KDP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.62, changing hands as high as $32.71 per share. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, KDP's low point in its 52 week range is $27.655 per share, with $38.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.66. The KDP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
