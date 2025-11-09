KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (BEKE) Price Target Increased by 14.57% to 22.86

The average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BEKE) has been revised to $22.86 / share. This is an increase of 14.57% from the prior estimate of $19.95 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $21.20 to a high of $26.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.55% from the latest reported closing price of $15.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 460 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 12.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 0.40%, an increase of 22.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 42.61% to 299,324K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,294K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,678K shares , representing a decrease of 100.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 59.51% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 13,839K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,377K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,591K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,961K shares , representing an increase of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 11.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,608K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,718K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 7.03% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,729K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,825K shares , representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 10.36% over the last quarter.

