KE Holdings Inc - ADR (BEKE) Price Target Increased by 21.11% to 22.78

The average one-year price target for KE Holdings Inc - ADR (NYSE:BEKE) has been revised to 22.78 / share. This is an increase of 21.11% from the prior estimate of 18.81 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.57 to a high of 29.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.18% from the latest reported closing price of 15.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in KE Holdings Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 6.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEKE is 0.97%, a decrease of 8.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 520,557K shares. The put/call ratio of BEKE is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 30,665K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,823K shares, representing a decrease of 16.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 6.19% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 29,166K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,178K shares, representing an increase of 23.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 44.54% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 16,799K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,057K shares, representing a decrease of 19.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 7.40% over the last quarter.

CoreView Capital Management holds 15,796K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,031K shares, representing a decrease of 1.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 12.39% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 15,464K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,917K shares, representing an increase of 16.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BEKE by 66.08% over the last quarter.

KE Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

E Holdings Inc. is the leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building the industry infrastructure and standards in China to reinvent how service providers and housing customers efficiently navigate and consummate housing transactions, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The Company owns and operates Lianjia, China's leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its Beike platform. With more than 18 years of operating experience through Lianjia since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of Lianjia pave the way for it to build the industry infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.

