KE Holdings Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

KE Holdings Inc. filed its annual report for 2024 with the SEC, accessible via its investor relations website.

Quiver AI Summary

KE Holdings Inc. announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2025. The report is available on the company's investor relations website, and hard copies are offered free of charge to shareholders and ADS holders upon request. KE Holdings operates a leading online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in China, including the well-known real estate brokerage Lianjia. With over 23 years of experience, the company aims to enhance the infrastructure and standards necessary to facilitate housing transactions and drive growth in its Beike platform. For more information, visit their investor relations site.

Potential Positives

KE Holdings Inc. has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, demonstrating regulatory compliance and transparency to investors.

The availability of a hard copy of the annual report containing audited financial statements for shareholders enhances accessibility and supports investor relations efforts.

As a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions, KE Holdings Inc. continues to reinforce its position in the market, backed by over 23 years of experience through its Lianjia brand.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not highlight any significant financial achievements or metrics from the annual report, which could signal a lack of positive performance indicators for stakeholders.



It lacks specific details about any challenges or risks faced by the company, which may leave investors concerned about the transparency and future outlook of the business.



There is no mention of any strategic initiatives or future plans, which can be viewed negatively as it does not provide assurance of company growth or direction.

FAQ

What is KE Holdings Inc. known for?

KE Holdings Inc. is a leading online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in China.

How can I access the annual report for 2024?

The annual report can be accessed on KE Holdings' investor relations website at http://investors.ke.com.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy by contacting the Investor Relations Department at ir@ke.com.

What services does the Beike platform offer?

The Beike platform offers services including home sales, rentals, renovation, and furnishing in China.

Who should I contact for investor inquiries in the US?

For US inquiries, contact Piacente Financial Communications at +1-212-481-2050 or email ke@tpg-ir.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BEKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $BEKE stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$BEKE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BEKE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/29/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BEKE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BEKE forecast page.

Full Release



BEIJING, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“



Beike



” or the “



Company



”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 17, 2025. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investors.ke.com.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at ir@ke.com.







About KE Holdings Inc.







KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates



Lianjia



, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its



Beike



platform. With more than 23 years of operating experience through



Lianjia



since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of



Lianjia



pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.





For more information, please visit: https://investors.ke.com.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





In China:





KE Holdings Inc.





Investor Relations





Siting Li





E-mail: ir@ke.com





Piacente Financial Communications





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail: ke@tpg-ir.com





In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail: ke@tpg-ir.com





Source: KE Holdings Inc.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.