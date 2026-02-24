KDP Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Sales Increase 10.5%

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP reported fourth-quarter 2025 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.



The company’s fourth-quarter performance was driven by strong growth in U.S. Refreshment Beverages and continued sequential improvement in U.S. Coffee. Innovation-led execution and effective go-to-market strategies fueled market share gains across core categories, while sustained sales momentum and disciplined cost actions to offset inflation supported solid earnings and healthy free cash flow generation.



KDP continues to focus on strengthening its core operations while laying the groundwork for its next phase of transformation. This process begins with the acquisition and integration of JDE Peet’s and culminates in the planned separation into two focused, pure-play businesses.

KDP’s Q4 Performance

Net sales of $4.5 billion increased 10.5% year over year on a reported basis and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 9.9%, driven by a 3.9% gain in volume/mix and a 6% benefit from favorable net pricing. The acquisition of GHOST contributed 3.6 percentage points to the volume/mix growth.



Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents grew 1.7% year over year and surpassed the consensus estimate by a penny. The bottom-line improvement was driven by higher adjusted operating income and gains, somewhat offset by a slightly higher tax rate and increased interest expense.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc Quote

The adjusted gross profit rose 7.7% year over year to $2.47 billion, while the adjusted gross margin fell 140 basis points (bps) to 54.9%.



The adjusted operating income rose 4.8% year over year to $1.19 billion, driven by higher net sales and productivity savings, partially offset by inflationary pressures and higher SG&A costs. Meanwhile, the adjusted operating margin declined 120 basis points year over year to 26.5% in the quarter under review.

A Look at KDP's Segmental Details in Q4

Net sales in the U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment increased 11.5% year over year to $2.7 billion, driven by a 7% rise in volume/mix and a 4.5% benefit from favorable net pricing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales of this segment was pegged at $2.67 billion for the quarter under review. Segment growth was supported by market share gains in carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks and sports hydration. The acquisition of GHOST contributed 6.2 percentage points to the volume/mix growth.



Adjusted operating income rose 8.7% year over year to $841 million, representing 30.9% of net sales. This growth was driven by higher net sales and productivity savings, partially offset by inflationary pressures and higher SG&A costs.



Net sales in the U.S. Coffee segment increased 3.9% year over year to $1.2 million, reflecting an 8% benefit from favorable net pricing, partially offset by a 4.1% decline in volume/mix. The consensus estimate for sales of this segment was pegged at $1.15 billion for the quarter under review. The increase in net sales was primarily driven by a K-Cup sales increase, while lower pod and brewer shipments weighed on performance.



Adjusted operating income fell 8.8% year over year to $364 million, or 31% of net sales. The decline was caused by the impact of inflationary pressures and a decrease in volume/mix, partially offset by net price realization and productivity savings.



Net sales in the International segment increased 21% year over year to $604 million. On a constant currency basis, net sales grew 16%, reflecting a 9.2% benefit from favorable net pricing and a 6.8% increase in volume/mix. The consensus estimate for sales of this segment was pegged at $556 billion for the quarter under review. Growth was led by strong performance in key categories, including mineral water in Mexico and single-serve coffee in Canada.



Adjusted operating income increased 20% to $163 million, representing 27% of net sales. This growth was driven by higher net sales and productivity savings, partially offset by inflationary pressures.

Financial Health of Keurig

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Keurig’s cash and cash equivalents were $1,026 million. The company had long-term obligations of $13.03 billion and total stockholders’ equity of $25.5 billion.



Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $1.99 billion in fiscal 2025, with the free cash flow amounting to $1.52 billion.

KDP’s 2026 Outlook

For 2026, the company now expects 2026 constant currency net sales in the range of $25.9-$26.4 billion.



The outlook for adjusted EPS growth is expected in the low-double-digit range. This outlook assumes that KDP’s core business will deliver 4-6% growth in both net sales and adjusted earnings, measured at constant currency. The forecast also includes added earnings from the JDE Peet’s acquisition, assuming the deal closes in early April. Based on current exchange rates, foreign currency movements are expected to add about one percentage point to both sales and earnings growth in 2026.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company have gained 14.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Carlsberg CABGY is a brewing company and has operations in Northern and Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. CABGY currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carlsberg’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicate growth of 34.9% and 17.8%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.



The Hershey Company HSY engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hershey’s current financial-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 4.4% and 27.1%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels. HSY delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.2%, on average.



Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD produces and sells beer in North America, the Middle Americas, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BUD's current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.3% and 12.9%, respectively. BUD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4%, on average.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hershey Company (The) (HSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carlsberg AS (CABGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.