KE Holdings Inc. Class A Ordinary Shares Included in Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programs

KE Holdings Inc.'s Class A shares are now tradable for Mainland Chinese investors via Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

KE Holdings Inc. (Beike), a leading platform for housing transactions in China, announced that its Class A ordinary shares are now included in both the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs, effective March 10, 2025. This inclusion allows eligible investors in Mainland China direct access to trade Beike's shares, aiming to expand the company's investor base and enhance trading liquidity. Beike operates Lianjia, a prominent real estate brokerage, and utilizes its experience to innovate in housing services. The press release also contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's future growth and potential risks.

Potential Positives

The inclusion of KE Holdings Inc.'s Class A ordinary shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs enhances market access for Mainland Chinese investors.

This accessibility is expected to broaden and diversify the Company’s investor base, potentially leading to greater investment interest and capital inflow.

The anticipated improvement in trading liquidity may enhance the overall market perception of the Company, making it more attractive to investors.

The move supports the Company's goal of sharing growth and success with a wider audience, suggesting confidence in its future performance and sustainability.

Potential Negatives

Inclusion in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs could raise expectations for performance that may not be met, leading to potential investor disappointment.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights inherent risks and uncertainties, which may create skepticism among investors regarding the company's future performance.

The strong emphasis on future growth and investor access may distract from current operational challenges or financial conditions that investors are concerned about.

FAQ

What recent announcement did KE Holdings Inc. make?

KE Holdings Inc. announced the inclusion of its Class A ordinary shares in the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

What does the inclusion in Stock Connect mean for investors?

The inclusion allows eligible Mainland Chinese investors direct access to trade KE Holdings Inc.'s Class A ordinary shares, expanding their investor base.

How does KE Holdings Inc. facilitate housing transactions?

KE Holdings Inc. integrates online and offline platforms to provide services for home sales, rentals, renovations, and furnishing in China.

What is the significance of Lianjia in KE Holdings' operations?

Lianjia is China’s leading real estate brokerage and a key component of the Beike platform, enhancing the company's service offerings.

Where can I find more information about KE Holdings Inc.?

More information can be found on KE Holdings Inc.'s investor relations website at https://investors.ke.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BEKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $BEKE stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BEIJING, March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“



Beike



” or the “



Company



”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that the Company’s Class A ordinary shares traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “



Hong Kong Stock Exchange



”) have been included in the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs, both effective on March 10, 2025, pursuant to the announcements made by the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, respectively.





Following the inclusion, eligible investors in Mainland China will have direct access to the trading of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares. The inclusion is expected to further expand and diversify the Company’s investor base, improve the trading liquidity of the Company, and allow Beike to share its growth and future success with investors in Mainland China via the financial market to a greater extent.







About the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect







The Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect are mutual stock market access mechanisms between Mainland China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, under which the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange have established technical connectivity with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, respectively, to enable investors in Mainland China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region to trade eligible shares listed on each other’s market through their local securities companies or brokers.







About KE Holdings Inc.







KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates



Lianjia



, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its



Beike



platform. With more than 23 years of operating experience through



Lianjia



since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of



Lianjia



pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Beike may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about KE Holdings Inc.’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Beike’s goals and strategies; Beike’s future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Beike’s ability to empower services and facilitate transactions on



Beike



platform; competition in the industry in which Beike operates; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the industry; Beike’s ability to protect the Company’s systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; Beike’s dependence on the integrity of brokerage brands, stores and agents on the Company’s platform; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in KE Holdings Inc.’s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and KE Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For more information, please visit:



https://investors.ke.com



.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





In China:





KE Holdings Inc.





Investor Relations





Siting Li





E-mail:



ir@ke.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



ke@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



ke@tpg-ir.com





