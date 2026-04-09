KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (BEKE) Price Target Decreased by 12.06% to 17.56

The average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:BEKE) has been revised to $17.56 / share. This is a decrease of 12.06% from the prior estimate of $19.97 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $15.91 to a high of $20.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.35% from the latest reported closing price of $15.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 229 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 170 owner(s) or 42.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 0.24%, an increase of 43.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.30% to 166,626K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,178K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,612K shares , representing a decrease of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 61.93% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,146K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,112K shares , representing a decrease of 19.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 90.15% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 7,160K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,672K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,387K shares , representing a decrease of 10.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 21.49% over the last quarter.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 5,696K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,707K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 19.80% over the last quarter.

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