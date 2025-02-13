KE Hodlings (BEKE) Moves 5.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR BEKE shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $20.52. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.5% gain over the past four weeks.

BEKE is benefiting from China's real estate market recovery, rising transaction volumes, strategic agent network expansion, technology-driven efficiencies, supportive government policies, and strengthened corporate governance, all contributing to its growth.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +55%. Revenues are expected to be $4.01 billion, up 41% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For KE Hodlings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BEKE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

KE Hodlings is a member of the Zacks Internet - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR IQ, finished the last trading session 10.5% higher at $2.53. IQ has returned 23.8% over the past month.

iQIYI's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +50% over the past month to $0. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -100%. iQIYI currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

