KE Holdings Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 18, 2025

KE Holdings Inc. will announce its Q4 and FY 2024 financial results on March 18, 2025, with a subsequentearnings call

Quiver AI Summary

KE Holdings Inc. (Beike) announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 on March 18, 2025, prior to U.S. market opening. Management will host anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time, with options for participants to register online and obtain dial-in details. The call will also be available via a replay until March 25, 2025, and will be accessible through a live and archived webcast on the company’s investor relations website. Beike operates as a leading platform for housing transactions in China, with its Lianjia brand playing a crucial role in its services. For more information, contact the company’s investor relations.

Potential Positives

The announcement of theearnings conference calldemonstrates transparency and provides an opportunity for investors to engage with the company's management about its financial performance.

Reporting unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 indicates the company's commitment to regular financial disclosure, which can enhance investor confidence.

The company boasts over 23 years of operational experience through its Lianjia brand, showcasing its longevity and established presence in the housing market.

KE Holdings Inc. positions itself as a pioneer in providing integrated housing transaction services, indicating innovation and potential for growth within its sector.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide specific financial guidance ahead of the earnings report may lead to uncertainty among investors regarding the company's future performance.

The scheduledearnings callis later than many industry peers, potentially indicating difficulties in financial reporting or strategy communication.

Limited details on theearnings callformat and access may hinder investor participation and transparency.

FAQ

When will KE Holdings report its financial results for Q4 2024?

KE Holdings will report its unaudited financial results on March 18, 2025, before the U.S. market opens.

What time is theearnings conference callscheduled?

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on March 18, 2025.

How can participants join theearnings conference call

Participants can join by completing online registration at least 20 minutes prior to the call. Dial-in numbers will be provided upon registration.

Where can I find the archived webcast of the conference call?

The archived webcast will be available on KE Holdings’ investor relations website at https://investors.ke.com.

How long will the replay of the conference call be accessible?

The replay of the conference call will be accessible until March 25, 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BEKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $BEKE stock to their portfolio, and 166 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE; HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.





The Company’s management will hold anearnings conference callat 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, March 18, 2025).





For participants who wish to join the conference using dial-in numbers, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN would be provided upon registering.





Participant Online Registration:





English Line:



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045435-su5md1.html







Chinese Simultaneous Interpretation Line (listen-only mode):



https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10045436-c4n72s.html







A replay of the conference call will be accessible through March 25, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:









United States:





+1-855-883-1031









Mainland, China:





400-1209-216









Hong Kong, China:





800-930-639









International:





+61-7-3107-6325









Replay PIN (English line):





10045435









Replay PIN (Chinese simultaneous interpretation line):





10045436





















A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at



https://investors.ke.com



.







About KE Holdings Inc.







KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates



Lianjia



, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its



Beike



platform. With more than 23 years of operating experience through



Lianjia



since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of



Lianjia



pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.





For more information, please visit:



https://investors.ke.com







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





In China:





KE Holdings Inc.





Investor Relations





Siting Li





E-mail:



ir@ke.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



ke@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



ke@tpg-ir.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.