KE Holdings Inc. Achieves MSCI ESG Rating Upgrade from BBB to A, Reflecting Commitment to Sustainable Practices

KE Holdings Inc. upgraded its ESG rating from BBB to A by MSCI, reflecting enhanced commitment to sustainability and governance.

KE Holdings Inc. (Beike) announced a significant upgrade in its ESG rating by MSCI, improving from "BBB" to "A," marking the second consecutive year of improvement. In MSCI's evaluation, Beike achieved an overall score of 7.2 in the ESG social category, significantly higher than the industry average of 4.3, thanks to its initiatives in human capital development and data security. The company also made progress in environmental measures, such as the introduction of eco-friendly standards for its brokerage stores, resulting in a 1.8-point increase in its environmental category score. Beike aims to create sustainable value in China's residential services sector, leveraging its infrastructure transformation and technological innovation to improve living experiences for consumers.

KE Holdings Inc. upgraded its ESG rating from "BBB" to "A" by MSCI for the second consecutive year, highlighting the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible practices.

The company achieved an impressive score of 7.2 in the ESG social category, significantly outperforming the global industry average of 4.3, indicating strong performance in social governance.

Notable advancements in environmental initiatives, including the establishment of the “Lianjia Green Store Standard,” demonstrate Beike's proactive approach to promoting eco-friendly practices within its business operations.

The press release underscores Beike's commitment to creating long-term, sustainable value through technology-driven innovation and infrastructure transformation in housing services.

While the upgrade in ESG rating is a positive note, it may also highlight prior deficiencies in the company's ESG practices that required improvement.

The press release mentions inherent risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements, which could undermine investor confidence if significant discrepancies arise in future performance.

The dependence on the integrity of brokerage brands, stores, and agents on the company’s platform may indicate vulnerabilities in maintaining operational quality and reputation.

What is Beike's recent ESG rating upgrade?

Beike's ESG rating was upgraded by MSCI from “BBB” to “A”, marking two consecutive years of improvement.

How did Beike score in the ESG social category?

Beike earned a score of 7.2 in the ESG social category, significantly higher than the global industry average of 4.3.

What initiatives contributed to Beike's environmental ESG score?

Beike's initiatives include creating the “Lianjia Green Store Standard” for eco-friendly renovations and smart energy installations.

How does Beike support its service providers?

Beike provides vocational training programs and structured career paths to empower service providers and enhance their professional growth.

What is Beike's mission statement?

Beike's mission is “admirable service, joyful living,” focusing on creating sustainable value in China's residential services industry.

Full Release



BEIJING, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KE Holdings Inc. (“



Beike



” or the “



Company



”) (NYSE: BEKE and HKEX: 2423), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, is pleased to announce today a significant upgrade in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating by Morgan Stanley Capital International (“MSCI”) from “BBB” to “A.” This achievement marks the second consecutive year of improvement for Beike, reflecting its steadfast commitment to excellence in ESG practices within the industry.





In MSCI’s latest evaluation, Beike earned an impressive overall score of 7.2 in the ESG social category, outperforming the global industry average of 4.3. This accomplishment is attributed to the Company’s continuous efforts in human capital development through tailored vocational training programs and structured career paths for service providers, together with its robust privacy and data security measures. Additionally, Beike made notable strides in exploring opportunities in incorporating green concepts across various business scenarios, such as establishing the “



Lianjia



Green Store Standard” to regulate eco-friendly renovations, material recycling, and smart energy control installations for the brokerage stores. These efforts contributed to a remarkable 1.8-point increase in the ESG environmental category from the previous year.





The MSCI ESG Rating, developed by a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, MSCI, serves as a benchmark for institutional investors to measure a company’s resilience to financially material ESG risks and to deploy capital in ways that maximize investment return over their time horizon.





With its mission of “admirable service, joyful living,” Beike is dedicated to creating long-term, sustainable value by reshaping China’s residential services industry through its infrastructure transformation and technology-driven innovation. This commitment empowers service providers to enhance their professional growth and deliver exceptional living experiences for consumers.







About KE Holdings Inc.







KE Holdings Inc. is a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services. The Company is a pioneer in building infrastructure and standards to reinvent how service providers and customers efficiently navigate and complete housing transactions and services in China, ranging from existing and new home sales, home rentals, to home renovation and furnishing, and other services. The Company owns and operates



Lianjia



, China’s leading real estate brokerage brand and an integral part of its



Beike



platform. With more than 23 years of operating experience through



Lianjia



since its inception in 2001, the Company believes the success and proven track record of



Lianjia



pave the way for it to build its infrastructure and standards and drive the rapid and sustainable growth of Beike.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Beike may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “



SEC



”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “



Hong Kong Stock Exchange



”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about KE Holdings Inc.'s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Beike’s goals and strategies; Beike's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; expected changes in the Company’s revenues, costs or expenditures; Beike’s ability to empower services and facilitate transactions on



Beike



platform; competition in the industry in which Beike operates; relevant government policies and regulations relating to the industry; Beike’s ability to protect the Company’s systems and infrastructures from cyber-attacks; Beike’s dependence on the integrity of brokerage brands, stores and agents on the Company’s platform; general economic and business conditions in China and globally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in KE Holdings Inc.’s filings with the SEC and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and KE Holdings Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.





For more information, please visit:



https://investors.ke.com



.





For investor and media inquiries, please contact:





In China:





KE Holdings Inc.





Investor Relations





Siting Li





E-mail:



ir@ke.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Jenny Cai





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



ke@tpg-ir.com







In the United States:





Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



ke@tpg-ir.com





