KE Holdings Inc - ADR (BEKE) Price Target Increased by 23.90% to 23.42

The average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc - ADR (NYSE:BEKE) has been revised to 23.42 / share. This is an increase of 23.90% from the prior estimate of 18.91 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 17.03 to a high of 30.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 52.80% from the latest reported closing price of 15.33 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 1.06%, a decrease of 7.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.76% to 516,098K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 35,823K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,229K shares, representing an increase of 12.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 22,178K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,624K shares, representing a decrease of 15.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 43.28% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 20,057K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,496K shares, representing a decrease of 12.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 32.94% over the last quarter.

CoreView Capital Management holds 16,031K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,110K shares, representing an increase of 18.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 12,917K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,146K shares, representing an increase of 29.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 261.84% over the last quarter.

KE Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

E Holdings Inc. is the leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 18 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

