    GTV of home renovation and furnishing

    was RMB16.9 billion (US$2.3 billion), an increase of 27.3% year-over-year.

    GTV of emerging and other services

    was RMB116.0 billion (US$15.9 billion), an increase of 17.6% year-over-year.



    In the fourth quarter of 2024, GTV

    was RMB1,143.8 billion (US$156.7 billion), an increase of 55.5% year-over-year.

    GTV of existing home transactions

    was RMB744.8 billion (US$102.0 billion), an increase of 59.1% year-over-year.

    GTV of new home transactions

    was RMB355.3 billion (US$48.7 billion), an increase of 49.3% year-over-year.

    GTV of home renovation and furnishing

    was RMB5.3 billion (US$0.7 billion), an increase of 34.7% year-over-year.

    GTV of emerging and other services

    was RMB38.3 billion (US$5.3 billion), an increase of 50.0% year-over-year.



  • Net revenues


    in 2024

    were RMB93.5 billion (US$12.8 billion), an increase of 20.2% year-over-year.



    In the fourth quarter of 2024, net revenues

    were RMB31.1 billion (US$4.3 billion), an increase of 54.1% year-over-year.



  • Net income in 2024

    was RMB4,078 million (US$559 million), a decrease of 30.8% year-over-year.

    Adjusted net income


    2


    in 2024

    was RMB7,211 million (US$988 million), a decrease of 26.4% year-over-year.



    In the fourth quarter of 2024

    ,

    net income

    was RMB577 million (US$79 million), a decrease of 13.9% year-over-year.

    Adjusted net income

    was RMB1,344 million (US$184 million), a decrease of 21.6% year-over-year.



  • Number of stores

    was 51,573 as of December 31, 2024, a 17.7% increase from one year ago.

    Number of active stores


    3

    was 49,693 as of December 31, 2024, an 18.3% increase from one year ago.



  • Number of agents

    was 499,937 as of December 31, 2024, a 16.9% increase from one year ago.

    Number of active agents


    4

    was 445,271 as of December 31, 2024, a 12.1% increase from one year ago.



  • Mobile monthly active users (MAU)


    5

    averaged 43.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, relatively flat compared to 43.2 million in the same period of 2023.



Mr. Stanley Yongdong Peng, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Beike, commented, “in 2024, China's real estate industry is accelerating towards an advanced stage, with customer demand shifting towards reducing decision-making risks and pursuing higher living quality. We empower service providers with technology, enabling optimal decision-making and driving the industry's leap toward higher service efficiency.”



“Under the strategy of active growth and ecosystem optimization, we achieved significant growth in several key metrics in 2024. The number of active stores on the platform reached nearly 49,700, an 18.3% increase year-on-year, while the number of active agents surpassed 445,000, a 12.1% increase year-on-year. The total GTV was RMB3,349.4 billion, with net revenues hitting a historic high of RMB93.5 billion, a 20.2% increase year-on-year. GTV of existing home transactions grew 10.8% year-on-year, while net revenues from new home transaction services increased by 10.1% year-on-year. The home renovation and furnishing services saw continuous improvement in scale and delivery capability, achieving net revenues of RMB14.8 billion, a 36.1% year-on-year increase. The home rental services managed over 430,000 units by the end of 2024, generating net revenues of RMB14.3 billion, a 135.0% year-on-year increase, with refined operations improving customer experience. Our

Beihaojia

business explored driving product strength and reduce risks in the new home industry through the C2M (customer to manufacturing) model.”



“Looking ahead, we remain committed to our strategic direction of becoming ‘more technology-driven and more human-centric.’ AI-powered technology will enable deeper insights into personalized customer needs and redefine the boundaries of service providers’ capabilities, while a human-centered approach will highlight the value of service. We believe that the integration of technology and human touch will drive a step-change in consumer experience and service efficiency, unlocking new possibilities for the residential services industry,” concluded Mr. Peng.



Mr. Tao Xu, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of Beike, added, “in 2024, both the existing and new home markets saw a significant recovery following the stimulus policies introduced in September. The total volume of existing home transactions saw year-on-year growth in 2024, and structurally, the proportion of existing home transactions within the overall real estate market further increased.



Facing market opportunities, we continued to make breakthroughs in scale in 2024. Our full-year net revenues reached RMB93.5 billion, up 20.2% year-over-year. Net revenues from existing and new home transaction services both grew year-over-year. Net revenues from non-housing transaction services grew by 64.2% year-over-year, accounting for 33.8% of total net revenues, serving as a new growth engine. Our earnings quality improved as well. Net operating cash inflow in 2024 was RMB9.45 billion, 1.3 times our adjusted net income for the year.



We placed great emphasis on shareholder returns. We have in aggregate repurchased shares with a total consideration of approximately US$716 million in 2024, which accounted for approximately 3.9% of the Company’s total issued shares at the end of 2023. Meanwhile, we are here to declare our final cash dividend, with an aggregate amount of approximately US$0.4 billion, reaffirming our commitment to sharing long-term value with our shareholders.



We believe our outstanding financial management capabilities will safeguard our ‘one body, three wings’ strategy and facilitate the steady growth of all business lines.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results





Net Revenues





Net revenues

increased by 54.1% to RMB31.1 billion (US$4.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB20.2 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of total GTV and the expansion of home rental business. Total GTV increased by 55.5% to RMB1,143.8 billion (US$156.7 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB735.6 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the recovery of housing transaction market driven by the supportive policies and the Company’s proactive growth strategy and enhanced capabilities in market coverage.





  • Net revenues from existing home transaction services

    were RMB8.9 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, increased by 47.5% from RMB6.0 billion in the same period of 2023. GTV of existing home transactions increased by 59.1% to RMB744.8 billion (US$102.0 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB468.1 billion in the same period of 2023. The higher growth rate in GTV compared to net revenues in existing home transaction services was primarily attributable to a decrease in the commission rate of existing home sales transaction services, driven by a strategic scaling-down of certain value-added services offerings as the Company prioritized service quality assurance to ensure the premium offerings maintain their value proposition to customers.




    Among that,

    (i) commission revenue

    was RMB7.4 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, increased by 53.0% from RMB4.9 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of GTV of existing home transactions served by

    Lianjia

    stores of 65.7% to RMB311.7 billion (US$42.7 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB188.1 billion in the same period of 2023, partially offset by the decrease in the commission rate of existing home sales transaction services charged by

    Lianjia

    stores which was driven by a strategic scale back certain value-added services offerings; and





    (ii) revenues derived from platform service, franchise service and other value-added services

    , which are mostly charged to connected stores and agents on the Company’s platform increased by 25.0% to RMB1.5 billion (US$0.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB1.2 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to an increase of GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents on the Company’s platform of 54.7% to RMB433.2 billion (US$59.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB280.0 billion in the same period of 2023, partially offset by incentive-based reductions in platform service and franchise service fees for connected stores.





  • Net revenues from new home transaction services

    increased by 72.7% to RMB13.1 billion (US$1.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB7.6 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increase of GTV of new home transactions of 49.3% to RMB355.3 billion (US$48.7 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB238.0 billion in the same period of 2023, and the improved monetization capability. Among that, the GTV of new home transactions facilitated on

    Beike

    platform through connected agents, dedicated sales team with the expertise on new home transaction services and other sales channels increased by 51.6% to RMB287.5 billion (US$39.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB189.7 billion in the same period of 2023, and the GTV of new home transactions served by

    Lianjia

    brand increased by 40.4% to RMB67.8 billion (US$9.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB48.3 billion in the same period of 2023.







  • Net revenues from home renovation and furnishing

    increased by 12.8% to RMB4.1 billion (US$0.6 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB3.6 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to a) the increase of orders driven by the synergetic effects from customer acquisition and conversion between home transaction services and home renovation and furnishing business and b) a larger contribution from furniture and home furnishing sales in categories such as customized furniture, soft furnishings, and electrical appliances.







  • Net revenues from home rental services

    increased by 108.7% to RMB4.6 billion (US$0.6 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.2 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of the number of rental units under the

    Carefree Rent

    model.







  • Net revenues from emerging and other services

    were RMB0.4 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB0.7 billion in the same period of 2023.







Cost of Revenues





Total cost of revenues

increased by 59.1% to RMB24.0 billion (US$3.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB15.1 billion in the same period of 2023.





  • Commission – split.

    The Company’s cost of revenues for commissions to connected agents and other sales channels increased by 71.7% to RMB8.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, from RMB5.1 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from new home transaction services derived from transactions facilitated through connected agents and other sales channels.







  • Commission and compensation – internal.

    The Company’s cost of revenues for internal commission and compensation increased by 64.8% to RMB6.5 billion (US$0.9 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB3.9 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in the net revenues from existing and new home transactions derived from transactions facilitated through

    Lianjia

    agents and the increase in fixed compensation costs mainly driven by the increased number of

    Lianjia

    agents and improved benefits for them.







  • Cost of home renovation and furnishing.

    The Company’s cost of revenues for home renovation and furnishing increased by 9.8% to RMB2.9 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.6 billion in the same period of 2023, which was in line with the growth of net revenues from home renovation and furnishing.







  • Cost of home rental services.

    The Company’s cost of revenues for home rental services increased by 101.8% to RMB4.4 billion (US$0.6 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.2 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the growth of net revenues from home rental services.







  • Cost related to stores.

    The Company’s cost related to stores increased by 8.1% to RMB0.8 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB0.7 billion in the same period of 2023, primarily attributable to the increased number of

    Lianjia

    stores.







  • Other costs.

    The Company’s other costs increased to RMB0.7 billion (US$0.1 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB0.5 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increased tax and surcharges in line with the increased net revenues and an increase in provision and funding costs of financial services.







Gross Profit





Gross profit

increased by 39.4% to RMB7.2 billion (US$1.0 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB5.1 billion in the same period of 2023. Gross margin was 23.0% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 25.5% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to a) a lower contribution margin of existing home transaction services led by the increased fix compensation costs as percentage of net revenues from existing home transaction services and b）a lower contribution margin of emerging and other services.





Income from Operations





Total operating expenses

increased by 15.8% to RMB6.2 billion (US$0.8 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB5.3 billion in the same period of 2023.





  • General and administrative expenses

    were RMB3.0 billion (US$0.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB2.6 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase in personnel costs, partially offset by the decrease of share-based compensation expenses.







  • Sales and marketing expenses

    increased by 12.7% to RMB2.3 billion (US$0.3 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB2.1 billion in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses for home renovation and furnishing business.







  • Research and development expenses

    increased by 38.4% to RMB739 million (US$101 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024 from RMB534 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the increased headcount of research and development personnel and the increased technical service costs.






Income from operations

was RMB1,011 million (US$139 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to loss from operations of RMB173 million in the same period of 2023.

Operating margin

was 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to negative 0.9% in the same period of 2023, primarily due to the improved operating leverage in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to the same period of 2023.




Adjusted income from operations


6

was RMB1,755 million (US$240 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB856 million in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted operating margin


7

was 5.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 4.2% in the same period of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA


8

was RMB2,343 million (US$321 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,700 million in the same period of 2023.





Net Income





Net income

was RMB577 million (US$79 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB670 million in the same period of 2023, primarily due to an increase in income tax expenses.




Adjusted net income

was RMB1,344 million (US$184 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,714 million in the same period of 2023.





Net Income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s Ordinary Shareholders





Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders

was RMB570 million (US$78 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB670 million in the same period of 2023.




Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders


9

was RMB1,336 million (US$183 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,713 million in the same period of 2023.





Net Income per ADS





Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders


10

were RMB0.51 (US$0.07) and RMB0.49 (US$0.07) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared to RMB0.58 and RMB0.56 in the same period of 2023, respectively.




Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders


11

were RMB1.19 (US$0.16) and RMB1.14 (US$0.16) in the fourth quarter of 2024, respectively, compared to RMB1.49 and RMB1.44 in the same period of 2023, respectively.





Cash, Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Short-Term Investments




As of December 31, 2024, the combined balance of the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments amounted to RMB61.6 billion (US$8.4 billion).




Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results





Net Revenues





Net revenues

increased by 20.2% to RMB93.5 billion (US$12.8 billion) in 2024 from RMB77.8 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of net revenues from new home transaction services and the expansion of home renovation and furnishing and home rental business. Total GTV increased by 6.6% to RMB3,349.4 billion (US$458.9 billion) in 2024 from RMB3,142.9 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the Company’s proactive growth strategy and enhanced capabilities in market coverage.





  • Net revenues from existing home transaction services

    were RMB28.2 billion (US$3.9 billion) in 2024, relatively flat compared with RMB28.0 billion in 2023. GTV of existing home transactions increased by 10.8% to RMB2,246.5 billion (US$307.8 billion) in 2024 from RMB2,028.0 billion in 2023.




    Among that,

    (i) commission revenue

    increased by 1.0% to RMB23.1 billion (US$3.2 billion) in 2024, from RMB22.9 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the GTV of existing home transactions served by

    Lianjia

    stores increased by 8.4% to RMB918.5 billion (US$125.8 billion) in 2024 from RMB847.6 billion in 2023, mainly offset by a lower commission rate of existing home transaction services charged by

    Lianjia

    stores in Beijing; and





    (ii) revenues derived from platform service, franchise service and other value-added services

    , which are mostly charged to connected stores and agents on the Company’s platform were RMB5.1 billion (US$0.7 billion) in 2024, relatively flat compared with RMB5.1 billion in 2023, while the GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents on the Company’s platform increased by 12.5% to RMB1,328.0 billion (US$181.9 billion) in 2024 from RMB1,180.4 billion in 2023. The increase was mainly offset by the decrease in revenues from certain value-added services which were not directly driven by GTV of existing home transactions served by connected agents.





  • Net revenues from new home transaction services

    increased by 10.1% to RMB33.7 billion (US$4.6 billion) in 2024 from RMB30.6 billion in 2023, primarily due to the improved monetization capability, which was partially offset by the decrease of GTV of new home transactions of 3.3% to RMB970.0 billion (US$132.9 billion) in 2024 from RMB1,003.0 billion in 2023. Among that, the GTV of new home transactions facilitated on

    Beike

    platform through connected agents, dedicated sales team with the expertise on new home transaction services and other sales channels decreased by 3.1% to RMB784.4 billion (US$107.5 billion) in 2024 from RMB809.9 billion in 2023, and the GTV of new home transactions served by

    Lianjia

    brand decreased by 3.9% to RMB185.6 billion (US$25.4 billion) in 2024 from RMB193.2 billion in 2023.







  • Net revenues from home renovation and furnishing

    increased by 36.1% to RMB14.8 billion (US$2.0 billion) in 2024 from RMB10.9 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to a) the increase of orders driven by the synergetic effects from customer acquisition and conversion between home transaction services and home renovation and furnishing business, b) a larger contribution from furniture and home furnishing sales in categories such as customized furniture, soft furnishings, and electrical appliances, and c) the shortened lead time driven by enhanced delivery capabilities.







  • Net revenues from home rental services

    increased by 135.0% to RMB14.3 billion (US$2.0 billion) in 2024 from RMB6.1 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of the number of rental units under the

    Carefree Rent

    model.







  • Net revenues from emerging and other services

    increased by 8.8% to RMB2.5 billion (US$0.3 billion) in 2024 from RMB2.3 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the increase of net revenues from financial services.







Cost of Revenues





Total cost of revenues

increased by 25.8% to RMB70.5 billion (US$9.7 billion) in 2024 from RMB56.1 billion in 2023.





  • Commission – split.

    The Company’s cost of revenues for commissions to connected agents and other sales channels increased by 11.5% to RMB22.8 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024 from RMB20.4 billion in 2023, primarily due to the increase in net revenues from new home transaction services derived from transactions facilitated through connected agents and other sales channels.







  • Commission and compensation – internal.

    The Company’s cost of revenues for internal commission and compensation increased by 11.1% to RMB18.9 billion (US$2.6 billion) in 2024 from RMB17.0 billion in 2023, primarily due to an increase in the net revenues from new home transactions derived from transactions facilitated through

    Lianjia

    agents and the increase in fixed compensation costs mainly driven by the increased number of

    Lianjia

    agents and improved benefits for them.







  • Cost of home renovation and furnishing.

    The Company’s cost of revenues for home renovation and furnishing increased by 32.8% to RMB10.2 billion (US$1.4 billion) in 2024 from RMB7.7 billion in 2023, which was in line with the growth of net revenues from home renovation and furnishing.







  • Cost of home rental services.

    The Company’s cost of revenues for home rental services increased by 121.0% to RMB13.6 billion (US$1.9 billion) in 2024 from RMB6.2 billion in 2023, primarily attributable to the growth of net revenues from home rental services.







  • Cost related to stores.

    The Company’s cost related to stores was RMB2.9 billion (US$0.4 billion) in 2024, relatively flat compared with RMB2.9 billion in 2023.







  • Other costs.

    The Company’s other costs increased by 13.6% to RMB2.1 billion (US$0.3 billion) in 2024 from RMB1.9 billion in 2023, mainly due to the increased tax and surcharges in line with the increased net revenues and an increase in provision and funding costs of financial services.







Gross Profit





Gross profit

increased by 5.6% to RMB22.9 billion (US$3.1 billion) in 2024 from RMB21.7 billion in 2023. Gross margin was 24.6% in 2024, compared to 27.9% in 2023, primarily due to a) a lower contribution ratio of net revenues from existing home transaction services with a relatively higher margin than other revenue streams; and b) a lower contribution margin of existing home transaction services led by the increased fix compensation costs as percentage of net revenues from existing home transaction services.





Income from Operations





Total operating expenses

increased by 13.3% to RMB19.2 billion (US$2.6 billion) in 2024 from RMB16.9 billion in 2023.





  • General and administrative expenses

    increased by 8.8% to RMB9.0 billion (US$1.2 billion) in 2024 from RMB8.2 billion in 2023, mainly due to the increase in personnel costs.







  • Sales and marketing expenses

    increased by 17.0% to RMB7.8 billion (US$1.1 billion) in 2024 from RMB6.7 billion in 2023, mainly due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses for home renovation and furnishing business.







  • Research and development expenses

    increased by 17.9% to RMB2.3 billion (US$0.3 billion) in 2024 from RMB1.9 billion in 2023, primarily due to the increased headcount of research and development personnel and the increased technical service costs.






Income from operations

was RMB3,765 million (US$516 million) in 2024, compared to RMB4,797 million in 2023.

Operating margin

was 4.0% in 2024, compared to 6.2% in 2023, primarily due to a lower gross margin partially offset by the improved operating leverage in 2024, compared to 2023.




Adjusted income from operations

was RMB6,890 million (US$944 million) in 2024, compared to RMB8.7 billion in 2023.

Adjusted operating margin

was 7.4% in 2024, compared to 11.2% in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

was RMB9,534 million (US$1,306 million) in 2024, compared to RMB11.3 billion in 2023.





Net Income





Net income

was RMB4,078 million (US$559 million) in 2024, compared to RMB5,890 million in 2023.




Adjusted net income

was RMB7,211 million (US$988 million) in 2024, compared to RMB9,798 million in 2023.





Net Income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s Ordinary Shareholders





Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders

was RMB4,065 million (US$557 million) in 2024, compared to RMB5,883 million in 2023.




Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders


12

was RMB7,198 million (US$986 million) in 2024, compared to RMB9,792 million in 2023.





Net Income per ADS





Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders


13

were RMB3.58 (US$0.49) and RMB3.45 (US$0.47) in 2024, respectively, compared to RMB5.01 and RMB4.89 in 2023, respectively.




Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders


14

were RMB6.33 (US$0.87) and RMB6.10 (US$0.84) in 2024, respectively, compared to RMB8.34 and RMB8.13 in 2023, respectively.




Share Repurchase Program



As previously disclosed, the Company established a share repurchase program in August 2022 and upsized and extended it in August 2023 and August 2024, under which the Company may purchase up to US$3 billion of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs until August 31, 2025, subject to obtaining another general unconditional mandate for the repurchase from the shareholders of the Company at the next annual general meeting to continue its share repurchase after the expiry of the existing share repurchase mandate granted by the annual general meeting held on June 14, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, the Company in aggregate has purchased approximately 109.1 million ADSs (representing approximately 327.4 million Class A ordinary shares) on the New York Stock Exchange with a total consideration of approximately US$1,625.4 million under this share repurchase program since its launch.




Final Cash Dividend



The Company is pleased to announce that its board of directors (the “

Board

”) has approved a final cash dividend (the “

Dividend

”) of US$0.12 per ordinary share, or US$0.36 per ADS, to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2025, Beijing/ Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. The aggregate amount of the Dividend to be paid will be approximately US$0.4 billion, which will be funded by cash surplus on the Company’s balance sheet.



For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the Dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company’s Hong Kong share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong no later than 4:30 p.m. on April 9, 2025 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dividend to be paid to the Company’s ADS holders through the depositary bank will be subject to the terms of the deposit agreement. The payment date is expected to be on or around April 22, 2025 for holders of ordinary shares, and on or around April 25, 2025 for holders of ADSs.



Under the Company’s current dividend policy, the Board has discretion on whether to distribute dividends, subject to certain requirements of Cayman Islands law. In addition, the Company’s shareholders may by ordinary resolution declare a dividend, but no dividend may exceed the amount recommended by the Board. If the Company decides to pay dividends, the form, frequency and amount will be based upon its future operations and earnings, capital requirements and surplus, general financial condition, contractual restrictions and other factors that the Board may deem relevant.




Conference Call Information



The Company will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Tuesday, March 18, 2025) to discuss the financial results.



For participants who wish to join the conference call using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.



Participant Online Registration:



English Line:

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045435-su5md1.html



Chinese Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):

https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045436-c4n72s.html



A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 25, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:




























United States:
+1-855-883-1031

Mainland, China:
400-1209-216

Hong Kong, China:
800-930-639

International:
+61-7-3107-6325

Replay PIN (English line):
10045435

Replay PIN (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line):
10045436


A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at

https://investors.ke.com

.




Exchange Rate



This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“

US$

”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2024, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial information contained in this earnings release.




Non-GAAP Financial Measures



The Company uses adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating its operating results and formulating its business plan. Beike believes that these non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that the Company includes in its net income (loss). Beike also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of its past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by its management in formulating its business plan. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses that have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in the Company’s business.



The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to gross profit, net income (loss) or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of its operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. Beike encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Adjusted income (loss) from operations

is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, and (iii) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets.

Adjusted operating margin

is defined as adjusted income (loss) from operations as a percentage of net revenues.

Adjusted net income (loss)

is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, (v) impairment of investments, and (vi) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders

is defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, (v) impairment of investments, (vi) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (vii) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders.

Adjusted EBITDA

is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) income tax expense, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment, (v) interest income, net, (vi) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (vii) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, and (viii) impairment of investments.

Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders

is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.



Please see the “

Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results

” included in this press release for a full reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its respective comparable GAAP measure.




About KE Holdings Inc.



KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates

Lianjia

, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its

Beike

platform. With more than 23 years of operating experience through

Lianjia

since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of

Lianjia

pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release, as well as Beike’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Beike may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “

SEC

”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about KE Holdings Inc.’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Beike’s goals and strategies; Beike’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Beike’s ability to empower services and facilitate transactions on

Beike

platform; competition in the industry in which Beike operates; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the industry; Beike’s ability to protect the Company’s systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; Beike’s dependence on the integrity of brokerage brands, stores and agents on the Company’s platform; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in KE Holdings Inc.’s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and KE Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



For investor and media inquiries, please contact:



In China:


KE Holdings Inc.


Investor Relations


Siting Li


E-mail: ir@ke.com



Piacente Financial Communications


Jenny Cai


Tel: +86-10-6508-0677


E-mail: ke@tpg-ir.com



In the United States:


Piacente Financial Communications


Brandi Piacente


Tel: +1-212-481-2050


Email:

ke@tpg-ir.com



Source: KE Holdings Inc.









































































































































































































































KE Holdings Inc.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)




As of




December 31,


As of




December 31,




2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$









ASSETS







Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

19,634,716

11,442,965

1,567,680

Restricted cash

6,222,745

8,858,449

1,213,603

Short-term investments

34,257,958

41,317,700

5,660,502

Financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB122,482 and RMB147,330 as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively

1,347,759

2,835,527

388,466

Accounts receivable and contract assets, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB1,681,127 and RMB1,636,163 as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively

3,176,169

5,497,989

753,221

Amounts due from and prepayments to related parties

419,270

379,218

51,953

Loan receivables from related parties

28,030

18,797

2,575

Prepayments, receivables and other assets

4,666,976

6,252,700

856,615


Total current assets


69,753,623


76,603,345


10,494,615


Non-current assets






Property, plant and equipment, net

1,965,098

2,400,211

328,828

Right-of-use assets

17,617,915

23,366,879

3,201,249

Long-term investments, net

23,570,988

23,790,106

3,259,231

Intangible assets, net

1,067,459

857,635

117,496

Goodwill

4,856,807

4,777,420

654,504

Long-term loan receivables from related parties

27,000

131,410

18,003

Other non-current assets

1,473,041

1,222,277

167,451


Total non-current assets


50,578,308


56,545,938


7,746,762


TOTAL ASSETS


120,331,931


133,149,283


18,241,377




















































































































































































































KE Holdings Inc.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)




(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)





As of




December 31,


As of




December 31,




2023


2024




RMB


RMB


US$









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities






Accounts payable

6,328,516

9,492,629

1,300,485

Amounts due to related parties

430,350

391,446

53,628

Employee compensation and welfare payable

8,145,779

8,414,472

1,152,778

Customer deposits payable

3,900,564

6,078,623

832,768

Income taxes payable

698,568

1,028,735

140,936

Short-term borrowings

290,450

288,280

39,494

Lease liabilities current portion

9,368,607

13,729,701

1,880,961

Contract liability and deferred revenue

4,665,201

6,051,867

829,102

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,695,948

7,268,505

995,782


Total current liabilities


39,523,983


52,744,258


7,225,934


Non-current liabilities






Deferred tax liabilities

279,341

317,697

43,524

Lease liabilities non-current portion

8,327,113

8,636,770

1,183,233

Other non-current liabilities

389

2,563

352


Total non-current liabilities


8,606,843


8,957,030


1,227,109


TOTAL LIABILITIES


48,130,826


61,701,288


8,453,043























































































































































































KE Holdings Inc.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued)




(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data)




As of




December 31,


As of




December 31,




2023



2024




RMB


RMB


US$









SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY







KE Holdings Inc. shareholders’ equity






Ordinary shares (US$0.00002 par value; 25,000,000,000 ordinary shares authorized, comprising of 24,114,698,720 Class A ordinary shares and 885,301,280 Class B ordinary shares. 3,571,960,220 Class A ordinary shares issued and 3,443,860,844 Class A ordinary shares outstanding

(1)

as of December 31, 2023; 3,479,616,986 Class A ordinary shares issued and 3,337,567,403 Class A ordinary shares outstanding

(1)

as of December 31, 2024; and 151,354,549 and 145,413,446 Class B ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively)

475


461


63

Treasury shares

(866,198
)

(949,410
)

(130,069
)

Additional paid-in capital

77,583,054


72,460,562


9,927,056

Statutory reserves

811,107


926,972


126,995

Accumulated other comprehensive income

244,302


609,112


83,448

Accumulated deficit

(5,672,916
)

(1,723,881
)

(236,171
)


Total KE Holdings Inc. shareholders' equity


72,099,824



71,323,816



9,771,322

Non-controlling interests

101,281


124,179


17,012


TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


72,201,105



71,447,995



9,788,334


TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY


120,331,931



133,149,283



18,241,377


(1)  Excluding the Class A ordinary shares registered in the name of the depositary bank for future issuance of ADSs upon the exercise or vesting of awards granted under our share incentive plans and the Class A ordinary shares repurchased but not cancelled in the form of ADSs.





























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KE Holdings Inc.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS






(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$














Net revenues











Existing home transaction services
6,049,963


8,922,030


1,222,313


27,954,135


28,201,003


3,863,522

New home transaction services
7,574,098


13,076,767


1,791,510


30,575,778


33,653,403


4,610,497

Home renovation and furnishing
3,640,928


4,106,834


562,634


10,850,497


14,768,947


2,023,337

Home rental services
2,194,485


4,580,502


627,526


6,099,747


14,334,479


1,963,816

Emerging and other services
744,752


438,974


60,139


2,296,775


2,499,666


342,453


Total net revenues

20,204,226



31,125,107



4,264,122



77,776,932



93,457,498



12,803,625


Cost of revenues











Commission-split
(5,073,602
)

(8,709,790
)

(1,193,236
)

(20,419,577
)

(22,766,957
)

(3,119,060
)

Commission and compensation-internal
(3,917,437
)

(6,456,881
)

(884,589
)

(17,015,927
)

(18,903,786
)

(2,589,808
)

Cost of home renovation and furnishing
(2,628,015
)

(2,884,614
)

(395,190
)

(7,705,325
)

(10,229,696
)

(1,401,463
)

Cost of home rental services
(2,166,138
)

(4,370,712
)

(598,785
)

(6,163,044
)

(13,619,506
)

(1,865,865
)

Cost related to stores
(727,054
)

(785,966
)

(107,677
)

(2,872,093
)

(2,854,988
)

(391,132
)

Others
(547,934
)

(746,958
)

(102,333
)

(1,882,952
)

(2,138,510
)

(292,973
)


Total cost of revenues



(1)

(15,060,180

)


(23,954,921

)


(3,281,810

)


(56,058,918

)


(70,513,443

)


(9,660,301

)


Gross profit

5,144,046



7,170,186



982,312



21,718,014



22,944,055



3,143,324


Operating expenses











Sales and marketing expenses

(1)
(2,080,363
)

(2,344,000
)

(321,127
)

(6,654,178
)

(7,783,341
)

(1,066,313
)

General and administrative expenses

(1)
(2,647,739
)

(2,961,294
)

(405,695
)

(8,236,569
)

(8,960,747
)

(1,227,617
)

Research and development expenses

(1)
(533,620
)

(738,683
)

(101,199
)

(1,936,780
)

(2,283,424
)

(312,828
)

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets
(55,441
)

(115,179
)

(15,779
)

(93,417
)

(151,576
)

(20,766
)


Total operating expenses

(5,317,163

)


(6,159,156

)


(843,800

)


(16,920,944

)


(19,179,088

)


(2,627,524

)


Income (loss) from operations

(173,117

)


1,011,030



138,512



4,797,070



3,764,967



515,800

Interest income, net
311,963


283,417


38,828


1,263,332


1,260,163


172,642

Share of results of equity investees
(18,130
)

6,144


842


9,098


10,192


1,396

Impairment loss for equity investments accounted for equity method
(4,187
)

-


-


(10,369
)

-


-

Fair value changes in investments, net
4,127


125,333


17,171


78,320


312,791


42,852

Impairment loss for equity investments accounted for using Measurement Alternative
(16,605
)

(971
)

(133
)

(28,800
)

(9,408
)

(1,289
)

Foreign currency exchange loss
(174,459
)

(6,805
)

(932
)

(93,956
)

(34,674
)

(4,750
)

Other income, net
832,103


192,069


26,313


1,869,300


1,566,038


214,546


Income before income tax expense

761,695



1,610,217



220,601



7,883,995



6,870,069



941,197

Income tax expense
(91,632
)

(1,032,969
)

(141,516
)

(1,994,391
)

(2,791,889
)

(382,487
)


Net income

670,063



577,248



79,085



5,889,604



4,078,180



558,710

















































































































































































































































































KE Holdings Inc.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Continued)






(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$













Net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
(458
)

(7,256
)

(994
)

(6,380
)

(13,280
)

(1,819
)


Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.

669,605



569,992



78,091



5,883,224



4,064,900



556,891


Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders

669,605



569,992



78,091



5,883,224



4,064,900



556,891














Net income

670,063



577,248



79,085



5,889,604



4,078,180



558,710

Currency translation adjustments
(138,522
)

348,802


47,786


574,223


217,142


29,748

Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale investments, net of reclassification
133,067


(15,206
)

(2,083
)

82,800


147,668


20,230


Total comprehensive income

664,608



910,844



124,788



6,546,627



4,442,990



608,688

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
(458
)

(7,256
)

(994
)

(6,380
)

(13,280
)

(1,819
)


Comprehensive income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.

664,150



903,588



123,794



6,540,247



4,429,710



606,869


Comprehensive income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders

664,150



903,588



123,794



6,540,247



4,429,710



606,869







































































































































































































































































































































































For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$














Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing net income per share, basic and diluted











—Basic
3,449,700,565

3,356,948,233

3,356,948,233

3,521,379,938

3,409,772,592

3,409,772,592

—Diluted
3,557,221,957

3,525,088,426

3,525,088,426

3,611,653,020

3,537,408,029

3,537,408,029














Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net income per ADS, basic and diluted











—Basic
1,149,900,188

1,118,982,744

1,118,982,744

1,173,793,313

1,136,590,864

1,136,590,864

—Diluted
1,185,740,652

1,175,029,475

1,175,029,475

1,203,884,340

1,179,136,010

1,179,136,010














Net income per share attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders











—Basic
0.19

0.17

0.02

1.67

1.19

0.16

—Diluted
0.19

0.16

0.02

1.63

1.15

0.16














Net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders











—Basic
0.58

0.51

0.07

5.01

3.58

0.49

—Diluted
0.56

0.49

0.07

4.89

3.45

0.47














(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

Cost of revenues
138,967

135,358

18,544

502,523

521,293

71,417

Sales and marketing expenses
51,347

53,410

7,317

180,465

197,320

27,033

General and administrative expenses
580,363

360,801

49,430

2,345,895

1,821,817

249,588

Research and development expenses
47,761

45,499

6,233

186,666

185,645

25,433

















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































KE Holdings Inc.




UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS






(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$














Income (loss) from operations

(173,117

)


1,011,030



138,512



4,797,070



3,764,967



515,800

Share-based compensation expenses
818,438


595,068


81,524


3,215,549


2,726,075


373,471

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement
155,039


33,695


4,616


613,307


247,862


33,957

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets
55,441


115,179


15,779


93,417


151,576


20,766


Adjusted income from operations

855,801



1,754,972



240,431



8,719,343



6,890,480



943,994














Net income

670,063



577,248



79,085



5,889,604



4,078,180



558,710

Share-based compensation expenses
818,438


595,068


81,524


3,215,549


2,726,075


373,471

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement
155,039


33,695


4,616


613,307


247,862


33,957

Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration
546


27,960


3,831


(26,315
)

24,371


3,339

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets
55,441


115,179


15,779


93,417


151,576


20,766

Impairment of investments
20,792


971


133


39,169


9,408


1,289

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(6,561
)

(6,495
)

(890
)

(26,243
)

(26,399
)

(3,617
)


Adjusted net income

1,713,758



1,343,626



184,078



9,798,488



7,211,073



987,915














Net income

670,063



577,248



79,085



5,889,604



4,078,180



558,710

Income tax expense
91,632


1,032,969


141,516


1,994,391


2,791,889


382,487

Share-based compensation expenses
818,438


595,068


81,524


3,215,549


2,726,075


373,471

Amortization of intangible assets
158,339


38,041


5,212


627,146


268,684


36,810

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
196,436


238,496


32,674


775,042


743,728


101,890

Interest income, net
(311,963
)

(283,417
)

(38,828
)

(1,263,332
)

(1,260,163
)

(172,642
)

Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration
546


27,960


3,831


(26,315
)

24,371


3,339

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets
55,441


115,179


15,779


93,417


151,576


20,766

Impairment of investments
20,792


971


133


39,169


9,408


1,289


Adjusted EBITDA

1,699,724



2,342,515



320,926



11,344,671



9,533,748



1,306,120














Net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders

669,605



569,992



78,091



5,883,224



4,064,900



556,891

Share-based compensation expenses
818,438


595,068


81,524


3,215,549


2,726,075


373,471

Amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement
155,039


33,695


4,616


613,307


247,862


33,957

Changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration
546


27,960


3,831


(26,315
)

24,371


3,339

Impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets
55,441


115,179


15,779


93,417


151,576


20,766

Impairment of investments
20,792


971


133


39,169


9,408


1,289

Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments
(6,561
)

(6,495
)

(890
)

(26,243
)

(26,399
)

(3,617
)

Effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders
(7
)

(7
)

(1
)

(28
)

(28
)

(4
)


Adjusted net income attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders

1,713,293



1,336,363



183,083



9,792,080



7,197,765



986,092



















































































































































































































































































































































KE Holdings Inc.




UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (Continued)






(All amounts in thousands, except for share, per share data, ADS and per ADS data)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$














Weighted average number of ADS used in computing net income per ADS, basic and diluted











—Basic
1,149,900,188

1,118,982,744

1,118,982,744

1,173,793,313

1,136,590,864

1,136,590,864

—Diluted
1,185,740,652

1,175,029,475

1,175,029,475

1,203,884,340

1,179,136,010

1,179,136,010














Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating adjusted net income per ADS, basic and diluted











—Basic
1,149,900,188

1,118,982,744

1,118,982,744

1,173,793,313

1,136,590,864

1,136,590,864

—Diluted
1,185,740,652

1,175,029,475

1,175,029,475

1,203,884,340

1,179,136,010

1,179,136,010














Net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders











—Basic
0.58

0.51

0.07

5.01

3.58

0.49

—Diluted
0.56

0.49

0.07

4.89

3.45

0.47














Non-GAAP adjustments to net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders











—Basic
0.91

0.68

0.09

3.33

2.75

0.38

—Diluted
0.88

0.65

0.09

3.24

2.65

0.37














Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.'s ordinary shareholders











—Basic
1.49

1.19

0.16

8.34

6.33

0.87

—Diluted
1.44

1.14

0.16

8.13

6.10

0.84



















































































































































































































KE Holdings Inc.




UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS







(All amounts in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended



December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024



RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$













Net cash provided by operating activities
1,767,804


5,202,518


712,740


11,414,244


9,447,137


1,294,255

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
3,712,203


(2,015,584
)

(276,133
)

(3,977,440
)

(9,378,025
)

(1,284,784
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,475,585
)

1,109,860


152,050


(7,218,210
)

(5,794,635
)

(793,862
)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(142,337
)

184,196


25,237


44,608


169,476


23,216


Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,862,085



4,480,990



613,894



263,202



(5,556,047

)


(761,175

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
21,995,376


15,820,424


2,167,389


25,594,259


25,857,461


3,542,458


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

25,857,461



20,301,414



2,781,283



25,857,461



20,301,414



2,781,283






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































KE Holdings Inc.




UNAUDITED SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION MEASURE






(All amounts in thousands)




For the Three Months Ended


For the Year Ended




December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2023


December 31,




2024


December 31,




2024




RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$


Existing home transaction services












Net revenues

6,049,963


8,922,030


1,222,313


27,954,135


28,201,003


3,863,522

Less: Commission and compensation

(3,355,714
)

(5,315,541
)

(728,226
)

(14,762,910
)

(16,016,079
)

(2,194,194
)

Contribution

2,694,249


3,606,489


494,087


13,191,225


12,184,924


1,669,328


New home transaction services












Net revenues

7,574,098


13,076,767


1,791,510


30,575,778


33,653,403


4,610,497

Less: Commission and compensation

(5,574,423
)

(9,723,154
)

(1,332,067
)

(22,455,253
)

(25,304,481
)

(3,466,700
)

Contribution

1,999,675


3,353,613


459,443


8,120,525


8,348,922


1,143,797


Home renovation and furnishing












Net revenues

3,640,928


4,106,834


562,634


10,850,497


14,768,947


2,023,337

Less: Material costs, commission and compensation

(2,628,015
)

(2,884,614
)

(395,190
)

(7,705,325
)

(10,229,696
)

(1,401,463
)

Contribution

1,012,913


1,222,220


167,444


3,145,172


4,539,251


621,874


Home rental services












Net revenues

2,194,485


4,580,502


627,526


6,099,747


14,334,479


1,963,816

Less: Property leasing costs, commission and compensation

(2,166,138
)

(4,370,712
)

(598,785
)

(6,163,044
)

(13,619,506
)

(1,865,865
)

(Deficit)/Contribution

28,347


209,790


28,741


(63,297
)

714,973


97,951


Emerging and other services












Net revenues

744,752


438,974


60,139


2,296,775


2,499,666


342,453

Less: Commission and compensation

(60,902
)

(127,976
)

(17,532
)

(217,341
)

(350,183
)

(47,974
)

Contribution

683,850


310,998


42,607


2,079,434


2,149,483


294,479






1 GTV for a given period is calculated as the total value of all transactions which the Company facilitated on the Company’s platform and evidenced by signed contracts as of the end of the period, including the value of the existing home transactions, new home transactions, home renovation and furnishing and emerging and other services (excluding home rental services), and including transactions that are contracted but pending closing at the end of the relevant period. For the avoidance of doubt, for transactions that failed to close afterwards, the corresponding GTV represented by these transactions will be deducted accordingly.



2

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, (v) impairment of investments, and (vi) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.



3

Based on our accumulated operational experience, we have introduced the operating metrics of number of active stores and number of active agents on our platform, which can better reflect the operational activeness of stores and agents on our platform.


“Active stores” as of a given date is defined as stores on our platform excluding the stores which (i) have not facilitated any housing transaction during the preceding 60 days, (ii) do not have any agent who has engaged in any critical steps in housing transactions (including but not limited to introducing new properties, attracting new customers and conducting property showings) during the preceding seven days, or (iii) have not been visited by any agent during the preceding 14 days. The number of active stores was 42,021 as of December 31, 2023.


4 “Active agents” as of a given date is defined as agents on our platform excluding the agents who (i) delivered notice to leave but have not yet completed the exit procedures, (ii) have not engaged in any critical steps in housing transactions (including but not limited to introducing new properties, attracting new customers and conducting property showings) during the preceding 30 days, or (iii) have not participated in facilitating any housing transaction during the preceding three months. The number of active agents was 397,135 as of December 31, 2023.



5

“Mobile monthly active users” or “mobile MAU” are to the sum of (i) the number of accounts that have accessed our platform through our

Beike

or

Lianji


a

mobile app (with duplication eliminated) at least once during a month, and (ii) the number of Weixin users that have accessed our platform through our Weixin Mini Programs at least once during a month. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company’s mobile MAUs for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.



6

Adjusted income (loss) from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income (loss) from operations, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, and (iii) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.



7

Adjusted operating margin is adjusted income (loss) from operations as a percentage of net revenues.



8

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss), excluding (i) income tax expense, (ii) share-based compensation expenses, (iii) amortization of intangible assets, (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment, (v) interest income, net, (vi) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (vii) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets,and (viii) impairment of investments. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.



9

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure and defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, (v) impairment of investments, (vi) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (vii) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.



10

ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.



11

Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.



12

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure and defined as net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders, excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from acquisitions and business cooperation agreement, (iii) changes in fair value from long-term investments, loan receivables measured at fair value and contingent consideration, (iv) impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and other long-lived assets, (v) impairment of investments, (vi) tax effects of the above non-GAAP adjustments, and (vii) effects of non-GAAP adjustments on net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.



13

ADS refers to American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents three Class A ordinary shares of the Company. Net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted.



14

Adjusted net income (loss) per ADS attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as adjusted net income (loss) attributable to KE Holdings Inc.’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS outstanding during the periods used in calculating adjusted net income (loss) per ADS, basic and diluted. Please refer to the section titled “Unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results” for details.






This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

