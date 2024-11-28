KDX Realty Plans 100 Billion Yen Bond Issuance

Kenedix Office Investment Corporation (JP:8972) has released an update.

KDX Realty Investment Corporation has filed a shelf registration statement for investment corporation bonds, planning to issue bonds valued at 100 billion yen. The funds will be used for acquiring assets, repaying borrowings, and other financial activities, with an issuance period from December 2024 to December 2026.

