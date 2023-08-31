KE Holdings Climbs After Extension Of Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) shares are progressing more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company's board approved an upsizing and extension of share repurchase program and a cash dividend.

With Thursday's approval, the total repurchase authorization is increased from $1 billion of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs to $2 billion of its Class A ordinary shares and/or ADSs and extended until August 31, 2024.

Currently, shares are at $17.64, up 12.61 percent from the previous close of $15.66 on a volume of 23,317,666.

