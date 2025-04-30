KE Holdings Inc. to Release First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 15, 2025

KE Holdings Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 15, with a conference call for investors.

KE Holdings Inc. (Beike), a leading online and offline housing transaction platform, announced it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market opens on May 15, 2025. The company's management will conduct anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on the same day. Interested participants are advised to register online at least 20 minutes prior to the call to receive dial-in information. A replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2025, and interested individuals can access a live and archived webcast on the investor relations section of the company’s website. KE Holdings, operating the renowned Lianjia brand, aims to reshape housing transactions in China through its enhanced infrastructure and services.

The announcement of the upcomingearnings conference calldemonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and communication with investors.

Reporting financial results for Q1 2025 indicates that the company is actively engaging in financial disclosure, which can enhance investor confidence.

The established reputation of Lianjia, as a leading real estate brokerage brand, may bolster the company's credibility and attractiveness to investors and clients.

The company's history of over 23 years in the market supports its experience and strategies for driving growth in the housing transaction and services sector.

Delayed financial reporting, scheduled for May 15, 2025, may indicate underlying issues or uncertainty in the company's financial performance.

Lack of detailed financial information in the release may raise concerns among investors regarding transparency and accountability.

The dependence on a single brand, Lianjia, could pose risks if market conditions affect its performance negatively.

When will KE Holdings report its Q1 2025 financial results?

KE Holdings will report its unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 15, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is theearnings conference callon May 15, 2025?

Theearnings conference callwill take place at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on May 15, 2025.

How can participants join the KE Holdings conference call?

Participants can join by completing online registration at least 20 minutes before the call start time using the provided link.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the conference call will be accessible until May 22, 2025, using specific dial-in numbers provided in the announcement.

What services does KE Holdings offer through its Beike platform?

KE Holdings offers housing transactions and services, including home sales, rentals, renovations, and furnishing through its Beike platform.

BEIJING, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 before the U.S. market opens on Thursday, May 15, 2025.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Thursday, May 15, 2025).





For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.





Participant Online Registration:





English Line:





https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046740-j8h7g6.html









Chinese Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10046741-h6g53.html







A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 22, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









Mainland, China:





400-1209-216









Hong Kong, China:





800-930-639









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Replay PIN (English line):





10046740









Replay PIN (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line):





10046741





















A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.ke.com



.







About KE Holdings Inc.







KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates



Lianjia



, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its



Beike



platform. With more than 23 years of operating experience through



Lianjia



since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of



Lianjia



pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.





For more information, please visit:



https://investors.ke.com



.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





In China:





KE Holdings Inc.





Investor Relations





Siting Li





E-mail:



ir@ke.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



ke@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



ke@tpg-ir.com





