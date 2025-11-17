KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (BEKE) Price Target Decreased by 13.52% to 19.77

The average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BEKE) has been revised to $19.77 / share. This is a decrease of 13.52% from the prior estimate of $22.86 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.98 to a high of $26.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.33% from the latest reported closing price of $16.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 447 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 51 owner(s) or 10.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 0.42%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.98% to 258,288K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 13,839K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,377K shares , representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,612K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,294K shares , representing a decrease of 34.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 61.92% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,112K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,591K shares , representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 84.72% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,608K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,718K shares , representing an increase of 9.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 7.03% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,729K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,825K shares , representing an increase of 10.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.