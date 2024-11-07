KE Holdings call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in KE Holdings (BEKE) with 30,013 calls trading, 1.6x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 68.83%. 11/8 weekly 24.5 calls and 11/8 weekly 25 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 11,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.37. Earnings are expected on November 13th.

