KE Holdings Inc. to Announce Q3 Financial Results

KE Holdings, Inc. Class A (HK:2423) has released an update.

KE Holdings Inc. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 21, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The company will also host anearnings conference callon the same day, providing investors with insights into its recent financial performance. This meeting could offer significant updates for those interested in the company’s market position and future prospects.

