KE Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in KE Holdings (BEKE) with 6,040 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 48.41%. 12/6 weekly 20 calls and Apr-25 22 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on March 20th.
